- #1 boys' name: David

- #2 boys' name: Michael

- #3 boys' name: James

The 34th president of the United States, Dwight D. Eisenhower was the first Republican to hold office in almost 20 years. A popular president in his time, many conservative parents would undoubtedly have named their sons after him. If Dwight didn't strike their fancy as a perfect name, then David (the former president's middle name) may have fit the bill.

