'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' (appropriately) parodies the biopic with strange results

In the late 1970s, Alfred Matthew Yankovic, known by his moniker Weird Al, emerged onto the music scene as a master of song parodies on radio’s “Dr. Demento Show” — and his legacy continues to reverberate worldwide. With such massive hits as “Eat It,” a riff on Michael Jackson’s “Beat It,” and “My Bologna,” a nod to the Knack’s “My Sharona,” Yankovic has earned five Grammy Awards and sold more than 12 million albums. Fresh off his latest 133-date tour, the musician’s life is now the subject of Eric Appel’s biopic, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” which stars Daniel Radcliffe...
Glossy, grandiose and with a tendency to brush over their subjects’ worst moments, the Hollywood music biopic has become big business over the past five years. In that time we’ve had Queen, Elton John, Aretha Franklin, Billie Holiday and David Bowie, with films about Whitney Houston, Bob Dylan and Dolly Parton on the way. In fact, so frequent have these movies become, that it’s easy to imagine a studio exec with a clipboard somewhere ticking off a long list of aging stars, dollar signs spinning in their eyes as they go. One name you wouldn’t expect to get the cash register chiming though, is ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic.
Weird Al Yankovic has become a beloved entertainer over the course of his career, with a music career that began in 1979 and resulted in a best-selling album as late as 2014. Unlike most artists, however, Weird Al is known for creating comedic parodies of songs. He has made parodies of songs by a range of artists that have included Michael Jackson, Nirvana, Lady Gaga, and Miley Cyrus. Among one of his more famous parodies is the 1985 song "Like a Surgeon," which is a parody of the Madonna song "Like a Virgin."
Today's going to be a good day and here's why: Ben Platt is ready to let go of all the drama surrounding the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. The actor, who originated the title role on Broadway back in 2016, admitted that while he was "grateful" for his time in the hit musical, he was wholly unprepared for the "difficult" backlash that both he and the movie received when it was released last year.
Daniel Radcliffe has shared his own experience of reading Alan Rickman’s posthumously published diaries.The late actor, who played Severus Snape in the Harry Potter films and died in 2016, kept a pocket diary from 1972.They were published in October, in a memoir titled Madly, Deeply: The Alan Rickman Diaries.Appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Monday (7 November), Radcliffe was asked about reading about filming the fantasy series from his older co-star’s perspective.“All the stuff that Alan wrote, it was very lovely and nostalgic reading his comments about us, being like, ‘These kids need to learn their lines, that’s...
Have you heard? HBO Max is giving us something perhaps no one needed: A sequel to the beloved holiday classic "A Christmas Story." Surprisingly, when "A Christmas Story" premiered in 1983, it wasn't nearly the success it became. It only grossed $13 million dollars that year, per Box Office Mojo — which is perhaps less surprising considering what else was released in 1983, like "Tootsie," "Flashdance," "Trading Places," and at No. 1, "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." In his review, Roger Ebert said, "My guess is either nobody will go to see it, or millions of people will go to see it." Turns out both are true: While few people saw it when it premiered, its VHS release two years later allowed many to see it, per Vanity Fair, and buy, share, and watch it regularly. When TNT began showing the film on a 24-hour loop in 1997, that solidified its position as a bona fide Christmastime classic — even if not everyone feels it's a good Christmas movie.
A new graphic novel will chronicle comedy legend Chris Farley's childhood journey to superstardom on Saturday Night Live and beyond. Farley's brother, fellow actor and comedian Kevin Farley, has teamed up with writer Frank Marraffino (Marvel Zombies, Dee Snider: He's Not Gonna Take It) and artist Ryan Dunlavey (The Illustrated Al: The Songs of "Weird Al" Yankovic) for Growing Up Farley: A Chris Farley Story, set to offer an intimate portrait of the comedy icon who became a breakout star on SNL in the 1990s.
“Weird Al” Yankovic is having one of his periodic moments. Having just wrapped up his The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour—concerts where he shone a spotlight on his often under-appreciated original songs—he now sees the release Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a biopic starring Daniel Radcliffe as the pop parodist. Fittingly, Weird uses the past as merely a suggestion, serving more as a parody of biopic conventions than a history of the musician who is by every measure the most successful musical comedian in recorded history.
Kino Lorber has acquired North American rights to “The Super 8 Years,” Annie Ernaux’s documentary feature which world premiered at Cannes’ Directors Fortnight. Represented in international markets by Totem Films, the intimate archival documentary is directed Ernaux and her son David Ernaux-Briot. Ernaux, who will receive the Nobel Prize for Literature on Dec. 10., is one of France’s best known authors. Her body of work has often been inspired by her own life, capturing the inner turmoils of women and shedding light on societal and cultural changes in France from the 1960’s onwards. One of her autobiographical novels, “L’evenement” told...
Emma Stone is such a charming, natural, and reliably good actress that the genius of her work is often overlooked. Even in her early comedy roles like "Superbad" and "The House Bunny," Stone had a gravitas about her that pointed to the fact that she was worth taking seriously. Stone is equally at home in girl-next-door roles like "Easy A" and "The Amazing Spider-Man," her natural charm radiating off the screen, as she is in more edgy roles like "Birdman" and "The Favourite." Her journey from teen comedy star to Oscar winner isn't really surprising at all when you consider that the quality of her work has always been impeccable.
You can keep calling Jennifer Lopez by her birth name, but as far as “Jenny From the Block” is concerned, she’s Jennifer Lynn Affleck from now on, thank you very much. “People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we’re joined together. We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem,” the actress/singer tells Vogue magazine in a Dec. cover story about her decision to take the last name of husband actor Ben Affleck after their wedding this summer. Related Jennifer Lopez Rocks Lacy Bodysuit That's Perfect...
