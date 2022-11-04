Read full article on original website
Related
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
TCHS Heavy Machinery Students Show Skills
Students from our Toombs County Heavy Machinery Operations Pathway traveled to Statesboro, GA recently to participate in the AGC (Associated General Contractors) Skills Challenge. Tom Brodnax teaches the students in the program and stated, "This is a unique competition that really showcases students' workforce skills and more importantly the Heavy Equipment Pathway that was birthed right here in Toombs County!"
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mr. Jimmy Richardson, Vidalia
Mr. Jimmy Richardson, age 79, of Vidalia, died Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his residence under the care of Comfort Care Hospice and surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Richardson was born in Vidalia on October 19, 1943 and was a Vidalia High School graduate Class of 1962. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and later worked as a printer with Guido Evangelistic Association. Mr. Jimmy loved to cook, but most importantly to spend time with his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Richardson and Myrtice Griner Richardson; a brother, Bill Richardson; a sister, Ann Richardson Hall and a granddaughter, Heather Richardson.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mrs. Eunice “Anny” Shephard, Vidalia
Mrs. Eunice “Anny” Shephard, age 74, of Vidalia, died Friday, November 4, 2022, at her home after a sudden illness. She was a native of Telfair County, 1965 graduate of Telfair High School, and lived in Telfair until moving to Vidalia in 2001. She retired as supervisor after thirty-three years from Roydon Wear in McRae-Helena and was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in the Kibbee Community in Montgomery County. She enjoyed reading, gardening, taking care of people, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Newman and Jenny Ray.
Georgia Southern food pantries serve students experiencing food insecurity
College is already expensive enough to attend. But, add in living expenses, textbooks, and other surprise payments, and students may find themselves in a financially challenging starting position for the rest of the semester. Luckily, thanks to the Georgia Southern campus’s food pantry program, these scholars will have a resource to cover some of their food and essential needs.
wtoc.com
Hinesville Vietnam veteran honored with bench along Veterans Memorial Walk
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - As we get closer to Veterans Day, many communities in our area are preparing to honor their servicemen and women. In Hinesville, a special veteran received recognition for his service to our country as well as to his friends and neighbors. A bench along the Veterans...
WJCL
Richmond Hill veteran adopts stray found while working in Syria
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — A stray puppy recently made a major upgrade thanks to a veteran living in Bryan County and the help of a national nonprofit. The dog was once homeless, roaming the desert in Syria, but that changed after she met a group of U.S. servicemembers and military contractors last February.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Chamber "REACHes" Sponsorship Goal
Matt Hasbrouck, Chair of the Greater Vidalia Chamber of Commerce's REACH fundraiser dances the Mexican Hat Dance after volunteers surpassed their goal. A vibrant community needs an active Chamber of Commerce, and to host events that promote that community, it takes additional funding above what membership dues will cover. A...
WJCL
Election Results: Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne counties
Above file video: Early voting breaks record in Georgia. Several seats are up for grabs in Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne County in 2022. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. Many of those races surround board of commissioners positions. In addition, voters will decide the future of...
Stacey Abrams candidate for Georgia Governor makes campaign stop in Statesboro
Stacey Abrams candidate for Georgia Governor made a campaign stop in Statesboro on Friday, November 4, 2022. Abrams is running against incumbent Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. The event was held in the parking lot of the GS City campus in downtown Statesboro at noon and drew a large crowd of supporters.
douglasnow.com
Broxton's Chicken Liver and Gizzard Festival set for this weekend in new location
The city of Broxton is gearing up for its Liver and Gizzard Festival this Saturday, with organizers recently announcing a new home for the event to accommodate more vendors. In September, Broxton officials and event planners announced that the festival, previously located on Highway 441, will be held at the new City of Broxton Park to have space for additional vendors and more attendees.
Elevated event space coming with The Foxhall in the West District
Three successful business leaders, Randy Childs, Sean Davis and Josh Whitfield have come together to create The Foxhall in Statesboro’s West District. The Foxhall will be an elevated event space designed to give any event the best atmosphere through architecture and experience. They are projecting a February 2023 opening.
Fortune named Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer of Citizens Bank of the South
David H. Brooker, Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Bank of the South announces the promotion of Mandy B. Fortune to Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer. This news follows the recent promotion of Matthew Huling to Bulloch County President. Fortune will continue her duties in the Statesboro office while also assuming...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Accident Witnesses Credited for Quick Lifesaving Actions
A medical evacuation helicopter arrives on-scene to carry three accident victims for treatment. Five civilians are being hailed as heroes by Toombs County Fire Chief Johnny Moser after they quickly rushed to the aid of five occupants at a vehicle crash that resulted in the SUV bursting into flames late Thursday afternoon.
Statesboro Area Transit bus system set to begin running in January 2023
The City of Statesboro is partnering with the Coastal Regional Commission to bring a new accessible transit system to the Statesboro area. The transit system is projected to begin running in January 2023 and will provide a free transportation service to its citizens for the first six months. After the...
Power outage in downtown Hinesville Friday night
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Some in Hinesville are without power late Friday night. A car drove into a power pole on South Main and Ryan Avenue, taking the power lines down. WSAV is being told that the outage has affected several businesses and traffic lights in the area. There is no word yet on when the […]
Fatal crash in Brooklet on Sunday afternoon
Updated 11/7: Public safety agencies responded on Sunday, November 6, 2022 to a fatal two vehicle crash in Brooklet, Georgia. At 2:28 pm Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s officers, Brooklet PD, Bulloch County Fire and Rescue, Bulloch County EMS and GSP to a serious accident the the intersection of Hwy. 80 and Cromley road in the City of Brooklet. A large cotton hauling truck struck a Honda van at the intersection.
WTGS
Hyundai supplier building facility in Bulloch County, creating 630 new jobs
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp announced a new manufacturing facility that will act as a supplier for the Hyundai mega plant is coming to Bulloch County. Joon Georgia, Inc., an automotive parts manufacturer will create 630 new jobs and invest $317 million in Bulloch County, according to officials. The company's new facility will be the first confirmed supplier for the Hyundai Metaplant America in Bryan County.
WJCL
Fire at Effingham County paper company causes thick plumes of smoke
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A fire at the International Paper plant in Effingham County caused thick plumes of smoke on Saturday. The fire broke out at the facility on Highway 80 at around 3:30 p.m. According to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office, no injuries have been reported. The fire...
douglasnow.com
Jeff Davis County officers round up suspects on variety of charges
The Jeff Davis County Drug Unit has made several arrests in the last few weeks. From proactive street presence to search warrants and even someone who inadvertently turned herself in, officers have dropped a heavy hammer on a few unsuspecting subjects. On October 13, 2022, drug investigators were conducting an...
wtoc.com
5 people recognized for saving the lives of 5 others following car crash
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office and fire chief are recognizing five people for saving the lives of 5 others when their car crashed, hit a culvert, flipped and then burst into flames. This happened on Thursday off Highway 152, had it not been for...
Comments / 0