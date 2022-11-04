Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Park Feature: Ed Yerha ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
UNC Basketball Enters Second Season of NIL with FanBox
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Several days before their season opener, six North Carolina basketball players gathered in the Smith Center's Hall of Champions area Thursday afternoon to each sign more than 1,000 items, including posters and trading cards. This is Carolina Basketball in year two of the name, image and likeness (NIL) era.
UNC Freshman Tyler Nickel: Expectations, Motivation, Game
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina freshman Tyler Nickel is expected to make his college debut on Monday night when the Tar Heels take on UNC Wilmington in the season opener. Nickel will be an interesting player to track all season. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound rookie from Elkton, Va. arrived in Chapel Hill with the reputation of a shooter and a scorer. He can certainly pour it in --- Nickel set the Virginia scoring record after four seasons at East Rockingham High School.
chapelboro.com
Art’s Angle: To The Downs
FirstDOWNS. TouchDOWNS. Receptions, DOWNS. Returns, DOWNS. We might as well add Churchill DOWNS, because Josh Downs was the horse the 8-1 Tar Heels rode to their fifth straight road victory and into the home stretch of clinching the Coastal Division and a spot in the ACC championship game. The diversified...
Duke basketball provides update on injured freshmen ahead of opener
The Duke basketball program will not be healthy entering the regular season. There is no Champions Classic to begin the season this year and that might be a good thing for the Duke basketball program as they will be shorthanded on opening night. The Blue Devils will be without five-star...
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball vs. UNC-Wilmington: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The No. 1 UNC men’s basketball team will open the regular season Monday night in the Smith Center, hosting UNC-Wilmington. The Tar Heels haven’t dropped a season opener since the 2001-02 season. If you aren’t making the late-night trek to Chapel Hill for the game, here’s how you...
Undefeated Duke head coach gets cold water bath
Jon Scheyer is 1-0 in his first year as the Duke basketball head coach following the preseason No. 7 Blue Devils' 71-44 home victory over unranked Jacksonville on Monday night. RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game To sweeten the moment, all of Scheyer's players awaited his ...
Scarlet Nation
Video: NC State freshman MJ Morris wins over fan base
NC State freshman quarterback MJ Morris has rejuvenated the Wolfpack offense. Morris threw for 210 yards and three touchdowns in leading NC State to a 30-21 home win over Wake Forest on Saturday. Morris said he knows he needs to "bring the juice" and the fans also fed off that...
chapelboro.com
UNC Football Survives Charlottesville, Moves to 8-1 This Season
It’s never easy with the Tar Heels. Particularly in what’s been a program house of horrors. The No. 17 UNC football team did just enough to move to 8-1 overall and 5-o in ACC play Saturday afternoon at Virginia. Though Carolina won’t be able to clinch the ACC Coastal Division this weekend, the victory was another step toward lifting the trophy.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash
Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: A New Narrative
As the new season starts, let’s follow the team and not the narrative. The Tar Heels were last ranked No. 1 before the first game back in 2015, seven years ago. That team did advance to the Final Four behind Marcus Paige and Brice Johnson before losing the heartbreaker on a buzzer-beater by Villanova in the NCAA championship game.
Scarlet Nation
Video: NC State's Darryl Jones gets two touchdowns
NC State senior wide receiver Darryl Jones had two big touchdowns in a big 30-21 victory Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Jones talked about the ability freshman quarterback MJ Morris possesses and how he belies his age of 19 years old. Jones appreciates the youthful energy Morris brings to the squad.
dukebasketballreport.com
Scheyer On Proving Himself (Again)
The Herald-Sun has a great article up on Jon Scheyer and how he first proved himself as a player. He was just 12 and if you think he was skinny at Duke, you can imagine how skinny he must have been at 12. He says his mother drove him all...
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Operation Readi-Rock
James Williams discusses an event Thursday at the Chapel Hill Public Library to remember a racially-charged police raid in 1990.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Tire Opens 10th Triangle Location Ahead of 70th Anniversary
Chapel Hill Tire, a Triangle fixture since 1953, is opening a new location in Cary. By acquiring Bull and Tire Service on Maynard Road, the company will be able to add Cary to its list of nine locations, which currently includes four shops in Chapel Hill; two in Raleigh; and one each in Carrboro, Apex, and Durham.
Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Greensboro; 7 more big wins across North Carolina
Lottery officials say eight Powerball tickets bought in North Carolina won big in Saturday night's historic drawing.
chapelboro.com
Beer Study Moving to New Chapel Hill Location; New Bar Taking Over
A popular pub in Chapel Hill is set to move to a new location in coming weeks, with a new project jumping in to take its place. The Beer Study at 106 North Graham Street is moving into 504 West Franklin Street, the space that previously housed Mint Indian Cuisine. The bar shared an initial announcement on social media in September announcing the move, and is aiming to open the new space around its tenth anniversary on December 10.
chapelboro.com
UNC Law School Unveils Portrait of First Black Female Graduate
The UNC School of Law held a special ceremony in its library Friday afternoon: the reveal of a portrait honoring its first Black female graduate. Family of Sylvia X. Allen gathered with alumni, faculty and current UNC law students to unveil the painting and celebrate the legacy of Allen, who graduated from the school in 1962.
ncataggies.com
A&T Earns No. 2 Seed In Bracket Play at Kat Klash After 9-1 Start
HOUSTON, TEXAS – North Carolina A&T had another stellar day at the Sam Houston Kat Klash bowling tournament hosted by Sam Houston State University (SHSU) at Emerald Bowl on Saturday. A day after going 5-0 in Baker play, the seventh-ranked Aggies had a 4-1 showing in traditional play. The...
A popular Durham food truck (and a bakery) expand to Raleigh development
The new restaurants are coming to a redevelopment project near NC State University.
cbs17
1 shot at Sheetz in Louisburg; 2 detained in ‘possible self-defense’ incident
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Police continue to investigate a shooting at a Sheetz on Sunday night that injured a Henderson man. At 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call from the store on South Bickett Boulevard and found 27-year-old Brandon Blanchard in the store suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
Comments / 0