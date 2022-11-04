ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

From Scheduling to Squarespace

What started as a way to help his mom run her business more smoothly, Acuity Scheduling blossomed into a fully functional system that is now a part of a multi-million-dollar company. As this year’s Hal Shaffer Memorial Executive-in-Residence at Northampton Community College (NCC), Gavin Zuchlinski spoke to how he dove headfirst into designing a scheduling platform that would one day make him a successful entrepreneur.
