- Median annual wage in 2021: $58,550

- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

- Typical on-the-job training needed: Apprenticeship

- Projected employment change (from 2020–30): 5.9%

Ironworkers are involved in the construction, rehabilitation, reinforcement, and even demolition of bridges, roads, and buildings.

Structural iron and steel workers erect structural frameworks using levels, lasers, tag lines, and plumb bobs, then join them with bolts, wires, and welding. Ironworkers assemble the cranes and derricks used on these building sites, too.

With the U.S. focusing on infrastructure improvements to structures such as old bridges and highways, ironworkers are set to see a 6% increase in demand between now and 2030. A surge in growth was first noticed during the recovery from the COVID-19 recession in 2020. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is currently planning water infrastructure efforts using State Revolving Funds, which will call for ironworkers. However, special tying and placing equipment entering the market could hinder growth in the future.