Selena Gomez Says Her Breakup with Justin Bieber Was the “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me”
Selena Gomez is opening up about her heartbreak over Justin Bieber like never before. In her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, available to stream today, the "Same Old Love" singer gets real about the aftermath of her split from Bieber, with whom she had an on-again-off-again relationship for six years. The two permanently broke up in 2018, and months later, Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin.
Britney Spears Going After Selena Gomez
Britney Spears is slamming Selena Gomez after a speech Selena made 6 years ago?!. Britney took to Instagram (in a since deleted caption) absolutely slamming Selena. According to the Daily Mail, the original caption Britney posted read, "Don't you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram ???!!!!! ...This is NOT something I would do... yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream!!!! ... These other girls have nothing but beautiful bodies !!!! Who cares if the flaunt it ??? THEY SHOULD !!! So the next time I see someone with a big budget video sucking on lollipops yet giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies, I would like to tell those people don't be a hypocrite as you suck on your lollipop having HUGE budget dreams…. why would you stand firmly against girls getting attention JUST LIKE YOU and they have absolutely nothing ????"
Selena Gomez's former assistant says the singer didn't 'want to be alive' during her 2016 tour
Selena Gomez's new documentary "My Mind & Me" premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday. The film shows Gomez spiraling toward a mental health crisis during her 2016 "Revival" tour. In one clip, Gomez's former assistant says the singer had thoughts of suicide and her eyes were "pitch black."
Selena Gomez hits back at Francia Raísa’s reaction to Taylor Swift comment
The “wolves” are out. Selena Gomez hit back at Francia Raísa after the “How I Met Your Father” actress commented “interesting” on a post highlighting Gomez’s statement about Taylor Swift being her “only friend in the industry.”. “Sorry I didn’t mention...
Selena Gomez Net Worth 2022: Is She Richer Than Justin Bieber?
After years of wars between Jelena's shippers and Hailey Baldwin Bieber's fans, Gomez and the model showed the world that there is no beef between them when they had their pictures taken at last month's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Fans infamously slammed Bieber's wife as they wanted him to...
Alek Keshishian on Filming Selena Gomez Through Her Darkest Moments: ‘I Would Know When Enough Was Enough’
Filmmaker Alek Keshishian went through over 200 hours of Verite footage and more hours for AppleTV+ “Selena: My Mind and Me.” Through it, the director who helmed “Madonna: Truth or Dare” had unprecedented access to singer and superstar Selena Gomez. What began as a behind-the-scenes of...
Selena Gomez’s Mental Health Battle in Her Own Words
Starting a dialogue. Selena Gomez has spoken candidly about her struggles with mental health over the years. The singer first sought treatment in 2014 after she was diagnosed with lupus. She has since attended various voluntary programs to manage anxiety, panic attacks and depression. Nine months after she completed treatment in January 2018, Us Weekly […]
Selena Gomez Goes Back to Waverly Place: ‘Where It All Began’
Selena Gomez must have been feeling nostalgic over the weekend as she stopped to take a photo by the Waverly Place street sign, paying homage to her Disney Channel beginnings. The Only Murders in the Building star shared the photo on Instagram on Saturday, October 29, which shows her looking up and smiling at the street sign in New York City. Gomez played the wisecracking wizard Alex Russo on the Disney Channel sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007 to 2012, a role which helped launch her career.
Selena Gomez Speaks Out About Her Breakup With Justin Bieber in New Documentary
Apple TV+ released its hotly anticipated documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on Friday—a project that covers many of the recent issues in Gomez’s life, including her lupus and bipolar disorder diagnosis and recovery. The film also covers some old issues that keep coming up again: specifically, her long-ceased relationship with Justin Bieber.
Taylor Swift Reacts to Selena Gomez's Emotional Documentary
Selena Gomez's longtime friend Taylor Swift didn't wait long to make her opinion about Gomez's intimate documentary, My Mind and Me, known. Hours after the film—which explores Gomez's mental health journey over the last six years and life adjusting to her a bipolar disorder diagnosis—was released on Apple TV+, Swift posted about the project on her Instagram Story. The "Lover" singer shared footage from a teaser and wrote, "So proud of you @selenagomez. Love you forever. 🥹."
Selena Gomez Responds to Criticism Over Perceived Francia Raisa Snub
"My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift]," said Gomez, getting quite the response from her kidney donor. While promoting her new documentary "My Mind & Me," Selena Gomez seemingly caused some drama between herself and longtime friend Francia Raisa. Last week, Rolling Stone dropped a profile on...
Selena Gomez Reacts To Claims She Snubbed Francia Raisa In Favor Of Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez is speaking out after her comments about her friendship with Taylor Swift sparked an unlikely debate on social media. Speaking to Rolling Stone in an interview published last week, Gomez described Swift as her “only friend in the industry,” adding: “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities.”
Selena Gomez Addresses Backlash After Calling Taylor Swift Her "Only Friend in the Industry"
Selena Gomez gets remarkably candid in her documentary "My Mind & Me," addressing her bipolar disorder, her songwriting process, and even her relationship with Justin Bieber (in so many words). She's continued to open up even further in various interviews while promoting the documentary, which aired on Nov. 4. But one recent revelation in particular provoked ire from her fans: Gomez's assertion that Taylor Swift is her "only friend" in the entertainment industry.
‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me’ reviews: Critics rave the entertainer ‘can bare her soul with the best of them’ in new documentary
On November 4, 2022, Apple TV+ released “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me,” focusing on the multi-hyphenate entertainer who was launched into superstardom as a teenager in Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place.” Now 30, she stars in the Emmy-winning comedy “Only Murders in the Building” alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short and is the most followed musician and actress on Instagram. After achieving unimaginable stardom, an unexpected turn pulled her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light. Critics and viewers alike have had strong reactions to the film, resulting in a...
