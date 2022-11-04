1920
- #1 boys' name: John
- #2 boys' name: William
- #3 boys' name: Robert
John remained at the top of the list in 1920, with William following close behind as the second most popular name. William is English in origin and means "strong-willed warrior." Newspaper magnate and publishing mogul William Randolph Hearst was at the height of his career in 1920. Parents with major business aspirations for their sons may have chosen this name hoping Hearst's success would rub off on their offspring.
Comments / 0