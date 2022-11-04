ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Brickmasons and blockmasons

By Canva
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LPRDT_0iyf6uIV00

- Median annual wage in 2021: $59,340

- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

- Typical on-the-job training needed: Apprenticeship

- Projected employment change (from 2020–30): -5.3%

Masonry workers, or masons, use brick, stone, and concrete in the construction of everything from buildings and dams, to walkways and roads.

Expertise is often based on the materials used. Brickmasons, also known as bricklayers or blockmasons, use materials including brick, terra cotta, and concrete blocks to construct and repair structures. Refractory masons specializing in high-temperature work with furnaces, fireplaces, and industrial sites, also fall under this category. Taking on detailed work are cement masons and concrete finishers who prevent defects in sidewalks, walls, columns, and other structural components made from concrete.

Granite, marble, and limestone are various types of stone materials that fall under the expertise of stonemasons, who use them when building structures and other surfaces. Floors, walkways, and patios are also created by terrazzo workers and finishers, or terrazzo masons. There is some crossover in their skills with that of cement masons.

Changes in materials and installation practices are projected to decrease the need for masons of all types of expertise in the future.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy