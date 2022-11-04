ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toombs County, GA

southeastgeorgiatoday.com

TCHS Heavy Machinery Students Show Skills

Students from our Toombs County Heavy Machinery Operations Pathway traveled to Statesboro, GA recently to participate in the AGC (Associated General Contractors) Skills Challenge. Tom Brodnax teaches the students in the program and stated, "This is a unique competition that really showcases students' workforce skills and more importantly the Heavy Equipment Pathway that was birthed right here in Toombs County!"
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Mr. Jimmy Richardson, Vidalia

Mr. Jimmy Richardson, age 79, of Vidalia, died Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his residence under the care of Comfort Care Hospice and surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Richardson was born in Vidalia on October 19, 1943 and was a Vidalia High School graduate Class of 1962. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and later worked as a printer with Guido Evangelistic Association. Mr. Jimmy loved to cook, but most importantly to spend time with his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Richardson and Myrtice Griner Richardson; a brother, Bill Richardson; a sister, Ann Richardson Hall and a granddaughter, Heather Richardson.
VIDALIA, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Mrs. Eunice “Anny” Shephard, Vidalia

Mrs. Eunice “Anny” Shephard, age 74, of Vidalia, died Friday, November 4, 2022, at her home after a sudden illness. She was a native of Telfair County, 1965 graduate of Telfair High School, and lived in Telfair until moving to Vidalia in 2001. She retired as supervisor after thirty-three years from Roydon Wear in McRae-Helena and was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in the Kibbee Community in Montgomery County. She enjoyed reading, gardening, taking care of people, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Newman and Jenny Ray.
VIDALIA, GA
Grice Connect

Georgia Southern food pantries serve students experiencing food insecurity

College is already expensive enough to attend. But, add in living expenses, textbooks, and other surprise payments, and students may find themselves in a financially challenging starting position for the rest of the semester. Luckily, thanks to the Georgia Southern campus’s food pantry program, these scholars will have a resource to cover some of their food and essential needs.
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Richmond Hill veteran adopts stray found while working in Syria

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — A stray puppy recently made a major upgrade thanks to a veteran living in Bryan County and the help of a national nonprofit. The dog was once homeless, roaming the desert in Syria, but that changed after she met a group of U.S. servicemembers and military contractors last February.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Chamber "REACHes" Sponsorship Goal

Matt Hasbrouck, Chair of the Greater Vidalia Chamber of Commerce's REACH fundraiser dances the Mexican Hat Dance after volunteers surpassed their goal. A vibrant community needs an active Chamber of Commerce, and to host events that promote that community, it takes additional funding above what membership dues will cover. A...
VIDALIA, GA
douglasnow.com

Broxton's Chicken Liver and Gizzard Festival set for this weekend in new location

The city of Broxton is gearing up for its Liver and Gizzard Festival this Saturday, with organizers recently announcing a new home for the event to accommodate more vendors. In September, Broxton officials and event planners announced that the festival, previously located on Highway 441, will be held at the new City of Broxton Park to have space for additional vendors and more attendees.
BROXTON, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Accident Witnesses Credited for Quick Lifesaving Actions

A medical evacuation helicopter arrives on-scene to carry three accident victims for treatment. Five civilians are being hailed as heroes by Toombs County Fire Chief Johnny Moser after they quickly rushed to the aid of five occupants at a vehicle crash that resulted in the SUV bursting into flames late Thursday afternoon.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Power outage in downtown Hinesville Friday night

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Some in Hinesville are without power late Friday night.  A car drove into a power pole on South Main and Ryan Avenue, taking the power lines down. WSAV is being told that the outage has affected several businesses and traffic lights in the area.  There is no word yet on when the […]
HINESVILLE, GA
Grice Connect

Fatal crash in Brooklet on Sunday afternoon

Updated 11/7: Public safety agencies responded on Sunday, November 6, 2022 to a fatal two vehicle crash in Brooklet, Georgia. At 2:28 pm Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s officers, Brooklet PD, Bulloch County Fire and Rescue, Bulloch County EMS and GSP to a serious accident the the intersection of Hwy. 80 and Cromley road in the City of Brooklet. A large cotton hauling truck struck a Honda van at the intersection.
BROOKLET, GA
WTGS

Hyundai supplier building facility in Bulloch County, creating 630 new jobs

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp announced a new manufacturing facility that will act as a supplier for the Hyundai mega plant is coming to Bulloch County. Joon Georgia, Inc., an automotive parts manufacturer will create 630 new jobs and invest $317 million in Bulloch County, according to officials. The company's new facility will be the first confirmed supplier for the Hyundai Metaplant America in Bryan County.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Jeff Davis County officers round up suspects on variety of charges

The Jeff Davis County Drug Unit has made several arrests in the last few weeks. From proactive street presence to search warrants and even someone who inadvertently turned herself in, officers have dropped a heavy hammer on a few unsuspecting subjects. On October 13, 2022, drug investigators were conducting an...
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA

