Pile driver operators

- Median annual wage in 2021: $76,260

- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

- Typical on-the-job training needed: Moderate-term on-the-job training

- Projected employment change (from 2020–30): 4.8%

Working with heavy-duty pieces of equipment, pile drivers hammer steel, concrete, and wood pilings into the ground, or in some cases underwater, most often in the early stages of construction of retaining walls, bulkheads, and foundations of structures. Workers manning pile drivers might be found doing so from skids, barges, crawler treads, and locomotive cranes.

United Brotherhood of Carpenters pile drivers have expertise vital for working with marine construction and offshore wind projects, which are significant in scope. A job requirement that may come into play is commercial diving.

Looking to break into pile driving ? One place to start is by looking at the states with the highest employment of pile drivers: California, Washington, Florida, Louisiana, and Tennessee. Explore industries that regularly hire pile drivers, such as highway, street, and bridge construction, mining, as well as nonresidential building construction.

