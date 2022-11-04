- Median annual wage in 2021: $60,040

- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

- Typical on-the-job training needed: Apprenticeship

- Projected employment change (from 2020–30): 9.1%

Think of an electrician's duties, and the mind generally goes to installation, maintenance, and repairs of equipment and control systems, specifically those for the electrical power, communications, lighting, and wiring found in homes, businesses, and factories.

Many electricians, however, begin their work before installation takes place. Experienced electricians are often called to join a team of architects and engineers when they design a new electrical system. Another area of expertise can be seen in the work of lineman electricians, who install distribution and transmission lines.

What's on the horizon for electricians? Currently, there are projections for 84,000 job openings per year. As the U.S. government explores alternative sources of power, the field should continue to expand, as electricians will be required to link solar and wind generators to power grids and homes.

In August, the government's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act was applauded by the National Electrical Contractors Association, which pointed to the $369 billion investment in domestic energy production and manufacturing that "will provide NECA contractors with new opportunities to modernize our energy portfolio and create good-paying jobs across America."