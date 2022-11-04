ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Nicole may cause flooding along the Peace River

The Peace River in Southwest Florida was flooded for weeks before Ian made landfall, is finally seeing the flood water go down. But, with Nicole inching closer to Florida, people near the river quickly need to get ready for more rain. WINK News spoke with Mandie Moore, who lives in...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota, Manatee under tropical storm watch for developing storm Nicole

Sarasota and Manatee counties are included in an expanded tropical storm watch that extends from Bonita Beach in Southwest Florida to a point south of Tallahassee in connection with developing sub-tropical storm Nicole. Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center now predict a Category 1 hurricane landing along the East-Central Florida...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Rotonda and Englewood preparing for Nicole while recovering from Ian

So many areas in the Southwest Florida community are still, over a month later, devastated by Hurricane. In places like Englewood and Rotonda, debris and trash continue to lay piled up while tarps cover countless rooves. Meanwhile, Subtropical Storm Nicole is moving toward Florida with conditions that could be worrisome.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat staff commemorates start of construction on Town Center stage

Longboat Key staff, commissioners and residents gathered at the construction site for the Town Center Green on Monday morning to commemorate the formal start of construction on the Karon Family Pavilion. All 16 donors, whether individuals or couples, were recognized at the event, including primary donors for the stage, Paul...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

St. Armands tree assembly kicks off

It’s beginning to look a little like Christmas in St. Armands Circle, even as warm breezes rustled the branches and ornaments of the shopping district’s new Christmas tree, which a crew assembled on Monday. While the first layers of the new 60-foot-high tree were being assembled, fluffed and...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis declares State of Emergency ahead of Nicole

Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a State of Emergency for 34 counties across Florida ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. Included in those 34 counties are the Southwest Florida counties of Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, DeSoto, and Glades. In a news release on Monday, the governor’s office said the State of...
FLORIDA STATE
scgov.net

Trash Collection & Debris Removal Updates

Waste Management staff continue to work sun up to sun down, six days per week in an effort to return to regularly scheduled trash collection days for residents living in unincorporated Sarasota County. However, many residents are still experiencing delays in collection service due to collection trucks navigating around roadway...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
SuncoastPost

Moving Mountains and Changing Lives In North Port, Florida

Some people have the heart for giving. It doesn’t matter who has the need, or what is required, they just show up, often helping people they have never met. Such is the case with North Port’s own, Nicole Nappi who heads the non-profit Move Mountains. When Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, Nappi mobilized new and seasoned volunteers alike to provide assistance to people who lost everything. Here is her story of giving back, community-building, and leading with heart.
NORTH PORT, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota County breaks ground on expanded 17th Street Park

Tossing a few shovelfuls of infield clay in front of photographers on Friday just wasn’t enough for county officials at 17th Street Park as they ceremonially launched a comprehensive remake of the North Sarasota recreation site. Preceding their traditional smile-for-the-camera moment was at least a symbolic out-with-the-old, in-with-the-new moment...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

3 condos under construction bring a new level of luxury to the keys

There was a time, not too long ago, when a $5 million residential listing in the Sarasota-Manatee condo market was like a Florida cool breeze in September: rare, but not unheard of. Winds, of late, are starting to swirl with more frequency. A trio of projects at varying stages of...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Red tide detected in Sarasota County beaches

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — It seems like the woes of red tide are back as samples have detected the pesky algae bloom along some Sarasota County beaches, in addition to lower southwest Florida beaches. In the last week, red tide, or Karenia brevis, was found in 50 samples taken...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Sarasota police searching for missing, endangered man

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing, endangered man. According to police, Jeffrey Turner, 51, of Sarasota, was last seen around 6 a.m. Monday. He was walking south from the 400 block of Bailey Road in Sarasota. He may be traveling in the area of Fruitville Road […]
SARASOTA, FL

