A series of 5 studies on American MTurk workers and Chinese undergraduate students found that people who see themselves as more attractive also see themselves as more deserving of special treatment (entitlement) and are more prone to act in their own interest, even at the expense of others (self-interested behavior). Self-perceived attractiveness was demonstrated to increase both entitlement and self-interested behavior. The study was published in Evolution and Human Behavior.

1 DAY AGO