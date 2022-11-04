ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Expert view: Canada reports bumper jobs growth for October

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

TORONTO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Canada's economy gained a net 108,300 jobs in October, entirely in full-time work and far ahead of analyst forecasts, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday. The jobless rate remained at 5.2%, beating forecasts it would edge up to 5.3%.

Employment in the goods producing sector grew by a net 45,100 jobs, largely in both construction and manufacturing. The services sector was up by a net 63,200 positions, mostly in accommodation and food services, as well as professional, scientific and technical services.

Market reaction: CAD/

STORY:

Link:https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/221104/dq221104a-eng.htm

ROYCE MENDES, HEAD OF MACRO STRATEGY AT DESJARDINS GROUP

"The economy added a whopping 108K jobs in October versus expectations for an increase of just 10K. Gains were broad based across industries, with manufacturing, construction and accommodation and food services leading the way higher. All of the new jobs were in full time employment. The gains in October more than offset the job losses seen in the prior four months.

"Population growth surged as a result of immigration, which meant that businesses had more opportunities to alleviate labour shortages. As a result, despite the hiring spree, the unemployment rate remained steady at 5.2%.

"The annual pace of wage growth accelerated to 5.5% during the month. That will lead to more concerns that wage growth is becoming an independent source of excess inflation. Up until this point, wages hadn’t looked particularly worrisome in Canada. But the more this measure heats up, the more pressure will be on the Bank of Canada to continue its rate hiking cycle for longer than it previously anticipated."

DARCY BRIGGS, PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT FRANKLIN TEMPLETON CANADA

"It's very surprising ... it beat expectations by a factor of 10."

"If you dig below the details, if you use the 6-month moving average, the average gain is around 10,000 jobs a month. So I guess one of the big takeaways is that employment data in Canada has been notoriously volatile over the last five or six months ... the moving average is increasing, although a lot slower than the headline would suggest."

"December is a lock (for a rate hike). The amount can be debated whether its 25 or 50 and there may be a few more in the first quarter of 2023. Then we'll have to see what the data is going to point to as to what the next steps are."

DEREK HOLT, VICE PRESIDENT OF CAPITAL MARKETS ECONOMICS AT SCOTIABANK

"It seems Bank of Canada Governor Macklem zigged when he should have zagged, judging by these numbers. They're very strong. I'm surprised actually... It's a very tight labor market, so to still be signaling that they can find workers against the trend of falling and participation rates, I think, is a pretty strong positive... It seems to be pretty solid with strong numbers under the hood."

The jobs numbers imply "for now, it does lean more towards the 50 (bps) kind of slant" of rate increase for the Bank of Canada in December.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Democratic upset in U.S. midterms could roil markets, options mavens say

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - An unexpected result in Tuesday’s U.S. midterm election could roil markets positioned for relative calm, options strategists said. Control of the U.S. Congress is at stake in Tuesday's midterms, with Republicans favored by polls and betting markets to win control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate. With Democrat Joe Biden in the White House, that potential result would lead to a split government, an outcome seen as broadly favorable to markets over the long term.
getnews.info

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Market to Register Incremental Growth During the Forecast Period (2022-32), Asserts DelveInsight | Key Companies – Xencor, Neovacs, Celgene, ILTOO, ImmuPharma

As per DelveInsight, the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market size in the 7MM was found to be USD 1,462.5 million in 2020, which is expected to grow by 2032. The therapeutics market dynamics are expected to transform owing to the launch of emerging therapies, ongoing Research and Development (R&D) activities, and the active participation of the global pharma and biotech giants in the therapeutic segment.
Reuters

EV startup Arrival warns of going concern risks

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle startup Arrival SA on Tuesday warned it may not have enough cash to keep its business going next year and said it would explore all options to deal with the funding crunch.
NPR

The Indicator from Planet Money

SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC'S, "WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") This is THE INDICATOR FROM PLANET MONEY. I'm Darian Woods. I'm Wailin Wong. And it is Jobs Friday. (SOUNDBITE OF AIR HORN BLASTING) WOODS: Love Jobs Friday - all the numbers. WONG: The monthly jobs report is...
MARYLAND STATE
AFP

Stocks mostly rise, oil steady tracking China lockdown policy

Global stock markets mostly rose Monday, extending last week's strong gains, while oil prices steadied after China reaffirmed its commitment to an economically painful zero-Covid policy. Global markets and oil prices were buoyant last week on hopes Beijing may begin to roll back policies aimed at stamping out coronavirus within its borders.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Merck, Synergis & IPS Present on Engineering Document Management for Simplified Compliance & Validation

QUAKERTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Synergis Software, a global leader in engineering document management and workflow solutions, today announced they will participate in a collaborative, live panel with leaders from Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, and IPS-Integrated Project Services, LLC (hereinafter IPS), a recognized leader in Engineering, Procurement, Construction Management and Validation (EPCMV), to present one of the many ways MSD is leveraging the Synergis Adept platform to simplify compliance and validation across their global facilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005177/en/ Engineering Document Management for Simplified Compliance & System Validation (Graphic: Business Wire)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNBC

These are the top 25 enterprise technology startups powering the economy

CNBC's first-ever Top Startups for the Enterprise list highlights startups powering digital transformation, attracting strategic investments and potentially drawing acquisition interest. These are up-and-coming companies built by ambitious, creative, and innovative entrepreneurs who specifically set out to develop the latest technology in business intelligence, IT, cloud, big data, and cybersecurity as companies in all sectors of the economy allocate increasing levels of spending to technology.
Reuters

BOJ debated impact of future exit from easy policy in Oct meeting

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policymakers debated the need to look out for the side-effects of prolonged monetary easing and the potential impact of a future exit from ultra-low interest rates, a summary of opinions at their October policy meeting showed on Tuesday.
The Associated Press

EU investigates Microsoft's deal to buy Activision Blizzard

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has launched an investigation into Microsoft’s planned takeover of video game giant Activision Blizzard, fearing the $69 billion deal would distort fair competition in the market. Microsoft, maker of the Xbox gaming system, first announced the agreement to buy the California-based game publisher in January, but it still awaits scrutiny from antitrust regulators in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere. If it goes through, the all-cash deal would be the largest in the history of the tech industry. Members of the European Commission, the 27-nation bloc’s executive arm, said in a statement Tuesday that “the point is to ensure that the gaming ecosystem remains vibrant to the benefit of users in a sector that is evolving at a fast pace.” At the heart of the dispute is who gets to control future releases of Activision Blizzard’s most popular games, especially the first-person military shooter franchise Call of Duty. Activision this week said its latest installment, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, has already made more than $1 billion in sales since its Oct. 28 launch.
Reuters

Chile inflation slows to 8-month low in positive surprise

SANTIAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chile's inflation slowed to its lowest level in eight months in October, official data showed on Tuesday, a positive surprise likely to reinforce the central bank's take that its aggressive monetary tightening cycle has come to an end.
The Associated Press

Sawafi Invests in UK Based Well Completion Solutions Provider Vulcan

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Alturki Holding’s oil & gas subsidiary Sawafi has invested in Vulcan, the UK based engineered solutions provider for well completion within the upstream sector. The company offers innovation and application solutions built to withstand the world’s most demanding wells. The company has multiple patents & trademarks granted or applied for and continues to introduce innovative products to the market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005646/en/ Sawafi and Vulcan management team (Photo: AETOSWire)
Reuters

Reuters

641K+
Followers
363K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy