ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

By miguel curiel mena // Shutterstock
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2flILT_0iyf99no00

- Median annual wage in 2021: $97,860

- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

- Typical on-the-job training needed: Apprenticeship

- Projected employment change (from 2020–30): 6.1%

Elevator and escalator installers and repairers, also referred to as elevator and escalator constructors or mechanics, install, maintain, repair, modernize, and replace equipment such as elevators, escalators, chairlifts, and moving walkways. Working with electronics, electricity, and hydraulics is required for most of these positions.

The employment outlook for elevator and escalator mechanics is forecast to grow along with the influx of new development of nonresidential buildings. The typical lifespan of an elevator is 25 years. This means buildings with older equipment will need to repair, maintain, and replace equipment to meet American Disability Act requirements.

This story originally appeared on ServiceTitan and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

How employees' hours are being tracked in today's workforce

Working from home is the new normal for 58% of Americans doing so once a week, per McKinsey's 2022 American Opportunity Survey. Keeping workers home, or making new positions for remote workers, has introduced new anxieties among employers about output and efficiency—and new, tech-based solutions for keeping track of employees' productivity. Buddy Punch compiled five ways employers can use new, technologically enhanced employee-tracking software to monitor remote workers' hours. ...
The Herald News

Geofencing and GPS tracking

Companies with workers who need to complete routes, such as delivery drivers or couriers, are often interested in tracking where employees are at a given time and how much ground they've covered. GPS monitoring is a simple way for employers to recreate a virtual map of where an employee has been that day. Geofencing is another technology that can let employers track by location via trigger when the employee crosses a certain pre-established boundary.
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy