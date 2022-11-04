Most popular baby names for boys the year you were born

One of the most stressful decisions new parents face is choosing the perfect name for their newborns. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.

Stacker rounded up the most popular baby boy names from 1915 to 2021, using data from the Social Security Administration . Check out the list and find out where your name falls—and what characteristics your parents may have been hoping you'd develop. We'll tell you everything from which name remained in the top three for 35 years to which moniker means "firm."

