Brickmasons and blockmasons

- Median annual wage in 2021: $59,340

- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

- Typical on-the-job training needed: Apprenticeship

- Projected employment change (from 2020–30): -5.3%

Masonry workers, or masons, use brick, stone, and concrete in the construction of everything from buildings and dams, to walkways and roads.

Expertise is often based on the materials used. Brickmasons, also known as bricklayers or blockmasons, use materials including brick, terra cotta, and concrete blocks to construct and repair structures. Refractory masons specializing in high-temperature work with furnaces, fireplaces, and industrial sites, also fall under this category. Taking on detailed work are cement masons and concrete finishers who prevent defects in sidewalks, walls, columns, and other structural components made from concrete.

Granite, marble, and limestone are various types of stone materials that fall under the expertise of stonemasons, who use them when building structures and other surfaces. Floors, walkways, and patios are also created by terrazzo workers and finishers, or terrazzo masons. There is some crossover in their skills with that of cement masons.

Changes in materials and installation practices are projected to decrease the need for masons of all types of expertise in the future.