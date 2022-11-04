- Median annual wage in 2021: $61,080

- Typical education needed for entry: No formal educational credential

- Typical on-the-job training needed: Moderate-term on-the-job training

- Projected employment change (from 2020–30): 0.5%

Tapers, or finishers, prep wallboard for paint or wallpaper. They also repair damaged wallboard. Often, tapers work in conjunction with drywall and ceiling tile installers. Drywall installers, known as drywallers or hangers, cut and hang wallboard. Ceiling tile installers, or acoustical carpenters, install tiles to ceilings to block sound. Many tapers perform all three skills on their own.

Future employment growth for drywall and ceiling tile installers is projected to remain steady, whereas that for tapers looks to decline due to new tools hitting the market.