ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Dispatch

Time, broadcast information announced for Mississippi State football game vs. East Tennessee State

Mississippi State’s lone FCS game of 2022 will have an early kickoff. The Bulldogs (6-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) will face East Tennessee State (3-6, 1-6 Southern Conference) at 11 a.m. Nov. 19, the SEC announced. Prior to the season, the SEC announced that the game against the Buccaneers would be televised on SEC Network Plus and ESPN+.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Ice-cold offensive stretch gives Bulldogs a scare against Auburn

STARKVILLE — After a conversation with his wide receivers during Saturday night’s game against Auburn, Mike Leach approached the line of chairs on the Bulldogs’ sideline. One by one, Leach picked up the chairs, folded them flat and tossed them unceremoniously onto the ground. “We were in...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Bulldogs hang on: Mississippi State outlasts Auburn in overtime

STARKVILLE — Before the start of overtime Saturday night against Auburn, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers walked up to a defensive teammate with a promise. “Just hold them to three, and we’ll win the game,” Rogers pledged. Like it almost always did, Mississippi State’s defense had its...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Live updates: Mississippi State football returns home to host Auburn

Mississippi State football plays at Davis Wade Stadium for the first time in nearly a month. The Bulldogs (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) take on Auburn (3-5, 1-4 SEC) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Starkville. The Dispatch will have live updates from the SEC clash. This story will be updated. 10:38...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

EMCC beats Mississippi Gulf Coast on the road in MACCC semifinal

PERKINSTON — East Mississippi is heading back to the state championship game. Behind a big third quarter along with a stiff rushing attack, the No. 14-ranked Lions got past No. 12-ranked Mississippi Gulf Coast 38-27 in the semifinal round of the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference at George Sekul Field on Saturday night.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Ask Rufus: Black Bears and a Yellow-Eyed Dog

Having grown up doing a lot of bird, deer, rabbit and squirrel hunting, that is often where my thoughts and memories wander in November. I still recall a lesson I learned when I was about 12. I was quail hunting with my father on the family farm near Artesia. A meadowlark flew up in front of me and I shot it. My father said that’s not a quail and informed me that no game was ever to be shot unless it was for food, and I was to take the bird, clean it, cook it and eat it. I never again killed any game that I was not planning to have for dinner.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Roses and thorns: 11-6-22

A rose to the management and staff of the Mississippi Horse Park of Starkville, which will be honored on the opening day of the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas on Dec. 1. The NFR is the Super Bowl of rodeo, which brings the top-rated rodeo performers from across the county to crown world and national champions. In addition to the competition, the NFR also honors rodeos and venues that host Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Mississippi Horse Park will be honored after being selected as the best venue for footing (surface) in the region, which covers 70 rodeo events in nine Southeastern states. It’s quite an honor and well-deserved. Congratulations!
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

SCT presenting ‘Annie and Emmett’ for fundraiser performance

For one night only, the Starkville Community Theatre stage will host a revival fundraiser performance of the powerful drama “Anne and Emmett”, at the Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Produced by Theatre MSU, this play centers around an imaginary conversation between Holocaust martyr Anne Frank and 1950s...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Monday Profile: Labat: ‘Loving and leading,’ not leaving

As far as Columbus school district superintendents go, it was about as clean a break as possible when Cherie Labat stepped down in August. Labat submitted her resignation after leading the Columbus Municipal School District for four years, about 45 minutes before a special-call meeting by the CMSD Board of Trustees to discuss “a personnel matter” and 24 hours after the board met in a 90-minute executive season at its regular meeting to discuss Labat’s job performance.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

WCBI’s Self named Columbus Christmas Parade Grand Marshal

Main Street Columbus and Presenting Sponsor, Edward Jones Investments Josh Read, recently announced the 2022 Columbus Christmas Parade. With the parade announcement also came the announcement of the Grand Marshal, WCBI’s Aundrea Self. “We are extremely thrilled to announce that Aundrea Self, WCBI-TV Anchor and Host of Mid-Morning with...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Interview, reception for third CPD chief finalist reset for Monday

An interview and public reception for the third finalist for Columbus police chief has been rescheduled for Monday. The council will interview the finalist at 1:30 p.m. The finalist, whose name the city has not yet disclosed, will meet the public and police officers at 3 p.m. Both the interview and reception will be at City Hall.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

CAFB plane crashes near Crawford

A Columbus Air Force Base pilot is being treated at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle after an aircraft mishap Monday afternoon near Crawford. CAFB reported a T-38 crashed at about 1 p.m. The crash occurred off Whispering Pines Road, east of Highway 45 South. Public affairs director Rita Felton told the Dispatch one pilot was in the plane at the time and safely ejected.
CRAWFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

OCHS plans expansion on leased land near airport

STARKVILLE — Peter, a 2-year-old black and brown brindle terrier mix, ran around the play yard Friday, chasing tennis balls and tossing ropes into the air. If anyone looked a little past his jovial nature, they would see half a tail steadily wagging. When Peter came to the Oktibbeha County Humane Society three weeks ago, he needed part of his tail amputated, and he may still need more.
STARKVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy