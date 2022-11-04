Read full article on original website
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her "Favorite Things" for 2022
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend Getaway
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South Carolina
wspa.com
7Weather Forecast
Iowa teen who killed rapist escapes from probation …. Iowa teen who killed rapist escapes from probation center. Sounds of honor and admiration echoed throughout Fluor Field as residents of the Upstate paid tribute to their hometown veterans. Sunday Forecast. More gloomy weather Sunday with sunshine returning by Tuesday. Body...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.
HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Friday in Honea Path. According to deputies, 45-year-old David Alley was seen along Highway 252 on November 4. If anyone has information about his whereabouts, submit a tip anonymously...
WYFF4.com
'Oprah's Favorite Things' list features Spartanburg, South Carolina, business
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Spartanburg, South Carolina, business is featured onOprah's Favorite Things list for 2022. Caroline's Cakes Sweet Potato Cake is on the list under food gifts. Caroline's Cakes is a bakery on Beaumont Avenue in Spartanburg. Caroline Ragsdale Reutter died in 2017 after being diagnosed with ovarian...
FOX Carolina
FBI conducts training exercise in Greenville County
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were training outside homes near a Greenville County subdivision on Monday. FOX Carolina viewers reached out about a large number of FBI agents in the 1600 block of West Georgia Road. Nearby residents said agents have been on...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for possibly armed and dangerous suspect in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a suspect near Jordan Crest Court that could be armed and dangerous. Officials said deputies were trying to serve a warrant when the suspect ran off. Deputies described the suspect, Devonte Finley, as a...
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina
The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
Police search for wanted man in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are continuing a search for a wanted man in Greenwood. According to the Greenwood Police Department, an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle near Panola Ave. The suspect did not stop and ran away from the officers. He is believed to be assisted by someone. Police […]
FOX Carolina
Police searching for missing man in Mauldin
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday. Officers said 40-year-old Carlyle “Carl or Kiki” Brooks was last seen on Nov. 1 on Fawn Ridge Way. Police said Brooks weighs 155 pounds with black hair...
WYFF4.com
$200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Marietta, South Carolina
SLATER-MARIETTA, S.C. — A $200,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Greenville County, South Carolina. (Video above: $1.9B up for grabs in Monday's Powerball drawing) The winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold at Handee Mart at 3209 Geer Hwy. in Marietta. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Saturday’s...
FOX Carolina
Police searching for missing endangered man last seen leaving hospital
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police are searching for a missing man with dementia who was last seen leaving the hospital Monday morning. Police say 77-year-old James Waters left Spartanburg Medical Center in his silver 2020 Honda CRV with license number 229903W at around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 7.
FOX Carolina
Anderson Co. deputies investigating after $4000 worth clothing items stolen from flea market
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than $4000 worth of tie-dye hoodies and shirts were stolen from a flea market in October. Deputies say between Oct. 23 and Oct. 28 a multitude of miscellaneous clothing items were stolen from a unit...
1 dead in Spartanburg motorcycle crash
One person died following a motorcycle crash in Spartanburg Friday evening.
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: Deputies responding to scene in after shots fired, 1 stabbed
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatch said deputies are responding to a scene after shots were fired and one person was stabbed in Taylors. According to dispatch, the call came in at around 2:15 p.m. regarding a stabbing on Williams Road. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work...
Pedestrian dead in Pickens Co. crash
According to the Pickens County Coroner's Office, the pedestrian, Douglas Casey, 66, was walking in the highway when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.
Body found along Cherokee Co. road
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found on a shoulder of a rural road Friday morning in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the body was discovered at about 11:45 a.m. in front of the 5700 block of Cannons Campground Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing teen in Pickens County
PICKENS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a teen who was last seen in October. According to deputies, 15-year-old Arnold Vidal Alfaro was last seen at his house in Easley on Thursday, Oct. 27.
wspa.com
What SC election officials are doing to protect your vote
Whether you voted early or will vote Tuesday, election officials said they're protecting your vote. https://www.wspa.com/news/state-news/what-sc-election-officials-are-doing-to-protect-your-vote/. What SC election officials are doing to protect your …. Whether you voted early or will vote Tuesday, election officials said they're protecting your vote. https://www.wspa.com/news/state-news/what-sc-election-officials-are-doing-to-protect-your-vote/. High School Red Zone Top Plays. Top plays...
FOX Carolina
Driver hurt in school bus crash in Spartanburg Co.
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A school bus driver and bus monitor were taken to the hospital after a collision on Friday afternoon. A spokesperson for Spartanburg School District 3 said no students were on board the bus when the crash occurred in Pacolet. The bus driver suffered minor injuries....
FOX Carolina
Pickens County Coroner identifies man killed after walking in highway
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office says they’ve identified the victim of a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian collision. Officials say they responded to 4044 Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley last night and found the victim deceased at the scene. They say 66-year-old Douglas...
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. woman charged for allegedly kidnapping man who owed her money
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Fair Play woman was recently charged for allegedly kidnapping a man and forcing him to pay back a loan he took from her. Deputies said the suspect, 48-year-old Virginia Lea Driver, was charged with Kidnapping and...
