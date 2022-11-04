Read full article on original website
Republicans decry party executive committee's early endorsement of Landry in 2023 gubernatorial race
(The Center Square) — Some Louisiana Republicans are sounding off after the party’s executive committee voted over the weekend to endorse Attorney General Jeff Landry’s bid for governor in 2023. The Louisiana Republican Party’s executive committee voted to endorse Landry over the weekend at the urging of...
Election scrutiny high, but no big hitches as voting begins
Final voting began without major hitches Tuesday in midterm elections under intense scrutiny after two years of false claims and conspiracy theories about how ballots are cast and counted. With polls open across most of the country, no big problems were reported early in the day, though there were hiccups...
US Justice Department to monitor Luzerne County election for compliance with voting rights laws
Luzerne County is one of 64 jurisdictions nationwide that the U.S. Justice Department will monitor for compliance with voting rights laws during Tuesday’s general election. The Justice Department announced Monday it will send election monitors to jurisdictions in 24 states, including Luzerne, Centre, Berks, Lehigh and Philadelphia counties in Pennsylvania.
Nebraska State Board of Education restriction on public comment irks critics
No public comment was allowed at Friday’s Nebraska State Board of Education meeting, a decision the board president said was routine and not unprecedented. But the move upset board critics who suspected politics were at play so close to Tuesday’s election. Board President Patsy Koch Johns said that...
