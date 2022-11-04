Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Illinois’ Amendment 1 would cement fiscal train wreck into law
If Illinois residents think things can’t get any worse economically, just wait. On Nov. 8, they’ll vote on an amendment to the state’s constitution that would guarantee it. Rising public sector pension costs are already causing property tax increases and forcing cuts in public safety and other...
Heated Illinois Governor's Race Between Pritzker, Bailey Enters Final Hours
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is aiming to secure a second term in office this week, but Republican State Sen. Darren Bailey is hoping to deny him that opportunity as a heated race between the two contenders comes down to the wire. On Monday, both candidates made their final pitches to...
Why The Hell Do Kids NOT Have School On Election Day In Illinois?
The 2022 midterm elections are on Tuesday, November 8th. Millions of Americans will be voting on who will be in office, out of office, bills, laws, and more. By millions of Americans, I mean millions of Americans over the age of 18 because you have to be 18 or older to vote. But for some reason, Illinois public schools will be closed on Election Day 2022 which is weird because they can't vote.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS CROP PROGRESS REPORT
(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s Illinois Crop Progress Report, there were 5.2 days suitable for field work on average last week while the statewide average temperature was 57.9 degrees, 9.8 degrees above normal, and the state’s precipitation averaged 1.13 inches, 0.18 inches above normal. As of Sunday, corn harvested for grain throughout Illinois reached 88%, the soybeans harvested hit 94%, both above the 5-year average, and the winter wheat planted reached 95%, also higher than normal. Farmers in our downstate counties say its been one of the smoothest fall harvests ever with nearly 95% of the local crops harvested.
Illinois Ranks in Top 10 For Being The Worst State For Winter
Spring, summer, and fall can be beautiful in Illinois, but when it comes to winter we all know that season is just the worst. Thrillist put together a list of every state and how miserable winters can be in each state and it's no surprise that Illinois ranks in the top 10. Illinois can be infamous for frigid winters, and the more north you travel the worse it can get. For the last few years here in west central Illinois we have been dealing with bitterly cold temps and a few significant snowfalls, but the temps are some of the worse. However, it doesn't keep Illinois residents down. Thrillest says.
wjbc.com
State Trooper reminding PTSD support is available for other officers
SPRINGFIELD – It’s a phrase popularized by Mister Rogers: “Look for the helpers.”. But who helps the helpers? The first responders see someone on their worst day, and sometimes on their last day. That’s not for everyone, but Illinois State Police Trooper Elizabeth Clausing says help’s available for her colleagues; she is a peer support advisor.
FEMA assistance in Illinois expires in December
Illinois locals have 40 more days to apply for help from FEMA.
agupdate.com
With dryness in August, yields surprise many across Illinois
NORMAL, Ill. — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in central Illinois, thought. he might be...
kbsi23.com
Races to Look forward to in the Illinois midterm
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (KBSI) – With elections in just a few days, here at KBSI, we went through Illinois races to see the ones you should keep your eye on. Governor and incumbent, democrat J.B Pritzker, is favored over, Republican Darren Bailey and Libertarian Scott Schluter. A proposed amendment...
Illinois has 5 of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the US
#4 Naperville - "a diverse cuisine scene, performing arts venues, various shops, family-friendly spaces and a thriving nightlife – meld with small-town magic." "Adjacent to Chicago, Oak Park, IL, offers residents an equally fun yet unique lifestyle. The city combines architecture and history with artistic pizazz..." #37 Downers Grove...
WAND TV
District 186 reaches agreement with SEA
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — After two months of negotiations, Springfield School District 186 has come to a tentative agreement with the Springfield Education Association. The agreement was reached just before midnight on Wednesday, October 26. The two parties failed to reach a deal in August with SEA President Aaron...
New stimulus check for many Illinois residents
photo of woman with moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all of the children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source) This new stimulus went into place when a $1.83 billion family relief plan which includes this payment as part of the proposal. But there's even more good news for you to consider too.
How soon recreational marijuana could be ready for purchase if approved by Missouri voters
If the measure is approved by voters, how soon could Missourians buy recreational marijuana, and how is the state preparing to roll out the program?
wglt.org
Bailey to supporters in Bloomington: 'Nightmare on Elm Street is coming to a neighborhood near you'
Highlights from Darren Bailey's campaign stop at Denny's Doughnuts in Bloomington on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. “Who is ready to shock the nation when we fire JB Pritzker? Are you guys ready?”. That's what Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey asked a Bloomington crowd crammed into Denny’s Doughnuts, a last-minute...
Herald & Review
'Real news'? Flood of partisan publications hit Central Illinois mailboxes
DECATUR — When Jackie Bullard retrieved her mail earlier this week, she found what appeared to be a local newspaper amid the ads and flyers. The free publication arrived under the banner “Macon Reporter” and promised “Real data. Real value. Real news.”. But when Bullard looked...
KSDK
5 On Your Side at 75: 2013 Illinois tornado outbreak
In 2013, a series of tornadoes touched down all over the midwest, wreaking havoc. This includes 5 tornadoes that touched down Illinois, causing damage in many areas.
Rochester Intermediate School receives bomb threat
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WCIA) — Rochester Intermediate School received a bomb threat during school dismissal Monday afternoon. According to a post on their Facebook page, most students had already gone home, except for students who ride the double bus route and anyone at literary practice. Students still at school were evacuated to the Rochester Fire Department. […]
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Illinois
When clicking on this article you most likely had Chicago in mind as the number 1 spot, but according to a new study that isn't the case. Illinois is both beloved and hated by many in America, and it has its highs and lows. Today we will be looking at the most dangerous places in Illinois.
NBC Chicago
What's Open and Closed on Election Day? Post Offices, Banks and More
With Election Day quickly approaching, you may be wondering whether businesses will be open as usual, if mail will be delivered and whether government offices will be closed. The short answer - it depends on where you live. Whether or not Election Day is classified a holiday varies widely across...
wlds.com
Ashland Man Indicted For Illegal Deer Harvesting
An Ashland man is facing up to a decade in prison after violating Illinois conservation law. 60 year old John E. Harris of Ashland was cited by Illinois Conservation Police last Wednesday with 5 counts of unlawful buying, selling, or bartering with a commercial institution for wild game in excess of $300; a Class 3 felony.
