2023 Ford Transit Trail Is An RV Blank Canvas For Embracing #VanLife
If you've spent any time on Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook during the past couple of years, you've probably seen the #VanLife hashtag pop up. RVs aren't new, but the pandemic, people increasingly working from home, and a desire to see more of the great outdoors (and preferably without a mask in the way) has boosted demand massively. While you might automatically think of huge, Class A behemoths, some of the biggest growth in the segment is actually Class B: smaller, more agile, and — importantly — far more affordable vans. That's just the market Ford is hoping to corner with its new 2023 Transit Trail.
Carscoops
Rugged 2023 Ford Transit Trail Takes Van Life Off The Grid
The Ford Transit is already a great base for a motorhome conversion, but those who take their vans off the beaten track will definitely prefer the new Trail trim. The 2023 Transit Trail comes to the US looking more rugged and capable than Europe’s equivalent. The model is available in several body styles, ready to be converted into an adventurous campervan.
Ford reaches out to modern #Vanlife nomads with the 2023 Transit Trail
Ford is betting that at future holiday dinners, 2060s ‘tweens will stare at antiquated JPEGs, giggling. “Hey, Joey, Grandma and Granddad use to live in a van!” “Not just a van, Chloe. A Ford Transit Trail.” ...
Carscoops
Kilow’s Minimalist Jeep Willys-Aping EV Is Meant For Urban And Off-Road Adventures
French startup Kilow has attended the Paris motor show with its first creation: La Bagnole. The name translates roughly to “jalopy,” which gets at the spirit of this self-deprecating, fun-loving, two-seater, EV. The small Jeep Willys-like off-roader was created with the view that less is better. It, therefore,...
Watch: Crazy C7 Corvette Jet Boat Chased by Water Police in Florida
Check out this video of a bizarre boat in Florida that has the body of a C7 Corvette. It caught the attention of the water police, who pursued it on a high-speed chase. The post Watch: Crazy C7 Corvette Jet Boat Chased by Water Police in Florida appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet?
If you don't have access to a home charging station, you may have several other options for charging your EV or PHEV. Here's how to know if a dryer outlet is one of them. The post Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
realitytitbit.com
Daddy Dave gets 'beautiful' new racing car for No Prep Kings season 6
Street Outlaws driver Daddy Dave isn’t waiting at the start line as he debuts his new racing car for No Prep Kings. Season 6 won’t see him in his usual “Goliath” Chevy II vehicle but instead a brand new Audi S5. The car has already been...
techeblog.com
Twin-Turbocharged 3,300HP Dodge Viper Might be Fastest Yet, Completes 1/4 Mile in 6.68s
There’s Millyard’s street-legal Viper V10 motorcycle, and then this twin-turbocharged 3,300hp Dodge Viper, which might be the fastest yet. This 2001 model is equipped with a twin-turbocharged 8.4L V10 (Gen 5) Viper engine making at least 3,300hp, enabling it to complete a 1/4 mile pass in a blistering 6.68 seconds at 220 mph.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals a 1948 Chevy “super truck” called Enyo
Ringbrothers has returned to the SEMA show with a modified 1948 Chevrolet pickup truck that the Wisconsin company bills as its most extreme creation yet. That's a significant claim considering the same company has previously revealed a stunning 1972 AMC Javelin AMX with 1,100 hp on tap, as well as a 1969 Dodge Charger that took over 4,700 hours to complete.
I drove sporty electric SUVs from Tesla and Kia: Why I'd buy the $41,000 EV6 over the $66,000 Model Y
The Tesla has a bigger interior and better range, but the Kia EV6 is cheaper, charges faster, and doesn't have pesky touchscreen controls.
torquenews.com
Ford 4-Cylinder EcoBoost Engines are Failing Says Ford Mechanic
Here’s a recent update from a Ford mechanic on just why Ford’s 4-cylinder EcoBoost engines are failing car owners and shows what you need to look for when buying a used 4-cylinder Ford. EcoBoost Disappearing Coolant Problem. Are you considering buying a used Ford Escape or other model...
MotorAuthority
Xpeng car-copter completes successful maiden flight
A number of flying car concepts have surfaced over the years, though these have typically been small, light aircraft that can double as cars. This means they still require a runway for takeoffs and landings, making them poorly suited for congestion-filled cities, where if such a thing existed, a flying car could provide the most utility.
Harbor Freight Drops Early Black Friday Coupons and They’re Awesome
You’re wrong if you don’t love Harbor Freight deals.
fordauthority.com
1953 Ford Crestline Sunliner Indy 500 Tribute Car Up For Auction
Quite a few Ford pace cars have crossed the auction block this year, including the first 1989 Fox Body Ford Mustang LX Indy 500 Pace Car, and another 1994 Mustang SVT Cobra that led the Indy field around the track. Two iterations of the 1978 Mustang 428 Cobra Jet pace car also sold at Barret-Jackson back in January. Yet another race-inspired Blue Oval vehicle has cropped up for sale on Bring A Trailer, but this one is a bit older: the 1953 Ford Crestline Sunliner Indy 500 Pace Car edition.
RideApart
2023 Honda XL750 Transalp Emerges From The Mountain Pass At EICMA 2022
After Honda introduced the CB750 Hornet to the world at Intermot 2022, that naturally made us wonder if the XL750 Transalp would be next. Sure enough, EICMA, 2022 is the designated time and place that Honda Europe first acquainted the world with its newest creation. It’s the revival of a...
Autoblog
Buick V8-powered 1956 VW Beetle is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist
Hot Wheels has selected a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. While this is the second Beetle chosen for the semifinal round, it's a one-of-a-kind, heavily-modified car that's nicknamed "Berlin Buick" and powered by a mid-mounted V8 engine. Owner Rob Freeman drove from Syracuse, New...
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 build at 2022 SEMA show
Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford's pony car. This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.
Road & Track
The 1969 Dodge Charger 'Scraptona' SEMA Car Is For Sale
The 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona is among the most sought after muscle cars to come out of Detroit. Only 503 were made; just enough to homologate the model for NASCAR competition. So pristine examples of the super speedway-optimized, winged warriors can fetch over seven-figures at auction. And it’s why so many re-creations of this rare model exist today. The Scraptona isn’t so much a re-creation as it is a riff. First shown at the SEMA show in 2018, it hides genuine performance hardware under less-than-perfect skin. Which is kind-of-perfect. Now it’s for sale at Garage Kept Motors. You, yes you, now have a chance to take this incredible muscle car build home.
Road & Track
A New Subaru Impreza Is Coming This Month
Ever since the WRX was spun off as its own model in 2014, the Subaru Impreza has disappeared from the car-enthusiast radar. Despite small cars declining in popularity here in North America, Subaru has stuck with the Impreza as its entry-level model and will continue to do so. The company announced Thursday that the 2024 Impreza will debut on November 17 at the L.A. Auto Show.
The Rivian Adventure Van Takes Camping to the Next Level
The EV maker has another electric model in the works: the Rivian Adventure Van. Here’s what you need to know about this new camper van. The post The Rivian Adventure Van Takes Camping to the Next Level appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
