Sheet metal workers

 4 days ago

- Median annual wage in 2021: $53,440

- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

- Typical on-the-job training needed: Apprenticeship

- Projected employment change (from 2020–30): 3.6%

Sheet metal workers fabricate, install, and maintain thin steel aluminum and alloyed metal sheets. Most commonly, sheet metal workers can be found in manufacturing, infrastructure, and construction fields. Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning ducts, home exterior siding, metal lagging of mechanical systems, and outdoor signage are just a few types of jobs sheet metal workers tackle.

There are several specializations in sheet metal work. Those in fabrication—or precision sheet metal workers, also known as metal and plastic machine workers—make parts for various industries. This often finds them using computer-aided drafting and design systems, lasers, and automated machinery.

Contributing to the 3.6% rise in sheet metal worker jobs forecast through 2030 are changes in the housing market and U.S. investments in infrastructure. Additionally, new energy-efficient equipment coming to market will lead to increased calls for installation work. New technologies, such as prefabricated duct systems in residential construction, could hinder these numbers from rising higher.

