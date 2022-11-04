Read full article on original website
What The Heck! This Daytime Minneapolis Carjacking Was Caught On Video!
I recently saw this video about a daylight carjacking caught on a home's security camera. It's just a reminder that you should always be paying attention to your surroundings!. Yesterday morning I was watching WCCO before football started and two of the guests were Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and the new Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara. Both Frey and O'Hara talked about Operation Endeavor, a law enforcement operation that is currently in place to curb crime across the city, and how it seems to be working with double-digit reductions in various crime categories.
Shooting eyewitnesses testify in trial involving alleged attempted 'hit' on MPD crime scene investigator
MINNEAPOLIS — Emilie Clancy from St. Paul had never met Nicki Lenway, but Clancy sprung into action, pulling the bleeding victim into her vehicle and helping save Lenway's life after she was shot three times outside a supervised parenting center in April. Lenway's ex-boyfriend, Tim Amacher, is on trial...
Charges: Rosemount woman attempted to murder man in custody dispute
Prosecutors in Dakota County charged a 44-year-old Rosemount woman with second-degree attempted murder Monday in connection with a stabbing at an Apple Valley home last month. Lisa D. Oliver is accused of stabbing her daughter's father in the neck amid a custody dispute the night of Wednesday, Oct. 23. The man sustained a deep, non-life-threatening stab wound near his jugular vein, prosecutors allege.
Minnetonka Man Pleads Guilty to Drive-By Shooting in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- A Minnetonka man has pleaded guilty to a drive-by shooting in St. Cloud. Twenty-one-year-old Ca'Mari Smith will be sentenced on December 30th. The shooting happened in August 2021 near the intersection of 9th Avenue and 6th Street in St. Cloud. According to the criminal complaint filed in...
Forest Lake school staffer fired after allegedly sharing inappropriate photos with students
A former staff member at a Forest Lake school has been fired after she was accused of sharing inappropriate photos with students. The staff member no longer works for the school district, according to a letter sent out by Forest Lake Area High School Principal Jim Caldwell. An investigation by the school led to an arrest on Thursday.
"21 Days of Peace" returns to north Minneapolis intersection after shooting injures 2
MINNEAPOLIS -- A community organization known for interrupting crime and providing resources to people in need is turning its focus to a troubled north Minneapolis intersection.After a shooting injured two people, including a woman riding on a city bus earlier this week, "21 Days of Peace" has been asked to bring its volunteers to Lowry and Penn Avenues North.Surveillance video of three masked teenagers opening fire near the intersection shows the chaotic moments before two people were shot, including a woman riding on a metro transit bus."It was 30 shots, 30 shots that went out and this woman was just...
Man stabbed during drug deal in south Minneapolis, police sayMan stabbed during drug deal in south Minneapolis, police say
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man in his 20s was stabbed during a drug deal in south Minneapolis early Sunday morning.Officers responded to a reported stabbing at 33rd Street West and Pillsbury Avenue South around 1:50 a.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said.They found a man in a vehicle with stab wounds. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive.Investigators believe a dispute during a drug deal led to a physical fight, which then ended in a stabbing.No one has been arrested, and police said they're investigating.
Minnesota Woman Pleads Guilty in Two Separate Massive Fraud Cases
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Plymouth woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to her role in two separate fraud cases, including the $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally-funded child nutrition program and a Medicaid fraud scheme. Prosecutors said 52-year-old Anab Awad pleaded guilty to one...
Explosive opening statements in trial for man charged with attempted hit on Minneapolis forensic scientist
MINNEAPOLIS — Tim Amacher, the ex-boyfriend and father of shooting victim Nicole Lenway’s child, did not pull the trigger. But prosecutors described him as the “screenwriter, director, and producer” in the story of what happened to the Minneapolis Police crime scene investigator on April 20, 2022.
Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
Man arrested for allegedly torching Salvation Army in Brooklyn Park
(Brooklyn Park, MN) -- A man is behind bars for allegedly starting a fire at a Brooklyn Park Salvation Army Service Center. Police say the suspect was captured on video setting fire to a pile of new coats in the building's chapel. He also reportedly vandalized the building's windows and offices. The fire was put out by a sprinkler system, but many winter coats were damaged by the blaze. The service center was planning on distributing the coats today, but now they're asking for more donations.
