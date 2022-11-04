Read full article on original website
Psychologists provide evidence for a causal link between greater forgiveness and reduced paranoia
A series of online experiments by a group of British scientists found that high levels of forgiveness lead to lower levels of paranoia after a personal transgression. In other words, people who forgive easily are less likely to start believing that others are out to harm them after they were mistreated. The study was published in the Journal of Personality.
Study finds that even brief exposure to mindfulness meditation increases helping behavior
Researchers at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem investigated the relationship between a brief exposure to mindfulness meditation and prosocial helping behavior toward a stranger. Their findings revealed that when participants experienced two brief mindfulness meditation sessions, they were more likely to intend to help a stranger than individuals who listened to music or heard a lecture. Approximately 20% more of the meditation group was willing to help.
Eczema linked to increased symptom severity in children with autism spectrum disorder
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disorder that can cause a range of social, behavioral, and communication challenges. A recent study found that children with ASD who also have an atopic condition such as eczema are more likely to have worse symptoms. The findings have been published in Translational Psychiatry.
People who see themselves as attractive are more prone to act selfishly thanks to psychological entitlement
A series of 5 studies on American MTurk workers and Chinese undergraduate students found that people who see themselves as more attractive also see themselves as more deserving of special treatment (entitlement) and are more prone to act in their own interest, even at the expense of others (self-interested behavior). Self-perceived attractiveness was demonstrated to increase both entitlement and self-interested behavior. The study was published in Evolution and Human Behavior.
