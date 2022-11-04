ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls

The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy