You can keep calling Jennifer Lopez by her birth name, but as far as "Jenny From the Block" is concerned, she's Jennifer Lynn Affleck from now on, thank you very much. "People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together. We're husband and wife. I'm proud of that. I don't think that's a problem," the actress/singer tells Vogue magazine in a Dec. cover story about her decision to take the last name of husband actor Ben Affleck after their wedding this summer.

11 MINUTES AGO