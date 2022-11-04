ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Expert view: Strong Oct US payrolls do not give Fed much scope to relax

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q8I5c_0iyf629s00

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in October, but a rise in the unemployment rate to 3.7% suggested some loosening in labor market conditions, which would allow the Federal Reserve to shift towards smaller interest rates increases starting in December.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 261,000 last month, the Labor Department reported on Friday, while September was revised up to 315,000 jobs added, from 263,000 previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 200,000 jobs. The unemployment rate increased to 3.7% from September's 3.5% and average hourly earnings increased 0.4% after rising 0.3% in September.

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: S&P e-mini futures extended a gain and were last up 1.3%, pointing to a strong open on Wall street

BONDS: The yield on 10-year Treasury note was unchanged from just before the data, last up 3.4 basis points at 4.158%; The two-year U.S. Treasury yield ticked a bit lower but was still up 2 basis points from Thursday at 4.721%

FOREX: The Euro extended a gain against the dollar to up 1.3% and dollar index extended a loss

MICHAEL ARONE, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, BOSTON

“The labor market continues to be a bright spot in the U.S. economy and that kicks investors’ hopes of a Fed pivot further down the road. This continues to suggest that the labor market remains tight and that the Fed will continue fighting to defeat inflation and keep raising rates pretty aggressively given these types of numbers."

“If I look at this in combination, and I look at the participation rate, which didn’t really change, this continues to suggest to me there is a scarcity of workers, which means wages will remain elevated. So, they may be growing at a slower overall rate, in terms of where they were, but at 4.7% year over year it continues to suggest that wages will flow through into inflation and that the labor market is pretty tight. The supply of workers is constrained and that is going to keep wages elevated for a while longer."

“This was a stronger than expected report. The availability of workers remains tight, wages are growing, this continues to suggest that the process the Fed is undertaking to defeat inflation is still going to take much longer than markets are expecting.”

MICHAEL PEARCE, SENIOR US ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS, NEW YORK (emailed)

"The October employment report had something for everyone, with payrolls pointing to continued strong employment gains while the household survey showed a sharp fall in employment and a rise in unemployment. Either way, what’s clear is that the labour market has continued to hold up better than expected and with wage growth still too hot for the Fed, there is little to suggest that officials will drop their hawkish bias any time soon."

ROSS MAYFIELD, INVESTMENT STRATEGY ANALYST, BAIRD, LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY

"It's just another data point that proves the labor market is too strong to accommodate what the Fed wants. I'd expect a pretty muted or bad market reaction. You can see short-term yields heading higher."

"The unemployment rate ticked up very slightly, some of the participation data was a little bit softer but the broad jobs added and wage growth, that's what drives the inflation we're seeing. To me, right on the heels of Fed meeting on Wednesday, it's kind of a bearish report for equity markets."

"I think 50 bps is still the base case. We'll get plenty of data between now and then. There's still time for the data to shift the narrative. While Fed Chair Powell was pretty hawkish at the press conference, there were clear signs that the bank was ready to slow things down."

"This certainly doesn't indicate that the Fed has any reason to pause but I think a deceleration is probably the base case."

JASON PRIDE, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, PRIVATE WEALTH, GLENMEDE, PHILADELPHIA

"That’s (data) kind of a mixed picture. I would argue that the Fed may be looking for a more restrained picture to think that it can begin to really pare back on its rate hike campaign. I would argue that they are. They're looking for a situation where you don't just have unemployment rate coming up a little bit. You may have it coming up a little bit more."

"They may also be looking for lighter jobless claims and a little bit less in the way of average hourly earnings growth. This one’s a step in the right direction because it's, you know, if you actually look at it, it's the third month in a row of more modest hourly earnings gains. So it’s a step in the right direction, but it's not really exactly where they want it to be."

"There's a little bit of a negative (market) reaction, but it's very modest in nature and market was up half percent before the reading came out. So a little bit of a negative reading on it, but not dramatic.”

