Mr. Jimmy Richardson, age 79, of Vidalia, died Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his residence under the care of Comfort Care Hospice and surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Richardson was born in Vidalia on October 19, 1943 and was a Vidalia High School graduate Class of 1962. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and later worked as a printer with Guido Evangelistic Association. Mr. Jimmy loved to cook, but most importantly to spend time with his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Richardson and Myrtice Griner Richardson; a brother, Bill Richardson; a sister, Ann Richardson Hall and a granddaughter, Heather Richardson.

VIDALIA, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO