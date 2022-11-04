ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Chico voters focusing long-term this election

CHICO, Calif. - Some Chico voters tell Action News Now, they are not just voting for what's on the ballot this year, but also how candidates would handle national issues for years to come. Action News Now asked several people if specific issues like abortion rights, gun rights or anything...
Did a meteorite start house fire in Northern California?

PENN VALLEY, Calif. - Firefighters and investigators are trying to figure out if a meteorite was responsible for a fire that burned down a man's home in Northern California. The blaze broke out at Dustin Procita's home Friday night in a rural area of Nevada County, north of Sacramento. Procita...
Crews knock down mobile home fire in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Firefighters are at the scene of a mobile home fire in eastern Red Bluff, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said a home was burning on Belle Mill Road. The first call came in at 8:30 a.m. The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes.
Repeat hate crime offender arraigned in Butte County court

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Repeat hate crime offender, Thomas Bona, 36, was arraigned in court Monday on charges of arson and defacing a sign at Congregation Beth Israel and a tribute mural to missing or murdered indigenous women on W. 2nd St in Chico, District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. Bona...
Tehama County Sheriff's Office to suspend daytime patrol services

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Daytime patrol services will be suspended beginning Nov. 20, 2022, said the Tehama County Sheriff’s office. TCSO will suspend their daytime patrol services in the designated areas of Tehama county, stating it is necessary to manage a catastrophic staffing shortage within the agency. The Sherrif’s...
Man arrested for starting a vegetation fire in Biggs

BIGGS, Calif. - A man has been arrested for arson in connection with a fire that broke out in Biggs on Saturday. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said 57-year-old Juan Carlos Gonzalez was arrested after he was seen walking away from the fire. The fire broke out Saturday around 1 p.m....
Chico Cat Coalition is hosting their second online auction until Nov. 12

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Cat Coalition is hosting its second fully-online auction until Nov. 12 at 11:59 p.m. The event, which started on Sunday at midnight, will help raise “much-needed donations” for the shelter. All proceeds will be going to medical care, housing and adoption services for cats.
First Annual Gratitude Walk in Bidwell Park

CHICO, Calif. - About 70 people took part in today’s First Annual Gratitude Walk. which started at One Mile in Bidwell Park. The event was planned by Crystal Lively, who wants people to focus on the good things in life. The money raised from today’s gratitude walk will go...
Lake California power pole crash halts traffic in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Hundreds in Lake California were left without power last night after a car collided with a power pole. It happened around 5:45 PM along Lake California Drive, when a vehicle crashed into a power pole. The crash shattered the pole and left heavy utility lines littered over the roadway. First responders struggled to access the vehicle due to the possibility of electrical power from those hanging power lines, but with the help of CAL FIRE and Cottonwood Fire crews, were able to extract the driver, who had no notable injuries from the crash.
Mobile home fire knocked down near Oroville

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters knocked down a mobile home fire outside of Oroville city limits Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE said the fire was first reported just after 8 a.m. in the area of Colina Way and Fernwood Avenue. No injuries were reported. Crews...
Shootings at Teichert Ponds encampment alarm activists

Shootings at Chico’s Teichert Ponds has some residents worried that unhoused people are facing increasing violence -– perhaps linked to rising levels of “dehumanizing” speech targeting them. A shooting at the Ponds killed an unhoused man and left another seriously injured last year, and a shooting...
Lake Oroville Community Update - November 4, 2022

The Department of Water Resources (DWR) released the State Water Project Delivery Capability Report 2021, which is generated every two years for the State Water Project’s (SWP) 29 water agencies for water supply planning. With California entering a possible fourth dry year, the report will help water managers better...
Rocklin Christmas Lights on Pebble Creek Drive

Rocklin, Calif. – Each holiday season, residents located on Pebble Creek Drive in Rocklin bathe their homes with the magical sights and sounds of Christmas for the whole community to enjoy. Visitors trek from miles around to see this very fun and family-oriented Christmas light extravaganza that includes hundreds...
Cat rescued from tight spot in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A cat had to be rescued by the fire department in Chico Sunday night after it got stuck in a tight spot. A concerned citizen found a cat stuck inside her car's engine bay. It may have been trying to stay warm. Fire crews were able to...
Synagogue hate crime suspect could be in court Monday

CHICO, Calif. - A suspect in two recent vandalism hate crimes in Chico could be in court Monday. D.A. Mike Ramsey said at the time of his arrest, the suspect was free, despite being sentenced in 2021 to six years in prison for felony vandalism with a hate crime allegation.
CAL FIRE says rice straw bales were on fire in Richvale Saturday morning

RICHVALE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that two stacks of rice straw bales were burning west of Richvale Saturday morning. Crews have mitigated all threats, but the fire did minimally spread to nearby vegetation. CAL FIRE says that the rice straw bales will continue to smolder. CAL FIRE...
Yuba City Hit-and-Run Driver Causes Serious Trauma to Minor

Minor Seriously Injured on C Street After Being Struck in a Hit-and-Run A Yuba City accident on November 3 that injured a young pedestrian involved a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene afterward. The accident happened along C Street at about 12:25 p.m., according to the Yuba City Police Department. Relatives of the minor said he was departing the house of a relative at the time the collision occurred and suffered a broken hip, back, ankle, knee and ribs along with other injuries.
