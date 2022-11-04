Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Related
FOX2now.com
Local filmmaker produces award-winning documentary on music industry
Eric Ingram is the son of Luther Ingram, a well-known singer who made the hit song “If Loving You Is Wrong, I Don’t Want to Be Right.”. Local filmmaker produces award-winning documentary …. Eric Ingram is the son of Luther Ingram, a well-known singer who made the hit...
FOX2now.com
‘Hop with a Cop’ event building new bonds
More than 100 St. Louis children got the unique experience of ‘Hop with a Cop.'. More than 100 St. Louis children got the unique experience of ‘Hop with a Cop.'. Learn about your rights at the Community Empowering …. Voters can learn about their rights at a community...
feastmagazine.com
Here’s where you can order carryout or dine-in on Thanksgiving in St. Louis
Where else can you find candied bacon slices and white oak-smoked brisket? In true BEAST fashion, both hickory-smoked turkey and bone-in Compart Durac ham are available for preorder from the restaurant’s holiday store as well. Pair your meat choice with stuffing, turkey gravy, green beans or gooey butter cake crème brûlée. Preorders can be picked up on Thanksgiving Day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
FOX2now.com
Tim's Travels: Crystals, Rocks & Gift Shop
Learn about your rights at the Community Empowering …. Voters can learn about their rights at a community event held by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Delta Delta Omega Chapter, in East St. Louis. What Are You Doing About It? Voters call-a-ride, …. Time to see what your neighbors are doing...
FOX2now.com
St. Louis area business fights back against costly smash and grabs
Thieves are smashing through storefront windows and taking what they want. A St. Louis area startup business believes it has a way to fight back. St. Louis area business fights back against costly …. Thieves are smashing through storefront windows and taking what they want. A St. Louis area startup...
FOX2now.com
Students organize rally at site of St. Louis school shooting
Students and community members gathered at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Sunday, 13 days after a gunman killed a teacher and a student and wounded several others. For many, it was their first time back on the school campus since the shooting. Students organize rally at site...
KSDK
Kay Quinn honored as a St. Louis Media Person of the Year
The St. Louis Press Club honored several journalists, including 5 On Your Side's Kay Quinn. Quinn has been with KSDK for nearly 34 years.
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: STL sheriff's deputy carjacked
Finally, a glaring example of why crime is a top issue: a city sheriff's deputy is carjacked and robbed of his gun in downtown St. Louis. Hancock & Kelley: STL sheriff’s deputy carjacked. Finally, a glaring example of why crime is a top issue: a city sheriff's deputy is...
FOX2now.com
Veterans celebrated on 100th mission for Greater St. Louis Honor Flight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Dozens of U.S. veterans who served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam recently took the trip of a lifetime. The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight recently completed its 100th mission, during which veterans took a trip to Washington, DC, to visit the memorials created in their honor.
FOX2now.com
DEA St. Louis Division breaks its fentanyl seizure record
The Drug Enforcement Administration's St. Louis Division broke its fentanyl seizure record for Fiscal Year 2022, with a staggering 41% increase over the year prior. DEA St. Louis Division breaks its fentanyl seizure …. The Drug Enforcement Administration's St. Louis Division broke its fentanyl seizure record for Fiscal Year 2022,...
Actor Terry Crews to Visit St. Louis Elementary Schools This Week
The star will talk about his new book and give out free copies to school kids
FOX2now.com
Afghan children getting gifts during St. Louis holiday event
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – With more than 700 Afghan refugees arriving in St. Louis in 2021, a local organization is doing its part to make sure families feel welcome in their new home. Welcome Neighbor STL hosts a variety of programs, including an upcoming event to celebrate the spirit...
FOX2now.com
Two killed in hit-and-run Saturday night
A hit-and-run driver killed two people in a crash Saturday night in north St. Louis. A hit-and-run driver killed two people in a crash Saturday night in north St. Louis. High voter turnout for no-excuse absentee voting …. Voters appear to have taken advantage of the new no-excuse absentee voting...
FOX2now.com
iKarateclub.com has a special self-defense seminar for women
ST. LOUIS – We are going to be out more with the busy holiday shopping season, so let’s all be safe and aware. The founder of iKarateClub.com, Ali Moseia, is having a Fit, Agile and Aware Workshop for Women this Friday, November 11 at the Richmond Heights Community Center at 6:30 p.m.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Former Emerson business to stay put; St. Louis alderwoman floats basic income plan
Missouri political committees and candidates have raised many millions of dollars ahead of Tuesday's election. A number of large cannabis businesses have poured about $7 million into Legal Missouri 2022, the political action committee supporting the amendment that would fully legalize marijuana in the state. In employment news, the U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October despite efforts from the Federal Reserve Bank to cool the economy by raising interest rates. Plus, private equity giant Blackstone's purchase of Climate Technologies from Emerson Electric will create a new, standalone company that has the potential to become one of the St. Louis area's largest firms. Keep reading for the business stories to start your week.
St. Louis man acquitted in 2016 Soulard murder
A St. Louis man was acquitted Friday, November 4, in a 2016 Soulard tavern homicide case.
KSDK
Career Central: Holly Jolly Holiday Hiring Fair Monday, Nov. 7
ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS — This week’s Career Central has something for every job seeker. From job fairs to youth hiring programs, we have the links you need to pre-register. Dates announced for second annual Holly Jolly Holiday Hiring Fair. SLATE Missouri Job Center announces the...
FOX2now.com
Verizon store break-in early Monday morning
Shortly after an early burglary in St. Peters, police responded to another break-in less than a half mile away. Shortly after an early burglary in St. Peters, police responded to another break-in less than a half mile away. Afghan children getting gifts during St. Louis holiday …. With more than...
Get to know Missouri Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine
The beer heiress is making her first foray into politics, seeking to fill the seat of retiring Senator Roy Blunt.
Former insurance agent sentenced for role in murder-for-hire conspiracy
A former insurance agent will spend the next three years in federal prison for his role in a murder-for-hire conspiracy involving a former St. Louis restaurateur and reality television star.
Comments / 0