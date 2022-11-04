ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 11

Garry Euler
4d ago

Spoiled brat…. Nascar has seen a few of them !!! Soon this one will be taught a valuable lesson!!!!

Reply(1)
9
True Blue
4d ago

He’s not sorry, he’s just saying what he’s been told to say.

Reply
18
Scott Kerr
3d ago

no he is not. Daddy told him to say that (but he didn't mean it)

Reply
8
Related
The Spun

Dale Jr. Reveals What He Told Noah Gragson Following His Loss

Noah Gragson came in second at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on Sunday, losing a hard-fought race to Ty Gibbs. While Gragson may be bummed about losing to Gibbs, who does not appear to be a fan favorite, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is encouraged by what he saw from the young driver this season.
The Spun

NASCAR World Praying For Crew Member On Sunday Night

A scary scene unfolded during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. According to RFK Racing, a tire carrier for Chris Buescher's pit crew was sent to the hospital after getting struck by a competitor's vehicle. A member of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s crew has joined the No. 17 team.
Sportscasting

Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’

Ryan Blaney didn't try to hide his frustration after finishing second at Phoenix when he bluntly called out a reporter for asking a "dumb question." The post Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Joe Gibbs Racing Releases Statement On Tragic Death

Tragic news hit the Gibbs family on Sunday afternoon. Coy Gibbs, who's the co-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing and the son of Joe Gibbs, passed away in his sleep on Sunday night, per a statement. "It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went...
The Spun

NASCAR Fans React To What Driver Said About Ty Gibbs

Noah Gragson may have respect for how Ty Gibbs won Saturday's race at NASCAR Championship weekend, but it doesn't mean he's a fan. After finishing second at Phoenix Raceway, Gragson spoke to the media about Gibbs and his controversial driving style. I've had a conversation with Ty ... and let...
PHOENIX, AZ
Autoweek.com

Coy Gibbs, Father of NASCAR Xfinity Series Champ Ty Gibbs, Dies at 49

Joe Gibbs Racing made this announcement on Sunday morning at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona: “It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that (team co-owner) Coy Gibbs went to be with the Lord in his sleep Saturday night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Gibbs Racing announces Coy Gibbs has died – dead at 49

Joe Gibbs Racing co-owner Coy Gibbs died in his sleep on Saturday night at the age of 49, the racing team announced on Sunday. “It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night,” the team statement said. “The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy