Prairie View, TX

Alcorn Tries to Snap 3-Game Losing Streak in Friday Night Battle

By Blake Levine
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

LORMAN, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Alcorn State football is on a 3-game losing streak.

This is the first time under head coach Fred Mcnair that the Braves have lost 3 games in a row.

ASU takes their talents to Prairie View A&M for a Friday night matchup.

The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

