Minneapolis, MN

Fun 104.3

What The Heck! This Daytime Minneapolis Carjacking Was Caught On Video!

I recently saw this video about a daylight carjacking caught on a home's security camera. It's just a reminder that you should always be paying attention to your surroundings!. Yesterday morning I was watching WCCO before football started and two of the guests were Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and the new Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara. Both Frey and O'Hara talked about Operation Endeavor, a law enforcement operation that is currently in place to curb crime across the city, and how it seems to be working with double-digit reductions in various crime categories.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Rosemount woman attempted to murder man in custody dispute

Prosecutors in Dakota County charged a 44-year-old Rosemount woman with second-degree attempted murder Monday in connection with a stabbing at an Apple Valley home last month. Lisa D. Oliver is accused of stabbing her daughter's father in the neck amid a custody dispute the night of Wednesday, Oct. 23. The man sustained a deep, non-life-threatening stab wound near his jugular vein, prosecutors allege.
ROSEMOUNT, MN
CBS Minnesota

"21 Days of Peace" returns to north Minneapolis intersection after shooting injures 2

MINNEAPOLIS -- A community organization known for interrupting crime and providing resources to people in need is turning its focus to a troubled north Minneapolis intersection.After a shooting injured two people, including a woman riding on a city bus earlier this week, "21 Days of Peace" has been asked to bring its volunteers to Lowry and Penn Avenues North.Surveillance video of three masked teenagers opening fire near the intersection shows the chaotic moments before two people were shot, including a woman riding on a metro transit bus."It was 30 shots, 30 shots that went out and this woman was just...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man stabbed during drug deal in south Minneapolis, police sayMan stabbed during drug deal in south Minneapolis, police say

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man in his 20s was stabbed during a drug deal in south Minneapolis early Sunday morning.Officers responded to a reported stabbing at 33rd Street West and Pillsbury Avenue South around 1:50 a.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said.They found a man in a vehicle with stab wounds. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive.Investigators believe a dispute during a drug deal led to a physical fight, which then ended in a stabbing.No one has been arrested, and police said they're investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Man arrested for allegedly torching Salvation Army in Brooklyn Park

(Brooklyn Park, MN) -- A man is behind bars for allegedly starting a fire at a Brooklyn Park Salvation Army Service Center. Police say the suspect was captured on video setting fire to a pile of new coats in the building's chapel. He also reportedly vandalized the building's windows and offices. The fire was put out by a sprinkler system, but many winter coats were damaged by the blaze. The service center was planning on distributing the coats today, but now they're asking for more donations.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hopkins Assistant Fire Chief Jimmy Scanlon dies in line of duty

HOPKINS, Minn. -- The Hopkins community is mourning the death of the city's assistant fire chief, who died on Friday after responding to a fire call the day before.James "Jimmy" Scanlon had been with the department for 14 years, and had started serving as the assistant chief in 2019.He went into cardiac arrest on Thursday and died early Friday morning, according to the city. His death is considered a line-of-duty death."Chief Scanlon was one of our own," the city's announcement read. He had grown up in Hopkins and graduated from Hopkins High School. He leaves behind his partner and four children.A visitation will be held for Scanlon on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts, followed by a funeral service.The city's flags are at half-staff and will remain so until his funeral.
HOPKINS, MN
fox9.com

Art Attack in Northeast Minneapolis

Art Attack will showcase four floors of locally made art and gifts from over 350 artists. You can visit Saturday, Nov 5, from 12-8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov 6, from 12-5 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.northrupkingbuilding.com/events/art-attack.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WILX-TV

Masked young people fire shots, injure 2 with police feet away

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - Police in Minneapolis are looking for suspects in a shooting that left two people injured, including a woman who was shot while sitting on a metro transit bus. The incident happened Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. Surveillance cameras caught the bus pulling up moments before the shots were...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Two juveniles arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a handgun

Bloomington, Minn – Two 15-year-old males are in custody after getting caught fleeing the scene of a stolen vehicle with a loaded handgun.According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were investigating a stolen vehicle located in the area of 101st Street and Colfax Avenue Thursday when they saw two teen males flee from the scene on foot.Officers were able to locate and arrest the pair. One was in posession of a loaded, stolen handgun.A second loaded handgun was located near the scene in a trash can. Police believe it was ditched by the other teen.Both 15-year-olds were transported to Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center. One of the boys had an active Ramsey County warrant for possession of a weapon on school property.Following the arrest, a Bloomington Police Department SWAT Team served a search warrant on the 103rd block of Devonshire Road in connection to the investigation. No additional arrests have been made.This is an ongoing investigation.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Ground Search For Missing Minnesota Man Suspended

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Eagan Police Department has announced the suspension of the ground search for a young man who has been missing since last weekend. Police officers and other emergency responders, with help from approximately 250 volunteers, had been searching an area on the west side of the southern Twin Cities suburb near the Minnesota River for any sign of 23-year-old Bryce Borca. Eagan Police are still canvassing the area for information that might assist in the investigation into his disappearance.
EAGAN, MN
247Sports

2023 New Life Academy big man Erick Reader will walk on with Minnesota Basketball

Erick Reader of New Life Academy has committed to the University of Minnesota as a 6'9 walk-on. Reader helped lead New Life Academy to the Class A State Tournament Final Four last season and has his team as a top contender for the 2023 Class A state championship as well. Reader just announced his commitment on social media and he's a need at the University of Minnesota because they need more bodies up front going forward both in practice and eventually into games. Erick's coach Robbie Whitney described Reader in the following way after Erick averaged 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds a game last season:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Shakopee man charged with murder in 2020 overdose death

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 35-year-old Shakopee resident with murder in connection with a man's fatal overdose in rural Scott County in 2020. Jordan R. Ellingson is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of third-degree murder by selling, giving or distributing a controlled substance. According to the...
SHAKOPEE, MN

