Ukrainian Village Boutique Squasht Reopens Months After Fire
UKRAINIAN VILLAGE — A boutique in Ukrainian Village that sells handmade clothing, jewelry and other items is reopening Thursday, months after a fire forced the business to close. Squasht Boutique, 2556 W. Chicago Ave., closed in mid-August after a fire broke out in the kitchen behind the store. Owner...
Rainbow Cone Beverly Will Be Open All Winter
CHICAGO — Rainbow Cone‘s Beverly location is switching things up by staying open all winter — for the first time since it started 96 years ago. The famed ice cream shop, 9233 S. Western Ave., has experimented with being open during the winter in years past with limited hours, but it closed for the season in 2020. That won’t happen this year: Rainbow Cone will be open all winter with full hours, the company announced on Facebook.
Longtime South Side Favorite Old Fashioned Donuts Celebrates 50 Years In Roseland
ROSELAND — Customers from across Chicago and beyond came to Roseland in droves this weekend for a taste of longtime neighborhood staple Old Fashioned Donuts, which marked its 50th anniversary Friday. A scaled-down menu of glazed and chocolate doughnuts was offered Saturday at the bakery, 11248 S. Michigan Ave.,...
Damen Silos, Beloved By Urban Explorers, To Be Sold To MAT Asphalt Owner
MCKINLEY PARK — The owner of MAT Asphalt is under contract to buy the Damen Silos, a collection of grain elevators abandoned after a 1977 explosion. The state plans to enter into exclusive sales negotiations with MAT Limited Partnership — a group of businesses owned by South Side industrialist Michael Tadin Jr. — for the site at 2900 S. Damen Ave., according to a Wednesday news release from the state. The bid was one of four proposals the state received by Oct. 19, and MAT offered the highest purchase price for the property at $6.52 million — more than double the minimum bid, according to the state.
Protected Bike Lanes Coming To Kedzie Avenue In Avondale
AVONDALE — A stretch of Kedzie Avenue in Avondale is getting concrete-protected bike lanes. The lanes will be installed between the curb and the parking lane on Kedzie Avenue between Diversey Avenue and Addison Street as part of the city’s Complete Streets initiative, Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa’s 35th Ward office announced in a letter to constituents. Work is slated to begin Thursday.
Visit ‘Harry’s House’ At Replay Lincoln Park’s Latest, Harry Styles-Inspired Pop-Up
LINCOLN PARK — Replay Lincoln Park is paying homage to pop singer Harry Styles with its latest pop-up. The Harry’s House pop-up at Replay Lincoln Park, 2833 N. Sheffield Ave., features photo ops that nod to Styles’ albums, along with themed cocktails, live DJs and more. It runs Thursday-Sunday.
WWII Veteran And West Side Resident Fannie Farmer Celebrates 100th Birthday
NORTH LAWNDALE — At 100 years old, World War II veteran Fannie Farmer still makes herself breakfast daily before sitting down with the newspaper. That’s part of Farmer’s secret to a long life, she said. “It’s just keeping a schedule,” Farmer told doctors when asked about her...
Whitney Young Sports Complex Is Still Limiting Public Hours, Locking Out Residents, Park Neighbor Says
WEST LOOP — Whitney Young Magnet High School is still restricting public access to its $4.3 million athletic complex, said a park advocate who wants the Mayor’s Office to intervene. The prestigious public high school unveiled the facility — named after alumna and former first lady Michelle Obama...
Intense Winds Blow Through Chicago, Downing Trees, Power Lines
CHICAGO — Strong, gusty winds toppled trees and power lines acrossthe city Saturday. A high wind warning was issued Saturday morning and remained in effect until 7 p.m. as the city was hit with wind gusts of more than 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The strongest...
Chicago Public Schools May Take On More Costs As It Breaks Away From Mayoral Control, Report Says
CHICAGO — Chicagoans will get to elect their school board members starting in 2024. But a report out this week suggests that may come with a cost. The report, prepared by the district with help from a consulting firm, lists expenses currently picked up by other city agencies that Chicago Public Schools might have to take on as it transitions to an elected school board for the first time in the city’s history. These include water bills, rent, summer programs and increased pension contributions, among other costs — possibly adding up to tens of millions of dollars a year.
Heading Out To Vote Tuesday? Here’s What You Need To Know About Finding Accessible Polling Places
CHICAGO — As Chicagoans head to the polls in Tuesday’s election, finding out which sites are accessible for voters with disabilities can be confusing. The Chicago Board of Elections site lists more than 1,000 polling places open across the city in Tuesday’s election. Fifteen wards, most on the South and West sides, are listed as having zero accessible polling places. Many other wards list one or two accessible voting locations.
