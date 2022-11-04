ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpsonville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wspa.com

7Weather Forecast

Iowa teen who killed rapist escapes from probation …. Iowa teen who killed rapist escapes from probation center. Sounds of honor and admiration echoed throughout Fluor Field as residents of the Upstate paid tribute to their hometown veterans. Sunday Forecast. More gloomy weather Sunday with sunshine returning by Tuesday. Body...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.

HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Friday in Honea Path. According to deputies, 45-year-old David Alley was seen along Highway 252 on November 4. If anyone has information about his whereabouts, submit a tip anonymously...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

FBI conducts training exercise in Greenville County

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were training outside homes near a Greenville County subdivision on Monday. FOX Carolina viewers reached out about a large number of FBI agents in the 1600 block of West Georgia Road. Nearby residents said agents have been on...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Diana

This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
GREER, SC
WSPA 7News

Police search for wanted man in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are continuing a search for a wanted man in Greenwood. According to the Greenwood Police Department, an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle near Panola Ave. The suspect did not stop and ran away from the officers. He is believed to be assisted by someone. Police […]
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for missing man in Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday. Officers said 40-year-old Carlyle “Carl or Kiki” Brooks was last seen on Nov. 1 on Fawn Ridge Way. Police said Brooks weighs 155 pounds with black hair...
MAULDIN, SC
WYFF4.com

$200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Marietta, South Carolina

SLATER-MARIETTA, S.C. — A $200,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Greenville County, South Carolina. (Video above: $1.9B up for grabs in Monday's Powerball drawing) The winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold at Handee Mart at 3209 Geer Hwy. in Marietta. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Saturday’s...
SLATER-MARIETTA, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for missing endangered man last seen leaving hospital

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police are searching for a missing man with dementia who was last seen leaving the hospital Monday morning. Police say 77-year-old James Waters left Spartanburg Medical Center in his silver 2020 Honda CRV with license number 229903W at around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 7.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Body found along Cherokee Co. road

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found on a shoulder of a rural road Friday morning in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the body was discovered at about 11:45 a.m. in front of the 5700 block of Cannons Campground Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing teen in Pickens County

PICKENS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a teen who was last seen in October. According to deputies, 15-year-old Arnold Vidal Alfaro was last seen at his house in Easley on Thursday, Oct. 27.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

What SC election officials are doing to protect your vote

Whether you voted early or will vote Tuesday, election officials said they're protecting your vote. https://www.wspa.com/news/state-news/what-sc-election-officials-are-doing-to-protect-your-vote/. What SC election officials are doing to protect your …. Whether you voted early or will vote Tuesday, election officials said they're protecting your vote. https://www.wspa.com/news/state-news/what-sc-election-officials-are-doing-to-protect-your-vote/. High School Red Zone Top Plays. Top plays...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver hurt in school bus crash in Spartanburg Co.

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A school bus driver and bus monitor were taken to the hospital after a collision on Friday afternoon. A spokesperson for Spartanburg School District 3 said no students were on board the bus when the crash occurred in Pacolet. The bus driver suffered minor injuries....
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Pickens County Coroner identifies man killed after walking in highway

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office says they’ve identified the victim of a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian collision. Officials say they responded to 4044 Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley last night and found the victim deceased at the scene. They say 66-year-old Douglas...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy