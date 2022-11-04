ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction and building inspectors

- Median annual wage in 2021: $61,640

- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

- Typical on-the-job training needed: Moderate-term on-the-job training

- Projected employment change (from 2020–30): -2.9%

Before work at a site even begins, construction and building inspectors enter the scene to review plans. Their presence continues as construction progresses, whether it be of a home, building, highway, dam, or bridge. Their eagle eyes, and a bevy of tools, ensure everything is compliant with the latest building codes, zoning regulations, and any other ordinances.

Many inspectors have specialties. Architectural requirements and structural quality fall under the purvey of building inspectors. Fire inspectors make sure buildings meet fire codes. Coating inspectors keep an eye on the proper application of protective layers of exterior paint and coatings used on everything from bridges to pipelines. Others specialize in electrical systems, elevators, residences, mechanical systems, plumbing, public works, and construction.

So why will there be a decreased demand of -2.9% for inspectors in the future? The government's use of remote inspections.

