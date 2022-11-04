ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

1929-1939

By Africa Studio // Shutterstock
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Lx5T_0iyf91k000

- #1 boys' name: Robert

- #2 boys' name: James

- #3 boys' name: John

Throughout the 1930s, Robert, James, and John held on to the top name spots for newborn boys. It seems that parents were eager to retain some sense of constancy with the country in the throes of the Great Depression.

Comments / 0

Related
Boomer Magazine

Unmannered Child, Concerned Grandmother

A concerned grandmother is unsure how to teach her grandson some table manners without being an interfering nag. See what advice advice columnist Amy Dickinson says in this edition of “Ask Amy.”. Dear Amy:. I am facing a dilemma: My 9-year-old grandson needs to be taught some table manners!
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy