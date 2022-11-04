ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Structural iron and steel workers

By Canva
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LDYf0_0iyf6nMe00

- Median annual wage in 2021: $58,550

- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

- Typical on-the-job training needed: Apprenticeship

- Projected employment change (from 2020–30): 5.9%

Ironworkers are involved in the construction, rehabilitation, reinforcement, and even demolition of bridges, roads, and buildings.

Structural iron and steel workers erect structural frameworks using levels, lasers, tag lines, and plumb bobs, then join them with bolts, wires, and welding. Ironworkers assemble the cranes and derricks used on these building sites, too.

With the U.S. focusing on infrastructure improvements to structures such as old bridges and highways, ironworkers are set to see a 6% increase in demand between now and 2030. A surge in growth was first noticed during the recovery from the COVID-19 recession in 2020. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is currently planning water infrastructure efforts using State Revolving Funds, which will call for ironworkers. However, special tying and placing equipment entering the market could hinder growth in the future.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

European energy crisis could bolster Virginia coal exports

(The Center Square) – As much of Europe faces an energy crisis, some countries are shifting away from natural gas energy and toward coal energy, which could help bolster the Virginia economy through coal exports from the commonwealth’s ports. “With the energy issues in Europe, we anticipate Virginia’s coal exports will likely increase further, but so will Europe’s demand for other sources of energy,” Suzanne Clark, a spokesperson for the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, told The Center Square. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Herald News

Union drives are decreasing while approval skyrockets

Petitions for union elections at U.S. workplaces fell by nearly 53% from their peak during the Great Recession. However, union activity so far in 2022 suggests the uptick in 2021 could become a trend. The NLRB, whose fiscal year begins and ends in October like other federal agencies, found that it took only eight months this fiscal year for union election petitions filed with the agency to eclipse 2021 levels. "The NLRB is processing the most cases it has seen in years with the lowest...
The Herald News

Amid major federal investment in electric cars, it’s time for states to step up, advocates say

For years, electric vehicles posed something of a chicken-and-egg problem. Mass adoption, seen as critical to cutting the largest single source of U.S. carbon emissions, couldn’t happen until the infrastructure to allow drivers to recharge wherever they were heading was in place. And those charging stations weren’t coming until more drivers switched to plug-in electric vehicles. That’s one of the reasons why growth in electric vehicle sales was sluggish for...
COLORADO STATE
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy