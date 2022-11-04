- Median annual wage in 2021: $64,290

- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

- Typical on-the-job training needed: Apprenticeship

- Projected employment change (from 2020–30): -1%

Boilermakers specialize in keeping boilers, tanks, and vats that hold chemicals in efficient—and safe—working condition. This equipment is typically found in buildings, factories, and ships, and boilermakers must conduct tests and inspections to ensure worker and environmental safety.

It's critical to assemble and maintain this machinery against defects because they're often heating liquids or gases under extreme pressure. A boilermaker could be called upon to repair blast furnaces, inspect water treatment plants, or install heat-resistant materials in high-pressure tanks.

Boilers are generally built to have long lifespans, but boilermakers are often called on for repairs. So why the -1% projected decline for the profession? The U.S. is shifting to renewable energy, much of which does not require boilers.