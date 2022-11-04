ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Most popular baby names for boys the year you were born

By Africa Studio // Shutterstock
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBgFe_0iyf9U0a00

One of the most stressful decisions new parents face is choosing the perfect name for their newborns. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.

Stacker rounded up the most popular baby boy names from 1915 to 2021, using data from the Social Security Administration . Check out the list and find out where your name falls—and what characteristics your parents may have been hoping you'd develop. We'll tell you everything from which name remained in the top three for 35 years to which moniker means "firm."

You may also like: Popular board games released the year you were born

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy