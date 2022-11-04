Read full article on original website
Julie Bowen Reveals the Incredible Sign She Made for Harry Styles' Now-Canceled Concert
Julie Bowen is a self-proclaimed 'Styler,' or so it seems, anyway. The actress recently told fans on social media that she had plans to attend one of Harry Styles' concerts in Los Angeles; unfortunately, the singer came down with the flu and was forced to postpone several shows in Los Angeles–including the one that Bowen had purchased tickets for.
Jimmy Kimmel Is Back as Host for the 95th Oscars
Emmy-winning late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the 95th Academy Awards, which will air live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The announcement was made by award show veterans Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, who will...
‘The Wonder Years’: Bradley Whitford, Tituss Burgess, Donald Faison & More Season 2 Guest Stars
The Wonder Years is adding a swath of wonderful faces to its Season 2 cast. In addition to the previously announce Patti LaBelle, ABC has revealed Wayne Brady (Whose Line Is It Anyway?), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Donald Faison (Scrubs), Phoebe Robinson (Everything’s Trash), and Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale) as The Wonder Years Season 2 guest stars.
Jennifer Lopez Had No Problem Taking Ben Affleck’s Last Name: ‘I’m Proud of That’
You can keep calling Jennifer Lopez by her birth name, but as far as “Jenny From the Block” is concerned, she’s Jennifer Lynn Affleck from now on, thank you very much. “People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we’re joined together. We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem,” the actress/singer tells Vogue magazine in a Dec. cover story about her decision to take the last name of husband actor Ben Affleck after their wedding this summer. Related Jennifer Lopez Rocks Lacy Bodysuit That's Perfect...
Christina Hendricks Wears 'Scottish Fineries' in New Photos From Trip
Christina Hendricks is continuing her tour of Scotland—and takings fans along for the ride. In new photos, the Solar Opposites star showed off some Scottish-inspired attire alongside some friends and boyfriend George Bianchini. In the first snap, Hendricks posed alongside Bianchini in a red tartan dress while he looked...
Kino Lorber Buys North American Rights to Nobel Prizewinner Annie Ernaux’s Directorial Debut ‘The Super 8 Years’(EXCLUSIVE)
Kino Lorber has acquired North American rights to “The Super 8 Years,” Annie Ernaux’s documentary feature which world premiered at Cannes’ Directors Fortnight. Represented in international markets by Totem Films, the intimate archival documentary is directed Ernaux and her son David Ernaux-Briot. Ernaux, who will receive the Nobel Prize for Literature on Dec. 10., is one of France’s best known authors. Her body of work has often been inspired by her own life, capturing the inner turmoils of women and shedding light on societal and cultural changes in France from the 1960’s onwards. One of her autobiographical novels, “L’evenement” told...
Trevor Noah on Oprah endorsing Dr Oz’s rival: ‘You have to kill the monster you create’
Late-night hosts discuss Oprah backing John Fetterman, Elon Musk’s Twitter woes and Democrats’ midterms anxiety
Here Are 25 Dolly Parton Songs for a Holly Dolly Christmas
Over the years, country music icon, Dolly Parton, has written and covered quite a sum of holiday songs. Regardless of what point in Dolly’s life the songs were recorded, one thing is clear; Dolly loves her some Christmas. Even today, Dolly is still recording holiday music. And this year, she will star in another one of her own Christmas movies, titled Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.
Here's Where To Follow "The White Lotus" Season 2 Cast On The 'Gram In Case You Don't Already
Keep up with them on and off the set.
Here's Who Went Home on 'The Masked Singer' Tonight
The Masked Singer is always keeping us on our toes. After yet another delayed episode due to the World Series, the show was able to air an episode on Sunday night. And it was a big one, as Round 2 finished up, with one set of masks moving forward to the finale. By the end of the episode, we were left to ask who was eliminated on The Masked Singer tonight.
