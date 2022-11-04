Read full article on original website
Driving in Brunswick, Maine? There’s a New Traffic Pattern to Know About
Keep your eyes open for new stop signs at an intersection in Brunswick so you don't accidentally run through them. When you are used to driving through an intersection for years and suddenly something about it changes, you're probably taken by surprise. Our minds tend to wander as we drive thinking about all sorts of different things. Every driven and suddenly realize you're at a point on your route and wonder how you got there so fast? That's usually when our minds are wandering and things like traffic pattern changes go unnoticed.
foxbangor.com
Traffic impacts on Western Ave. in Augusta
AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Transportation will be performing work at the intersection of Western Avenue and Armory Street in Augusta that will impact traffic later this week and all next week. The work is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, November 9th and end by Friday, November 18th.
WGME
Crews on scene of house fire in Turner
TURNER (WGME) - Multiple fire departments are on scene of a house fire in Turner. Androscoggin County Dispatch says a fire broke out at 267 Howe's Corner Road around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The family was home at the time of the fire but no injuries have been reported. We'll have...
WGME
Backup on 295 due to disabled car on Exit 8
A disabled car on Exit 8 in Portland is causing backups on 295. Drivers should slow down and prepare to stop.
WGME
Portland asks residents to mulch leaves instead of raking
PORTLAND (WGME) – The city of Portland is asking residents to "leave the leaves." The city's Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department says they are mulching in place and are asking residents to do the same. The city says the practice benefits the soil and the environment. This includes weed...
Portland man arrested after allegedly fleeing from head-on crash
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — A man from Portland has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a head-on crash. Capt. Craig Smith with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said the head-on crash happened in the area of 1128 Lewiston Road around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Deputies responded to reports that a man and woman had fled the scene.
The Color of Maine Fire Hydrants Can Help You Avoid Death
I grew up on the New Hampshire/Massachusetts state line -- more specifically, the Salem, NH/Methuen, MA line. And if you know anything about that area, you know that Methuen turns into Lawrence pretty damn quick. It just so happens that there's a ton of graffiti in parts of Lawrence --...
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor police make 4 arrests
Boothbay Harbor Police Department made four arrests between Sept. 28 and Nov. 2. On Oct. 22, Officer Douglas Snyder arrested Charles Chappelle, 19, of Boothbay for operating under the influence. On Oct. 26, Officer Jennifer Gosselin arrested Stephen Withee of Plaistow, New Hampshire for operating under the influence. On Oct...
penbaypilot.com
Pen Bay, Waldo County General hospitals add new ambulance company for patient transports
BELFAST and ROCKPORT — Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital are contracting with a second ambulance service, NorthStar, based in Farmington, to transport patients who need to be taken to other health care facilities. Until last week, Pen Bay had been working with North East Mobile...
Down East
Ian Trask’s Favorite Maine Place
When he was studying biology at Bowdoin College in the early 2000s, Ian Trask was set on a career in science research. Then, after graduating, the Massachusetts native spent a couple of years working in genetics labs and found the work didn’t live up to his romantic expectations. Trask...
Silver Alert issued for missing Portland man
PORTLAND, Maine — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Portland man on Monday. Samuel Mugisha, 21, was last seen leaving his apartment on Auburn Street on Friday around 8 a.m., a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety said Monday. According to police, Mugisha...
WMTW
Land Trust buys former Maine Boy Scouts camp
SABATTUS, Maine — The Androscoggin Land Trust has finalized its purchase of the former Camp Gustin Boy Scouts camp in Sabattus. The Trust announced the sale Monday but said it was completed in September. The 95-acre property along Loon Pond and Curtis Bog will be known as Camp Gustin Conservation Area.
Maine sees new records set with unusually high temps in November
PORTLAND, Maine — Record high temperatures were broken across the state on Saturday. In Caribou, the temperature hit 73 degrees, breaking the previous record for the date of 67, set in 1982. In Bangor, the high was also 73 degrees, breaking the previous record of 71, set in 1938.
mainepublic.org
Dennis Dechaine's DNA 'excluded' from crime scene items after enhanced testing
New and enhanced DNA testing of several items recovered from the crime scene in Bowdoin where 12-year-old Sarah Cherry was killed in 1988 does not directly tie convicted murderer Dennis Dechaine to her death. An evidence examination report from the California-based Serological Research Institute says Dechaine is excluded from four...
mainepublic.org
Complaint alleges Brunswick coffee shop employees were unjustly terminated amid union drive
Employees at the Little Dog Coffee Shop in Brunswick are organizing to join the Workers United union, and believe that two of their colleagues were fired by the shop owner for supporting those efforts. Workers United has now filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board alleging that the...
thewindhameagle.com
Before the memory fades: The hauntings on River Road
Ian Dixon was driving home from Westbrook on River Road headed for Raymond. Having just passed the intersection at Anderson Road and approaching the entrance to Smith-Anderson Cemetery, he spotted a blurred figure a short distance ahead crossing the road from right to left toward the cemetery. Dixon slammed on his brakes and lurched forward as the car came to a quick stop.
Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him
Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
coast931.com
Portland restaurant damaged by fire
The cause of a fire at a Portland restaurant in under investigation. The two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. at Chez Bujabelle on St. John Street, across from the Union Station Plaza. The restaurant is on the first floor, where the fire started. The flames spread to the...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Oct. 20-26. Donovan O. Conary, 25, of Belfast, disorderly conduct (offensive words/gestures) in Belfast May 29, 72 hours in jail. Corey Main, 47, of Belfast, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in Belfast Aug. 2, 90 days...
WMTW
Auburn police charge teen in connection with shooting investigations
AUBURN, Maine — A Lewiston teenager is charged in connection with investigations into recent shootings. The 15-year-old was arrested Friday after, police claim, a gun and ammunition were found during a home search. On Oct. 9, a man called 911 to say he had been shot in the stomach.
