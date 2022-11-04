ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

‘Hop with a Cop’ event building new bonds

More than 100 St. Louis children got the unique experience of ‘Hop with a Cop.'. More than 100 St. Louis children got the unique experience of ‘Hop with a Cop.'. Learn about your rights at the Community Empowering …. Voters can learn about their rights at a community...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Here’s where you can order carryout or dine-in on Thanksgiving in St. Louis

Where else can you find candied bacon slices and white oak-smoked brisket? In true BEAST fashion, both hickory-smoked turkey and bone-in Compart Durac ham are available for preorder from the restaurant’s holiday store as well. Pair your meat choice with stuffing, turkey gravy, green beans or gooey butter cake crème brûlée. Preorders can be picked up on Thanksgiving Day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Tim's Travels: Crystals, Rocks & Gift Shop

Learn about your rights at the Community Empowering …. Voters can learn about their rights at a community event held by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Delta Delta Omega Chapter, in East St. Louis. What Are You Doing About It? Voters call-a-ride, …. Time to see what your neighbors are doing...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis area business fights back against costly smash and grabs

Thieves are smashing through storefront windows and taking what they want. A St. Louis area startup business believes it has a way to fight back. St. Louis area business fights back against costly …. Thieves are smashing through storefront windows and taking what they want. A St. Louis area startup...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Students organize rally at site of St. Louis school shooting

Students and community members gathered at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Sunday, 13 days after a gunman killed a teacher and a student and wounded several others. For many, it was their first time back on the school campus since the shooting. Students organize rally at site...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Hancock & Kelley: STL sheriff's deputy carjacked

Finally, a glaring example of why crime is a top issue: a city sheriff's deputy is carjacked and robbed of his gun in downtown St. Louis. Hancock & Kelley: STL sheriff’s deputy carjacked. Finally, a glaring example of why crime is a top issue: a city sheriff's deputy is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

DEA St. Louis Division breaks its fentanyl seizure record

The Drug Enforcement Administration's St. Louis Division broke its fentanyl seizure record for Fiscal Year 2022, with a staggering 41% increase over the year prior. DEA St. Louis Division breaks its fentanyl seizure …. The Drug Enforcement Administration's St. Louis Division broke its fentanyl seizure record for Fiscal Year 2022,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Afghan children getting gifts during St. Louis holiday event

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – With more than 700 Afghan refugees arriving in St. Louis in 2021, a local organization is doing its part to make sure families feel welcome in their new home. Welcome Neighbor STL hosts a variety of programs, including an upcoming event to celebrate the spirit...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Two killed in hit-and-run Saturday night

A hit-and-run driver killed two people in a crash Saturday night in north St. Louis. A hit-and-run driver killed two people in a crash Saturday night in north St. Louis. High voter turnout for no-excuse absentee voting …. Voters appear to have taken advantage of the new no-excuse absentee voting...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

iKarateclub.com has a special self-defense seminar for women

ST. LOUIS – We are going to be out more with the busy holiday shopping season, so let’s all be safe and aware. The founder of iKarateClub.com, Ali Moseia, is having a Fit, Agile and Aware Workshop for Women this Friday, November 11 at the Richmond Heights Community Center at 6:30 p.m.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Former Emerson business to stay put; St. Louis alderwoman floats basic income plan

Missouri political committees and candidates have raised many millions of dollars ahead of Tuesday's election. A number of large cannabis businesses have poured about $7 million into Legal Missouri 2022, the political action committee supporting the amendment that would fully legalize marijuana in the state. In employment news, the U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October despite efforts from the Federal Reserve Bank to cool the economy by raising interest rates. Plus, private equity giant Blackstone's purchase of Climate Technologies from Emerson Electric will create a new, standalone company that has the potential to become one of the St. Louis area's largest firms. Keep reading for the business stories to start your week.
MISSOURI STATE
KSDK

Career Central: Holly Jolly Holiday Hiring Fair Monday, Nov. 7

ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS — This week’s Career Central has something for every job seeker. From job fairs to youth hiring programs, we have the links you need to pre-register. Dates announced for second annual Holly Jolly Holiday Hiring Fair. SLATE Missouri Job Center announces the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Verizon store break-in early Monday morning

Shortly after an early burglary in St. Peters, police responded to another break-in less than a half mile away. Shortly after an early burglary in St. Peters, police responded to another break-in less than a half mile away. Afghan children getting gifts during St. Louis holiday …. With more than...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

