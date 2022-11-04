ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volkswagen tells brands to pause paid advertising on Twitter

 4 days ago
HAMBURG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) on Friday said it has recommended to its brands to pause paid advertising on Twitter until further notice in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and will decide about next steps depending on its evolvement," Europe's top carmaker said in a statement.

The comments by Volkswagen group, which covers the VW, Seat, Cupra, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati and Porsche (P911_p.DE) brands, echoes similar remarks from other firms, including GM (GM.N) and General Mills Inc (GIS.N).

