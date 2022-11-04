- Median annual wage in 2021: $97,860

- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

- Typical on-the-job training needed: Apprenticeship

- Projected employment change (from 2020–30): 6.1%

Elevator and escalator installers and repairers, also referred to as elevator and escalator constructors or mechanics, install, maintain, repair, modernize, and replace equipment such as elevators, escalators, chairlifts, and moving walkways. Working with electronics, electricity, and hydraulics is required for most of these positions.

The employment outlook for elevator and escalator mechanics is forecast to grow along with the influx of new development of nonresidential buildings. The typical lifespan of an elevator is 25 years. This means buildings with older equipment will need to repair, maintain, and replace equipment to meet American Disability Act requirements.

