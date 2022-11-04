Core i9-13900K Cooling Guide: Testing Intel's Flagship With Budget Air and Big AIOs

When Intel launched its 12th generation Alder Lake CPUs, the Core i9-12900K presented a challenge to cool in some scenarios, due to the increased thermal density of the Intel 7 manufacturing process. But with the launch of Raptor Lake and the Core i9-13900K specifically, Intel has raised both the core count and clock speeds of its latest flagship processor. As a result, when power limits are removed, it can consume over 330W while running Cinebench R23 – nearly 100W higher power consumption than the i9-12900K – and that’s not easy to cool.

We’ll be looking at Intel’s Core i9-13900K below, and what it takes to cool it. Intel recommends that you use a 240mm AIO cooler or greater (or air equivalent) for the Core i9-13900K. While we expect most enthusiasts will pair an i9 CPU with high-end air or liquid cooling, we’ll also be testing with more basic air coolers to see what can be gained or lost with different levels of cooling.

New Testing Configuration

CPU Intel i9-13900K Comparison Air Coolers Tested DeepCool AG620, dual tower air cooler Thermalright Assassin X 120 R SE, single tower air cooler Thermalright AXP120-X67, SFF air cooler Comparison AIO Coolers Tested DeepCool LT720 (360mm) Motherboard Asus TUF Gaming Z690 Plus Wifi DDR5 RAM Crucial DDR5-4800 GPU Intel ARC A770 LE Case Cooler Master HAF 700 Berserker PSU Cooler Master XG Plus 850 Platinum PSU

For today’s test we’ll be testing an entry-level air cooler, a high-end air cooler, and a high-end liquid cooler to see how different levels of cooling impact Raptor Lake.

Starting with an SFF cooler, we’ll be testing using Thermalright’s AXP120-X67.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We’ll also be testing Thermalright’s Assassin X 120 R SE to show more typical low-end cooler results. This is an entry-level, single-tower air cooler that can be found for around $20.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

To give an idea of how higher-end air coolers will perform with the i9-13900K, we’re testing DeepCool’s AG620, a dual-tower air cooler which is a slightly modified version of the previously reviewed AK620 .

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We’ll also be testing DeepCool’s recently released LT720 360mm AIO liquid cooler to see how top-tier liquid cooling will impact Raptor Lake. The LT Series is the successor to the LS series of AIOs, which were strong coolers when paired with Intel’s 12900K.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Testing Methodology

While in the past a CPU hitting its peak temperature was cause for concern, enthusiasts are going to have to learn to accept high temperatures as “normal” while running demanding workloads with Raptor Lake and Ryzen 7000 CPUs.

Modern AMD & Intel CPUs are designed to run fairly hot without any problems – up to 95 degrees Celsius for AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs, and up to 100 degrees C for Intel Raptor Lake CPUs. Similar behavior has been standard in laptops for years due to cooling limitations.

Furthermore, Intel’s i9-13900K supports Adaptive Boost Technology (ABT), which allows Core i9 processors to dynamically boost to higher all-core frequencies based upon available thermal headroom and electrical conditions. This allows multi-core loads to operate at up to 5.5ghz if the necessary amount of thermal dissipation is there. This feature works in a way that actively seeks high temperatures: If the chip sees that it is running below the 100-degree C threshold, it will increase its performance and power consumption until it reaches the safe 100C limit, thus sustaining higher clocks (and providing better performance) for longer periods.

While it was fairly easy with previous generations of CPUs for coolers to keep the processor well under TJ max (the maximum temperature a CPU can sustain without throttling) in demanding workloads, this is no longer realistically possible on current generation CPUs without extreme cooling (or enabling power limits).

When I began testing coolers on Intel’s i9-12900K, I found that many products that cooled the i9-10900K well now struggled in some scenarios when paired with the Alder Lake CPU – and Raptor Lake is even more difficult to cool in these situations.

The increased cooling challenges posed by Raptor Lake mean that we’ve had to change some of the ways we test. Some coolers were able to pass Cinebench R23 multicore testing with Intel’s 12th Gen i9-12900K when power limits were removed, although only the strongest models were able to pass that test. Most liquid coolers and all air coolers I’ve tested “failed” that test because the CPU reached TJ max (the highest temperature before throttling) in this scenario.

With Raptor Lake’s 13900K, not a single cooler tested has been able to keep the CPU under TJ max in this test. And as we stated above, that’s because the Raptor Lake flagship is designed to dial up power until it hits that temperature. We’ll compare performance instead by comparing total benchmark scores and clock speeds maintained.

I’ll be testing Intel’s i9-13900K CPU using Asus’ TUF Gaming Z690 Gaming Plus WIFI motherboard and Cooler Master’s HAF 700 Berserker computer case, with case fans limited to 35% speeds. The motherboard’s default fan curve is used for the CPU Cooler’s fans.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

In addition to testing Cinebench without power limits enforced, we’ll also be showing results when the CPU’s power consumption is limited to a more reasonable 200W. We’ll also show results at 125W for those who prefer whisper-quiet cooling, at the cost of some performance. For both of these results, we’ll show traditional delta over ambient temperature results.

