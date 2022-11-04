ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

SlashGear

2023 Ford Transit Trail Is An RV Blank Canvas For Embracing #VanLife

If you've spent any time on Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook during the past couple of years, you've probably seen the #VanLife hashtag pop up. RVs aren't new, but the pandemic, people increasingly working from home, and a desire to see more of the great outdoors (and preferably without a mask in the way) has boosted demand massively. While you might automatically think of huge, Class A behemoths, some of the biggest growth in the segment is actually Class B: smaller, more agile, and — importantly — far more affordable vans. That's just the market Ford is hoping to corner with its new 2023 Transit Trail.
Carscoops

Rugged 2023 Ford Transit Trail Takes Van Life Off The Grid

The Ford Transit is already a great base for a motorhome conversion, but those who take their vans off the beaten track will definitely prefer the new Trail trim. The 2023 Transit Trail comes to the US looking more rugged and capable than Europe’s equivalent. The model is available in several body styles, ready to be converted into an adventurous campervan.
MISSOURI STATE
Carscoops

Kilow’s Minimalist Jeep Willys-Aping EV Is Meant For Urban And Off-Road Adventures

French startup Kilow has attended the Paris motor show with its first creation: La Bagnole. The name translates roughly to “jalopy,” which gets at the spirit of this self-deprecating, fun-loving, two-seater, EV. The small Jeep Willys-like off-roader was created with the view that less is better. It, therefore,...
techeblog.com

Twin-Turbocharged 3,300HP Dodge Viper Might be Fastest Yet, Completes 1/4 Mile in 6.68s

There’s Millyard’s street-legal Viper V10 motorcycle, and then this twin-turbocharged 3,300hp Dodge Viper, which might be the fastest yet. This 2001 model is equipped with a twin-turbocharged 8.4L V10 (Gen 5) Viper engine making at least 3,300hp, enabling it to complete a 1/4 mile pass in a blistering 6.68 seconds at 220 mph.
MotorAuthority

Ringbrothers reveals a 1948 Chevy “super truck” called Enyo

Ringbrothers has returned to the SEMA show with a modified 1948 Chevrolet pickup truck that the Wisconsin company bills as its most extreme creation yet. That's a significant claim considering the same company has previously revealed a stunning 1972 AMC Javelin AMX with 1,100 hp on tap, as well as a 1969 Dodge Charger that took over 4,700 hours to complete.
WISCONSIN STATE
torquenews.com

Ford 4-Cylinder EcoBoost Engines are Failing Says Ford Mechanic

Here’s a recent update from a Ford mechanic on just why Ford’s 4-cylinder EcoBoost engines are failing car owners and shows what you need to look for when buying a used 4-cylinder Ford. EcoBoost Disappearing Coolant Problem. Are you considering buying a used Ford Escape or other model...
MotorAuthority

Xpeng car-copter completes successful maiden flight

A number of flying car concepts have surfaced over the years, though these have typically been small, light aircraft that can double as cars. This means they still require a runway for takeoffs and landings, making them poorly suited for congestion-filled cities, where if such a thing existed, a flying car could provide the most utility.
fordauthority.com

1953 Ford Crestline Sunliner Indy 500 Tribute Car Up For Auction

Quite a few Ford pace cars have crossed the auction block this year, including the first 1989 Fox Body Ford Mustang LX Indy 500 Pace Car, and another 1994 Mustang SVT Cobra that led the Indy field around the track. Two iterations of the 1978 Mustang 428 Cobra Jet pace car also sold at Barret-Jackson back in January. Yet another race-inspired Blue Oval vehicle has cropped up for sale on Bring A Trailer, but this one is a bit older: the 1953 Ford Crestline Sunliner Indy 500 Pace Car edition.
RideApart

2023 Honda XL750 Transalp Emerges From The Mountain Pass At EICMA 2022

After Honda introduced the CB750 Hornet to the world at Intermot 2022, that naturally made us wonder if the XL750 Transalp would be next. Sure enough, EICMA, 2022 is the designated time and place that Honda Europe first acquainted the world with its newest creation. It’s the revival of a...
Autoblog

Buick V8-powered 1956 VW Beetle is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist

Hot Wheels has selected a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. While this is the second Beetle chosen for the semifinal round, it's a one-of-a-kind, heavily-modified car that's nicknamed "Berlin Buick" and powered by a mid-mounted V8 engine. Owner Rob Freeman drove from Syracuse, New...
SYRACUSE, NY
MotorAuthority

Ringbrothers reveals 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 build at 2022 SEMA show

Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford's pony car. This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.
WISCONSIN STATE
Road & Track

The 1969 Dodge Charger 'Scraptona' SEMA Car Is For Sale

The 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona is among the most sought after muscle cars to come out of Detroit. Only 503 were made; just enough to homologate the model for NASCAR competition. So pristine examples of the super speedway-optimized, winged warriors can fetch over seven-figures at auction. And it’s why so many re-creations of this rare model exist today. The Scraptona isn’t so much a re-creation as it is a riff. First shown at the SEMA show in 2018, it hides genuine performance hardware under less-than-perfect skin. Which is kind-of-perfect. Now it’s for sale at Garage Kept Motors. You, yes you, now have a chance to take this incredible muscle car build home.
ALABAMA STATE
Road & Track

A New Subaru Impreza Is Coming This Month

Ever since the WRX was spun off as its own model in 2014, the Subaru Impreza has disappeared from the car-enthusiast radar. Despite small cars declining in popularity here in North America, Subaru has stuck with the Impreza as its entry-level model and will continue to do so. The company announced Thursday that the 2024 Impreza will debut on November 17 at the L.A. Auto Show.

