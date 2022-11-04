- #1 boys' name: Robert

- #2 boys' name: John

- #3 boys' name: James

The name James regained its popularity in 1926 for the first time in almost a decade. Another Hebrew name, James means "supplanter." The resurgence in popularity may be due to the publication and overwhelming popularity of James Joyce's "Ulysses" a couple of years prior in 1922.

You may also like: Best place to raise a family in every state