LGA1700 Socket Bending

Please note there are many factors other than the CPU cooler that can influence your cooling performance, including the case you use and the fans installed in it. A system's motherboard can also influence this, especially if it suffers from bending , which results in poor cooler contact with the CPU.

In order to prevent bending from impacting our cooling results, we’ve installed Thermalright’s LGA 1700 contact frame into our testing rig. This means that if your motherboard is affected by bending, your thermal results will be worse than those shown below. Not all motherboards are affected equally by this issue. I tested Raptor Lake CPUs in two motherboards. And while one of them showed significant thermal improvements after installing Thermalright’s LGA1700 contact frame, the other motherboard showed no difference in temperatures whatsoever!

Cinebench - No Power Limits Results

With Raptor Lake’s i9-13900K pushing all-core turbo speeds of 5.5ghz, even the strongest of coolers hit TJ Max while running Cinebench R23 and other demanding scenarios. As no cooler that we’ve tested thus far can pass R23 testing using a traditional delta over ambient measurement, we’ll be comparing the overall benchmark score and the CPUs clock speeds instead.

The results below are for a 10-minute testing run, but to be sure that was sufficiently long we also retested both Thermalright’s Assassin X 120 R SE and DeepCool’s LT720 with a 30-minute Cinebench test. The results didn’t change much at all with the longer test: The average clock speeds maintained dropped by 29MHz on DeepCool’s LT720 and 31MHz on Thermalright’s Assassin X 120 R SE. Looking at this another way, that’s an incredibly small 0.6% difference in clock speeds maintained, a margin of error difference that tells us that the 10 minute tests are indeed long enough to properly test the coolers.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Starting with the Thermalright SFF cooler, clocks of 4722MHz were maintained consuming 198W on average. The $20 Assassin 120 R SE sustained 5055MHz (an increase of 333MHz) with the CPU consuming an average of 245W. This shows some of the improvements Raptor Lake brings over Alder Lake, as the i9-12900K only maintained up to 4900MHz while consuming the same amount of power - and required a hefty liquid cooler to maintain that speed in Cinebench. The score achieved here was 37,555 points, approximately 10,000 points higher than our i9-12900K scored with top-tier cooling.

With the next level of air cooling, clock speeds maintained with DeepCool’s AG620 increased by 188 MHz in comparison to the Assassin 120 R SE, resulting in the benchmark score rising by 1294 points. Average power consumption increased to 277 watts as a result of the higher clock speeds.

Finally, when testing with DeepCool’s LT720 liquid cooler, clock speeds increased by another 219MHz. At 5462, this is just 38MHz shy of the maximum clock speed held during multicore workloads. This in turn led to a benchmark score result that’s 1059 points better than the AG620 air cooler. And those high clock speeds don’t come easy in terms of efficiency; power consumption here averaged 315W.

Also note that, while attempting to cool the CPU without power limits, the coolers will be noisy! Because they are unable to keep the CPU below TJ max, the fans will run at 100% in this scenario.



Looking at this another way, you lose 12% of potential performance in the most demanding workloads when pairing the i9-13900K with an SFF cooler. That deficit drops to 5.9% with a single tower air cooler, and drops again to 2.7% with a high-end air cooler.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Cinebench 200W Results

While the previous results showing performance with power limits is interesting, I would advise against running the 13900K without power limits. Because attempting to cool a CPU that’s using over 300W results in a lot of fan noise and heat output for very little increased performance. Most workloads won’t use 300W+ anyway, but in those that do, performance is only reduced by about 10% when limiting power consumption to 200W.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Restricting power consumption to a reasonable 200W results in a massive decrease in cooling difficulty. Both mainstream air coolers performed decently here, at only 54 and 58 degrees Celcius over ambient temperature. The SFF cooler struggled here, reaching TJMax and thermal throttling slightly - only cooling an average of 193W.

While DeepCool’s LT720 averaged 75 degrees C over ambient with power limits removed, at 200W the thermal measurement dropped to 47 degrees C, a 28-degree improvement in temperature! The main benefit of stronger coolers in this scenario is lower noise levels. For example, the LT720 ran 0.3 dBA quieter than the AG620 did in 200W testing.

Cinebench 125W Results

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The lowest power limit I tested at is 125W. I recommend those who prioritize PCs silence to set CPU power consumption to these levels. Because at 125W, any half-decent CPU cooler tends to run very quietly.

This is also the lowest level where I can measure reliable noise measurements. Lower power consumption causes the noise of the CPU cooler to fall below the noise created by the system fans (even while restricted to 35% speed). Both of the mainstream air coolers measured at 0.9 dBA over ambient in this test, with the liquid cooler slightly louder, at 1.4 dBA over ambient. While it was still very quiet in this scenario, the SFF cooler was the loudest in this test at 2.1 dBA over ambient.

Conclusion

The level of cooling you’ll need for Intel’s Core i9-13900K will depend on the performance you expect out of it, as well as whatever power limit you set for the CPU. For common, bursty tasks, even an entry-level aftermarket cooler will allow the CPU to run at its highest supported stock clock speeds. For more demanding tasks, something that makes use of all or most of the cores, a strong liquid cooler will improve performance by up to 12%, while also potentially allowing for overclocking headroom.