PETER CARDILLO, CHIEF MARKET ECONOMIST, SPARTAN CAPITAL SECURITIES, NEW YORK

“(There are) no major surprises here, and the good news is year-over-year wage increases have come down, which is a sign of lower wage pressures ahead despite the tight market.”

“There are signs that wage inflation has peaked, and as we move closer to recession that number should come down.”

“More and more companies are beginning to announce layoffs. That’s a prelude of what we’re going to see as we go forward. This tightness in the labor market is probably reaching its peak. The numbers will change going forward and they will have met the objective of the Federal Reserve, because Powell stressed wage pressures and the tight labor market.”

“This is an indication that with recession looming things are going to get ugly going forward. In a recession, wages don’t rise - they stagnate. This could be the last hurrah of hourly wages moving to the upside.”

“Were looking at half a percentage point (interest rate hike) in December. A recession is unavoidable. But a severe recession can be avoided.”

(This story has been refiled to fix a spelling error in the headline)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Employers kept hiking workers’ wages last quarter, but they did not keep up with inflation

New York CNN Business — Employers continued hiking wages to attract workers and hold on to existing staff during the third quarter. But the raises did not keep up with inflation — and the continued increase is unwelcome news for the Federal Reserve, since higher wages can contribute to overall inflationary pressures, which the central bank is trying to bring down.
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How will we know if the U.S. is in recession?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the July-September quarter, the government reported Thursday, underscoring that the United States is not in a recession despite distressingly high inflation and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. But the economy is hardly in the clear, and the solid growth reported for the third quarter did little to alter the growing conviction among economists that a recession is very likely next year. Higher borrowing rates and chronic inflation will almost certainly continue to weaken consumer and business spending. And likely recessions in the United Kingdom and Europe and slower growth in China will erode the revenue and profits of American corporations. Such trends are expected to cause a U.S. recession sometime in 2023. Still, there are reasons to hope that a recession, if it comes, will prove a relatively mild one. Many employers, having struggled to find workers to hire after huge layoffs during the pandemic, may decide to maintain most of their existing workforces even in a shrinking economy.
CBS News

U.S. Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates again

In an effort to bring down the worst inflation the U.S. has seen in years, regulators are prepared to hike interest rates by another three quarters of a percentage point Wednesday. Megan Greene, senior fellow at Brown University and global chief economist at the Kroll Institute, joins CBS News to discuss the fallout and what it means for home buyers and sellers.
The Guardian

Fed announces sixth consecutive hike in US interest rates to fight inflation

The Federal Reserve has stepped up its fight against a 40-year high in US inflation, announcing its fourth consecutive three-quarter-percentage-point hike in interest rates but signaling the pace of increases may soon slow. With the cost of living crisis battering consumers and Joe Biden’s political fortunes, Fed officials have now...
kitco.com

Gold price surges $50, should investors be selling into the rally?

(Kitco News) Gold prices surged nearly $50 on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report clarified some of the Federal Reserve's mixed messages, and China signaled a possible easing of its Covid-Zero policy. But caution is still advised as all previous quick rallies have been used as selling opportunities. Gold...
MICHIGAN STATE
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
MICHIGAN STATE
CNN

Opinion: The Fed’s rate hikes are already damaging the economy

Editor’s Note: Desmond Lachman is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. He was a deputy director in the International Monetary Fund’s Policy Development and Review Department and the chief emerging market economic strategist at Salomon Smith Barney. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
Markets Insider

A pivot away from aggressive rate hikes is still coming even after Powell's hawkish comments, and the Fed needs to stop flinching at rising stock prices, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says

A pivot away from the aggressive rate hikes is still coming even after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell delivered a surprisingly hawkish speech at this week's policy meeting, according to Fundstrat. "Incoming data argues for more two-sided views and argues [a] dovish pivot coming," the firm's head of research Tom...
Reuters

Dollar tumbles as U.S. nonfarm payrolls show mixed picture

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The dollar slumped on Friday after the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for October showed the world's largest economy created more new jobs than expected, but also flashed signs of slowdown with the higher unemployment rate and lower wage inflation.
Reuters

Reuters

641K+
Followers
363K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy