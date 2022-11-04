Turner Classic Movies and Julien’s Auctions are giving you the chance to own an eponymous mechatronic model employed for Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. All you need is an estimated $2 million to $3 million to make it happen. E.T and other movie items will go on the auction block when an event billed as “Icons & Idols: Hollywood” takes place live Dec. 17-18 in Beverly Hills and online at JuliensLive.com.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Harry Potter' Cast Pays Tribute to Robbie Coltrane: "You Made Us a Family"Why 'Do Revenge' Star Talia Ryder Never Needed to Be Part of the Cool CrowdAFI...