Hopkins Assistant Fire Chief Jimmy Scanlon dies in line of duty
HOPKINS, Minn. -- The Hopkins community is mourning the death of the city's assistant fire chief, who died on Friday after responding to a fire call the day before.James "Jimmy" Scanlon had been with the department for 14 years, and had started serving as the assistant chief in 2019.He went into cardiac arrest on Thursday and died early Friday morning, according to the city. His death is considered a line-of-duty death."Chief Scanlon was one of our own," the city's announcement read. He had grown up in Hopkins and graduated from Hopkins High School. He leaves behind his partner and four children.A visitation will be held for Scanlon on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts, followed by a funeral service.The city's flags are at half-staff and will remain so until his funeral.
Art Attack in Northeast Minneapolis
Art Attack will showcase four floors of locally made art and gifts from over 350 artists. You can visit Saturday, Nov 5, from 12-8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov 6, from 12-5 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.northrupkingbuilding.com/events/art-attack.
Police: Man caught after he tried to burn down Brooklyn Park church
Brooklyn Park police and fire responded to a small fire at a church Thursday night, and not only do they think it was intentionally set–they caught the man they say did it on the scene.
Masked young people fire shots, injure 2 with police feet away
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - Police in Minneapolis are looking for suspects in a shooting that left two people injured, including a woman who was shot while sitting on a metro transit bus. The incident happened Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. Surveillance cameras caught the bus pulling up moments before the shots were...
Two juveniles arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a handgun
Bloomington, Minn – Two 15-year-old males are in custody after getting caught fleeing the scene of a stolen vehicle with a loaded handgun.According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were investigating a stolen vehicle located in the area of 101st Street and Colfax Avenue Thursday when they saw two teen males flee from the scene on foot.Officers were able to locate and arrest the pair. One was in posession of a loaded, stolen handgun.A second loaded handgun was located near the scene in a trash can. Police believe it was ditched by the other teen.Both 15-year-olds were transported to Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center. One of the boys had an active Ramsey County warrant for possession of a weapon on school property.Following the arrest, a Bloomington Police Department SWAT Team served a search warrant on the 103rd block of Devonshire Road in connection to the investigation. No additional arrests have been made.This is an ongoing investigation.
Ground Search For Missing Minnesota Man Suspended
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Eagan Police Department has announced the suspension of the ground search for a young man who has been missing since last weekend. Police officers and other emergency responders, with help from approximately 250 volunteers, had been searching an area on the west side of the southern Twin Cities suburb near the Minnesota River for any sign of 23-year-old Bryce Borca. Eagan Police are still canvassing the area for information that might assist in the investigation into his disappearance.
2023 New Life Academy big man Erick Reader will walk on with Minnesota Basketball
Erick Reader of New Life Academy has committed to the University of Minnesota as a 6'9 walk-on. Reader helped lead New Life Academy to the Class A State Tournament Final Four last season and has his team as a top contender for the 2023 Class A state championship as well. Reader just announced his commitment on social media and he's a need at the University of Minnesota because they need more bodies up front going forward both in practice and eventually into games. Erick's coach Robbie Whitney described Reader in the following way after Erick averaged 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds a game last season:
Shakopee man charged with murder in 2020 overdose death
Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 35-year-old Shakopee resident with murder in connection with a man's fatal overdose in rural Scott County in 2020. Jordan R. Ellingson is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of third-degree murder by selling, giving or distributing a controlled substance. According to the...
KARE 11 Investigates: Mentally ill kids caught in a failing juvenile justice system
A Minnesota teen struggling with severe mental illness and charged with numerous crimes sat in juvenile detention, often isolated, because no treatment was available. Brandon Stahl (KARE11), Lauren Leamanczyk, Steve Eckert. Published: 5:39 PM CDT November 3, 2022. Updated: 10:23 PM CDT November 3, 2022. MINNEAPOLIS. When attorney Tracy Reid...
