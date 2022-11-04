ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rail-track laying and maintenance equipment operators

 4 days ago

- Median annual wage in 2021: $61,690

- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

- Typical on-the-job training needed: Moderate-term on-the-job training

- Projected employment change (from 2020–30): 5.3%

This profession has many titles ranging from machine operator and track inspector to track walker and, simply, trackman. Also falling under this category are ballast cleaning machine operators and railroad bed tamping machine operators.

These workers lay, repair, and maintain track for railroad service, be that in commuter service, plant yards, quarries, mines, or pits for sand and gravel.

As of 2020, 15,700 workers held these positions. New jobs expected between now and 2030 come in at a scant 800.

