US Justice Department to monitor Luzerne County election for compliance with voting rights laws

Luzerne County is one of 64 jurisdictions nationwide that the U.S. Justice Department will monitor for compliance with voting rights laws during Tuesday’s general election. The Justice Department announced Monday it will send election monitors to jurisdictions in 24 states, including Luzerne, Centre, Berks, Lehigh and Philadelphia counties in Pennsylvania.
