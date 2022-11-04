ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1953

By burlakova_anna // Shutterstock
 4 days ago

- #1 boys' name: Robert

- #2 boys' name: James

- #3 boys' name: Michael

In 1953 a new name made its debut on the Social Security Administration's list of most popular baby boy names. Michael is a Hebrew name that means "who is like God."

1972

- #1 boys' name: Michael - #2 boys' name: Christopher - #3 boys' name: James Christopher cracked the top three in 1972, marking the first time in 15 years that the list included a name other than Michael, David, James, or John. Christopher is a Greek name that means "Christ-bearer."
