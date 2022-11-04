These skilled trades jobs pay more than $50K

When the COVID-19 pandemic began and people were suddenly spending more time at home, many started looking at repairs and renovations they'd put off. For employers and commercial building owners, having fewer workers in the office made it an ideal time to schedule renovations and other structural improvements without disrupting business. Though the timing seemed right to address such issues, obstacles presented themselves: supply chain hiccups and a shortage of workers in skilled trades.

Between the housing market upswing and infrastructure advances, employment opportunities exist in the residential, commercial, and government sectors. When looking at salaries for these jobs, ServiceTitan examined 2021 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The U.S. Census Bureau reported the median annual wage for jobs in skilled trades is $56,287. Most of these professions don't require a costly investment in higher education, instead depending on apprenticeships and on-the-job training.

This list includes the top 10 skilled trade jobs within this target salary range. Below is information about each position, potential areas of expertise, an overview of the education and training typically required for each trade, as well as the projected employment growth from 2020 to 2030.