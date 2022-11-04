Read full article on original website
Garry Euler
4d ago
Spoiled brat…. Nascar has seen a few of them !!! Soon this one will be taught a valuable lesson!!!!
True Blue
4d ago
He’s not sorry, he’s just saying what he’s been told to say.
Scott Kerr
3d ago
no he is not. Daddy told him to say that (but he didn't mean it)
Dale Jr. Reveals What He Told Noah Gragson Following His Loss
Noah Gragson came in second at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on Sunday, losing a hard-fought race to Ty Gibbs. While Gragson may be bummed about losing to Gibbs, who does not appear to be a fan favorite, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is encouraged by what he saw from the young driver this season.
Why Is Steve Letarte Missing From the NASCAR Championship 4 on NBC?
An appendectomy is keeping NBC's Steve Letarte off the air for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4. The post Why Is Steve Letarte Missing From the NASCAR Championship 4 on NBC? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Praying For Crew Member On Sunday Night
A scary scene unfolded during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. According to RFK Racing, a tire carrier for Chris Buescher's pit crew was sent to the hospital after getting struck by a competitor's vehicle. A member of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s crew has joined the No. 17 team.
JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son Ty Gibbs wins title
Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing for his NFL and NASCAR Hall of Fame father, died Sunday morning just hours after his son won the Xfinity Series championship. He was 49.
Coy Gibbs' death is yet another reason why social media sucks
Call it fake news or misinformation: no one deserves to be impugned by social media or websites that intentionally give false reports just for "clicks"
Joey Logano apologizes for 1 thing after winning Cup Series championship
Joey Logano on Sunday won the Cup Series race at Phoenix to clinch his second Cup Series championship. The victory was a big reason for celebration, but Logano acknowledged that area is not his strong suit. He recognized that he doesn’t party as well as some others and therefore is...
Rick Hendrick shares his thoughts on Jimmie Johnson’s return to Cup Series
Rick Hendrick shared his thoughts on Friday about Jimmie Johnson’s return to NASCAR’s Cup Series. Johnson announced on Friday that he is returning to the Cup Series as a part-owner and part-time driver for Petty GMS. The team switch is a big change for Johnson, who drove the...
Jackson Gibbs pays tribute to late uncle Coy Gibbs during race
Jackson Gibbs continued to work on Sunday despite the tragedy in his family. Gibbs’ uncle Coy died on Saturday night at the age of 49. The death was a shock as Coy had just celebrated his son, Ty, winning the Xfinity Series in Phoenix earlier that night. Ty was...
Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’
Ryan Blaney didn't try to hide his frustration after finishing second at Phoenix when he bluntly called out a reporter for asking a "dumb question." The post Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Joe Gibbs Racing Releases Statement On Tragic Death
Tragic news hit the Gibbs family on Sunday afternoon. Coy Gibbs, who's the co-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing and the son of Joe Gibbs, passed away in his sleep on Sunday night, per a statement. "It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went...
NASCAR Mailbag: Should Hendrick Motorsports Let Petty GMS Have the ‘48’ for Jimmie Johnson?
Jimmie Johnson and the No. 48 Chevy are synonymous, but that doesn't mean he'll drive with his old number next season. The post NASCAR Mailbag: Should Hendrick Motorsports Let Petty GMS Have the ‘48’ for Jimmie Johnson? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Fans React To What Driver Said About Ty Gibbs
Noah Gragson may have respect for how Ty Gibbs won Saturday's race at NASCAR Championship weekend, but it doesn't mean he's a fan. After finishing second at Phoenix Raceway, Gragson spoke to the media about Gibbs and his controversial driving style. I've had a conversation with Ty ... and let...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
Brutal Crash Takes Out Drag Racers at World Cup Finals
Both drivers are miraculously fine, after a fiery crash destroyed two Fox-body Mustang drag racers.
Autoweek.com
Coy Gibbs, Father of NASCAR Xfinity Series Champ Ty Gibbs, Dies at 49
Joe Gibbs Racing made this announcement on Sunday morning at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona: “It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that (team co-owner) Coy Gibbs went to be with the Lord in his sleep Saturday night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”
Brad Keselowski quickly escapes vehicle as car catches fire, gets engulfed in smoke
Brad Keselowski had a scary incident on Sunday during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race in Phoenix as his vehicle caught fire and got smoky.
Joe Gibbs Racing announces Coy Gibbs has died – dead at 49
Joe Gibbs Racing co-owner Coy Gibbs died in his sleep on Saturday night at the age of 49, the racing team announced on Sunday. “It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night,” the team statement said. “The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”
NASCAR Team Owner Coy Gibbs Dies at 49
Gibbs is the son of former NFL coach Joe Gibbs and the father of NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs.
Brad Keselowski Squeezes in a Car-B-Que to Close Out a Frustrating Cup Series Season
Brad Keselowski's difficult first season with RFK Racing concluded with a late car fire that took him out of Sunday's race. The post Brad Keselowski Squeezes in a Car-B-Que to Close Out a Frustrating Cup Series Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
He may not have won the race or title, but Christopher Bell was a winner nonetheless at Phoenix
That the versatile 27-year-old driver could race competitively just hours after learning of the death of his boss and one of his chief mentors speaks volumes
