FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein saleRobert J HansenSarasota County, FL
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Storm debris from Hurricane Ian a concern as another storm approaches Florida
It's been nearly six weeks since Hurricane Ian ripped apart countless communities in southwestern Florida, including parts of southern Sarasota County.
WINKNEWS.com
Nicole may cause flooding along the Peace River
The Peace River in Southwest Florida was flooded for weeks before Ian made landfall, is finally seeing the flood water go down. But, with Nicole inching closer to Florida, people near the river quickly need to get ready for more rain. WINK News spoke with Mandie Moore, who lives in...
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast residents who went through Hurricane Ian now concerned with Nicole
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents at the Brook to Bay Mobile Home Park in Englewood say recovery has been going well, but they say there’s still a long way to go and a big storm would not help. “The roof was blown off, so water starting seeping in,” said...
North Port tries to rebound from Ian while preparing for Nicole
North Port City manager explains what the city is doing to prepare for Nicole, while still trying to recover from Ian.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota, Manatee under tropical storm watch for developing storm Nicole
Sarasota and Manatee counties are included in an expanded tropical storm watch that extends from Bonita Beach in Southwest Florida to a point south of Tallahassee in connection with developing sub-tropical storm Nicole. Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center now predict a Category 1 hurricane landing along the East-Central Florida...
WINKNEWS.com
Rotonda and Englewood preparing for Nicole while recovering from Ian
So many areas in the Southwest Florida community are still, over a month later, devastated by Hurricane. In places like Englewood and Rotonda, debris and trash continue to lay piled up while tarps cover countless rooves. Meanwhile, Subtropical Storm Nicole is moving toward Florida with conditions that could be worrisome.
Longboat Observer
Longboat staff commemorates start of construction on Town Center stage
Longboat Key staff, commissioners and residents gathered at the construction site for the Town Center Green on Monday morning to commemorate the formal start of construction on the Karon Family Pavilion. All 16 donors, whether individuals or couples, were recognized at the event, including primary donors for the stage, Paul...
Longboat Observer
St. Armands tree assembly kicks off
It’s beginning to look a little like Christmas in St. Armands Circle, even as warm breezes rustled the branches and ornaments of the shopping district’s new Christmas tree, which a crew assembled on Monday. While the first layers of the new 60-foot-high tree were being assembled, fluffed and...
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis declares State of Emergency ahead of Nicole
Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a State of Emergency for 34 counties across Florida ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. Included in those 34 counties are the Southwest Florida counties of Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, DeSoto, and Glades. In a news release on Monday, the governor’s office said the State of...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County announces adjusted hours at Hurricane Ian debris public drop-off sites due to time change
Due to the end of Daylight Saving Time, hours at Hurricane Ian debris public drop-off sites will be adjusted beginning Sunday. Sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. The sites are:. Mosquito Control, 1840 Gunnery Road, Lehigh Acres. Brooks Park, 50 South Road, Fort Myers. San...
scgov.net
Trash Collection & Debris Removal Updates
Waste Management staff continue to work sun up to sun down, six days per week in an effort to return to regularly scheduled trash collection days for residents living in unincorporated Sarasota County. However, many residents are still experiencing delays in collection service due to collection trucks navigating around roadway...
Moving Mountains and Changing Lives In North Port, Florida
Some people have the heart for giving. It doesn’t matter who has the need, or what is required, they just show up, often helping people they have never met. Such is the case with North Port’s own, Nicole Nappi who heads the non-profit Move Mountains. When Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, Nappi mobilized new and seasoned volunteers alike to provide assistance to people who lost everything. Here is her story of giving back, community-building, and leading with heart.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County breaks ground on expanded 17th Street Park
Tossing a few shovelfuls of infield clay in front of photographers on Friday just wasn’t enough for county officials at 17th Street Park as they ceremonially launched a comprehensive remake of the North Sarasota recreation site. Preceding their traditional smile-for-the-camera moment was at least a symbolic out-with-the-old, in-with-the-new moment...
NBC 2
Pickup truck collides with home following Punta Gorda car crash
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A car crash ended up in front of a Punta Gorda home Monday morning. Firefighters responded to a car accident on First Ave. south of Punta Gorda. A black Ford Flex and a blue pickup crashed, sending the pickup car toward the home. Three people...
Longboat Observer
3 condos under construction bring a new level of luxury to the keys
There was a time, not too long ago, when a $5 million residential listing in the Sarasota-Manatee condo market was like a Florida cool breeze in September: rare, but not unheard of. Winds, of late, are starting to swirl with more frequency. A trio of projects at varying stages of...
Insurance deductible fund may not be enough to meet southwest Florida demand
Lee County has started accepting applications for a state-funded insurance deductible program. However, it may not be enough to meet demand across southwest Florida
usf.edu
Sarasota and Hardee county residents now eligible for additional FEMA housing assistance
Residents of Sarasota and Hardee counties are now eligible for temporary housing assistance from FEMA. The federal program provides trailers and manufactured housing for people along with other housing options like FEMA negotiated leases. Sarasota and Hardee Counties are getting additional housing relief after FEMA determined the rental assistance programs...
Red tide detected in Sarasota County beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — It seems like the woes of red tide are back as samples have detected the pesky algae bloom along some Sarasota County beaches, in addition to lower southwest Florida beaches. In the last week, red tide, or Karenia brevis, was found in 50 samples taken...
Pontoon boat carrying 9 people overturns in the Clearwater Pass
There was a safe removal of all nine passengers from the water after a pontoon boat overturned in Clearwater Pass.
Sarasota police searching for missing, endangered man
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing, endangered man. According to police, Jeffrey Turner, 51, of Sarasota, was last seen around 6 a.m. Monday. He was walking south from the 400 block of Bailey Road in Sarasota. He may be traveling in the area of Fruitville Road […]
