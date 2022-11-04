Read full article on original website
No. 1 seed Sanford Seminole forced to travel for playoff game
SANFORD, FLORIDA – SANFORD, FLORIDA – Getting a number one regional seed usually guarantees a school a home game for the first round of the playoffs. Not for everyone, though. By virtue of finishing as runner-up in Class 4M-District 2, No. 1 seed Sanford-Seminole (8-2) will have to travel to ...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'
GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
Lakeland rolls over Lakewood
LAKELAND – With Lakeland, it’s never just one guy. The Dreadnaughts – ranked No. 7 in SBLive Sports Florida Football Power 25 – toppled St. Petersburg Lakewood, 48-20, at Bryant Stadium on Friday to hand head coach Bill Castle his 19th undefeated regular season. Four different Lakeland players ...
westorlandonews.com
Stoner’s Pizza Joint Adding Stores in Central Florida
Stoner’s Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced that it will be expanding its national footprint with new store openings anticipated before the end of 2022. According to the company, the new locations will strengthen the brands presence in Central Florida markets, Savannah, Georgia, Charleston, South Carolina, and Denver, Colorado.
What Does Does USF Firing Jeff Scott Mean for UCF?
The UCF Knights can take advantage of Jeff Scott being fired by USF Bulls.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Sanford, FL
Sandford, Florida, lies close to fabulous visitor attractions. Sandford is known for its historic downtown area and abundant spectacular food and drink venues, and some of the best restaurants in Sanford. Sandford, Florida, is where award-winning culinary experts and chefs have moved to and fallen in love with the array...
Edgewater holds off Boone to win “The Battle for the Barrel”
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – “The Battle for the Barrel” played out more like a battle for a state championship on Friday night at Edgewater High School. Two Orlando rivals that are playoff-bound in different classifications went toe to toe for 48 minutes before Edgewater secured a 21-14 win against Boone ...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida?
All-you-can-eat buffets are a great way to sample a wide variety of dishes for a low price. Florida is home to a huge variety of these establishments, from Brazilian steakhouses to Chinese-Japanese fusions. Many even feature a farm-to-table concept. The prices here are reasonable, and the service is first-class. Villa...
How Much Is Val Demings Worth?
Val Demings, 65, is a politician and former law enforcement officer who has been a congresswoman from Florida representing the Orlando area since 2017. She is seeking to dethrone Republican Senator...
wogx.com
VIDEO: Mass of motorcycles, ATVs take over Florida streets
Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. New bodycam video from Seminole County Sheriff's Office showed the swarm of motorcycles. In the video, the deputy said some of the riders were doing wheelies and driving recklessly.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake officials can’t give away water for Sumter County development
If this is true it must stop. Apparently, Sumter County developers are once again coming to Lady Lake requesting water and sewer services in northeast Sumter County. Really!. Sumter County is one of the fastest growing counties in the USA but they cannot provide water and sewer services for their own development? Lady Lake commissioners should once and for all stop this at the gate. Lady Lake is a relatively small community. It has five wards, three of which are located in The Villages. Those three wards get water and sewer from The Villages. If The Villages ever decides it is no longer profitable to do so, where will those three wards get water and sewer?
leesburg-news.com
National company acquires home health care business founded by woman in Lake County
Alana Healthcare has announced the acquisition of Eustis-based Preferred Home Health Providers, which provides in-home health care services in Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties. Founded in 2006 by Bernadine Ukah, Preferred Home Health Providers has been recognized and certified by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for its high-quality...
EDMTunes
EDC Orlando’s Downtown Takeover
Returning to Orlando’s historic Tinker Field November 11-13, 2022, Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Orlando is a colorful celebration packed with sunshine and positive energy. The festival will host plenty of superstar performers along with up-and-coming acts. Beyond the highly-anticipated sunset performances with Kaskade Redux, Dom Dolla, Above & Beyond and more, EDC Orlando will also champion talented producers including Alison Wonderland, Rezz, Chris Lake, Martin Garrix, Pauline Herr, Wax Motif, Charlotte de Witte, Tiësto, and more. However, it doesn’t just end there. Insomiac is bringing all your favorite talent and labels to the city’s nightclubs in a Downtown Takeover. Various pre and after parties feature Afrojack, Camelphat, Claptone, James Hype, Slander, Vintage Culture and more are slated to happen in the action packed weekend. Check them out below!
floridainsider.com
Central Florida visitors and residents urged to stay away from beaches ahead of storm
Storm forming over Florida beach – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Holly Mazour. Over the past week, hurricanes have been quickly developing in the Atlantic. Despite the fact that Hurricanes Lisa and Martin had little effect on Florida, a new disturbance is building up in the Atlantic and might potentially affect Florida in some areas.
westorlandonews.com
Sale of Bohemian Hotel Celebration in Orlando
Hodges Ward Elliott, a boutique real estate capital markets advisor, arranged the fee-simple sale of the Bohemian Hotel Celebration, Autograph Collection, a 115-room hotel in Celebration, Florida, which is part of the Orlando market. The prominent hospitality asset, unencumbered of management and part of Marriott’s upscale Autograph Collection of luxury...
click orlando
1 dead in 4-vehicle crash on County Road 44 in Leesburg
LEESBURG, Fla. – A 42-year-old Eustis man was killed Monday morning in a four-vehicle crash in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 7:10 a.m. on County Road 44 near North Silver Lake Road in Leesburg. The FHP said the crash involved a 2003...
Fun Places to Take Kids in Lake County, Florida
I recently focused on a few great places to take kids in Lake County, Florida after parents mentioned not being able to find anything fun and inexpensive to do with their kids. Let's check out a few more options:
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Plant City, FL
Plant City presents itself as a diverse and vibrant "hometown" community in the northeast Hillsborough County of Florida. Plant City’s history dates back to the mid-1800s and was incorporated in 1885, nearly two decades after the state was chartered. The city was first named Ichepucksassa after the Indian village...
Orlando news anchor goes viral on TikTok defending daughters' homecoming dance outfits
An Orlando news anchor is going viral on TikTok for defending his daughters' homecoming dance outfits. News 6 anchor Matt Austin shared a photo of his two daughters dressed for a homecoming dance to Facebook earlier this month. In response to criticism of the way his kids were dressed in the comments, Austin made a TikTok telling nosy naysayers to mind their own. "I put up what I thought was a pretty innocuous post about my daughters looking beautiful for homecoming but you would be shocked at some of the comments," he said. Austin said the comments ranged from saying his daughters should be ashamed to saying they were dressed too provocatively to be around other high-schoolers.
WESH
Central Florida residents purchasing tickets for $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — You have one more day to buy your ticket for a chance to take home the largest lottery jackpot ever. Right now, the jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing is $1.6 billion. What happens when the jackpot gets that big? People who normally don't play the...
