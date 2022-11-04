CHICAGO — Chicagoans will get to elect their school board members starting in 2024. But a report out this week suggests that may come with a cost. The report, prepared by the district with help from a consulting firm, lists expenses currently picked up by other city agencies that Chicago Public Schools might have to take on as it transitions to an elected school board for the first time in the city’s history. These include water bills, rent, summer programs and increased pension contributions, among other costs — possibly adding up to tens of millions of dollars a year.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO