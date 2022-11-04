Read full article on original website
Tuesday Replay: Mississippi State’s offense reawakens when needed for fourth-quarter TD drive
Less than a minute into the second quarter Saturday against Auburn, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw a dime to wide receiver Rara Thomas for a 22-yard touchdown. The Bulldogs offense went into hibernation from there. MSU didn’t score on offense for the rest of the half. Or the third...
Time, broadcast information announced for Mississippi State football game vs. East Tennessee State
Mississippi State’s lone FCS game of 2022 will have an early kickoff. The Bulldogs (6-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) will face East Tennessee State (3-6, 1-6 Southern Conference) at 11 a.m. Nov. 19, the SEC announced. Prior to the season, the SEC announced that the game against the Buccaneers would be televised on SEC Network Plus and ESPN+.
‘Don’t get too caught up in it’: Mississippi State coach Mike Leach knows how to beat No. 1
STARKVILLE — Mike Leach is one of few people with experience beating the No. 1 team in the country. In 2008, Leach led Texas Tech to a 39-33 win over top-ranked Texas (the same score, incidentally, as Mississippi State’s overtime win against Auburn on Saturday). Now, with No....
Mississippi State soccer to host New Mexico State in first round of NCAA tournament on Friday
STARKVILLE — The feeling inside the auditorium of the Leo Seal Jr. Football Complex was tense on Monday afternoon as Mississippi State soccer awaited its place in the NCAA tournament. Luckily, the Bulldogs didn’t have to wait long as their name appeared early into the selection show as a...
‘A sigh of relief’: Mississippi State men’s basketball wakes up in second half, wins Chris Jans’ debut
STARKVILLE — Dashawn Davis collected the steal and immediately turned upcourt, finding Mississippi State teammate Eric Reed, Jr. on the right wing. Reed tossed the basketball into the paint, where big man Tolu Smith stood waiting under the basket. Amid a crowd of defenders, Smith laid the ball up and in.
Ice-cold offensive stretch gives Bulldogs a scare against Auburn
STARKVILLE — After a conversation with his wide receivers during Saturday night’s game against Auburn, Mike Leach approached the line of chairs on the Bulldogs’ sideline. One by one, Leach picked up the chairs, folded them flat and tossed them unceremoniously onto the ground. “We were in...
Bulldogs hang on: Mississippi State outlasts Auburn in overtime
STARKVILLE — Before the start of overtime Saturday night against Auburn, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers walked up to a defensive teammate with a promise. “Just hold them to three, and we’ll win the game,” Rogers pledged. Like it almost always did, Mississippi State’s defense had its...
Live updates: Mississippi State football returns home to host Auburn
Mississippi State football plays at Davis Wade Stadium for the first time in nearly a month. The Bulldogs (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) take on Auburn (3-5, 1-4 SEC) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Starkville. The Dispatch will have live updates from the SEC clash. This story will be updated. 10:38...
EMCC beats Mississippi Gulf Coast on the road in MACCC semifinal
PERKINSTON — East Mississippi is heading back to the state championship game. Behind a big third quarter along with a stiff rushing attack, the No. 14-ranked Lions got past No. 12-ranked Mississippi Gulf Coast 38-27 in the semifinal round of the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference at George Sekul Field on Saturday night.
Monday Musings: West Point, Noxubee County use similar game plans to get ahead early
Watching Noxubee County play in its first-round playoff game on Friday night was a near carbon copy of what West Point was able to do on Thursday night. The two teams, despite playing on different days in different locations, had identical starts that led to two 20-plus-point first quarters and three-possession leads early on.
Noxubee County blows out Amanda Elzy to advance to second round of MHSAA Class 3A playoffs
MACON — Noxubee County looked to make a statement from the jump during Friday’s MHSAA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Amanda Elzy. A fumble on the kickoff recovered by the Tigers helped do just that as they were able to force turnovers on the first two offensive possessions of the game on the Panthers.
Ask Rufus: Black Bears and a Yellow-Eyed Dog
Having grown up doing a lot of bird, deer, rabbit and squirrel hunting, that is often where my thoughts and memories wander in November. I still recall a lesson I learned when I was about 12. I was quail hunting with my father on the family farm near Artesia. A meadowlark flew up in front of me and I shot it. My father said that’s not a quail and informed me that no game was ever to be shot unless it was for food, and I was to take the bird, clean it, cook it and eat it. I never again killed any game that I was not planning to have for dinner.
Roses and thorns: 11-6-22
A rose to the management and staff of the Mississippi Horse Park of Starkville, which will be honored on the opening day of the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas on Dec. 1. The NFR is the Super Bowl of rodeo, which brings the top-rated rodeo performers from across the county to crown world and national champions. In addition to the competition, the NFR also honors rodeos and venues that host Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Mississippi Horse Park will be honored after being selected as the best venue for footing (surface) in the region, which covers 70 rodeo events in nine Southeastern states. It’s quite an honor and well-deserved. Congratulations!
SCT presenting ‘Annie and Emmett’ for fundraiser performance
For one night only, the Starkville Community Theatre stage will host a revival fundraiser performance of the powerful drama “Anne and Emmett”, at the Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Produced by Theatre MSU, this play centers around an imaginary conversation between Holocaust martyr Anne Frank and 1950s...
Monday Profile: Labat: ‘Loving and leading,’ not leaving
As far as Columbus school district superintendents go, it was about as clean a break as possible when Cherie Labat stepped down in August. Labat submitted her resignation after leading the Columbus Municipal School District for four years, about 45 minutes before a special-call meeting by the CMSD Board of Trustees to discuss “a personnel matter” and 24 hours after the board met in a 90-minute executive season at its regular meeting to discuss Labat’s job performance.
Bobby Harrison: Big economic development projects don’t always guarantee election wins
Gov. Tate Reeves stood proudly at a podium in the ornate Mississippi Capitol on Wednesday and boasted “it is a great day to be a Mississippian” after lawmakers approved his proposal to provide $246 million in incentives to lure a $2.5 billion aluminum mill creating 1,000 jobs to Lowndes County.
WCBI’s Self named Columbus Christmas Parade Grand Marshal
Main Street Columbus and Presenting Sponsor, Edward Jones Investments Josh Read, recently announced the 2022 Columbus Christmas Parade. With the parade announcement also came the announcement of the Grand Marshal, WCBI’s Aundrea Self. “We are extremely thrilled to announce that Aundrea Self, WCBI-TV Anchor and Host of Mid-Morning with...
Interview, reception for third CPD chief finalist reset for Monday
An interview and public reception for the third finalist for Columbus police chief has been rescheduled for Monday. The council will interview the finalist at 1:30 p.m. The finalist, whose name the city has not yet disclosed, will meet the public and police officers at 3 p.m. Both the interview and reception will be at City Hall.
CAFB plane crashes near Crawford
A Columbus Air Force Base pilot is being treated at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle after an aircraft mishap Monday afternoon near Crawford. CAFB reported a T-38 crashed at about 1 p.m. The crash occurred off Whispering Pines Road, east of Highway 45 South. Public affairs director Rita Felton told the Dispatch one pilot was in the plane at the time and safely ejected.
OCHS plans expansion on leased land near airport
STARKVILLE — Peter, a 2-year-old black and brown brindle terrier mix, ran around the play yard Friday, chasing tennis balls and tossing ropes into the air. If anyone looked a little past his jovial nature, they would see half a tail steadily wagging. When Peter came to the Oktibbeha County Humane Society three weeks ago, he needed part of his tail amputated, and he may still need more.
