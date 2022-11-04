Read full article on original website
Navy: Swedish Combat Boat 90, Both a Warrior and a Workhorse
A riverine command boat operates alongside the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zane Ecklund) The Swedish-built Combat Boat 90 (CB 90) has established itself with military forces around the...
246-ft. Offshore Patrol Vessel Delivered to Armed Forces of Malta
OPV P71, a new 246 ft. (75m), 50-million Euro flagship of the Armed Forces of Malta -- the largest patrol vessel ever built by Cantiere Navale Vittoria -- today entered the port of La Valletta to start its missions of surveillance, coastal and offshore surveillance and SAR operations in the Central Mediterranean.
Great Lakes Winter Supply Chain – A Cause for Concern
As the temperatures start their annual decline on the Great Lakes, an icy chill is in the air. Shipping companies across the lakes are rushing to get final loads of critical raw materials from the northern lakes to the manufacturing facilities on the lower lakes. The gales of November began blowing in October this year, tightening the constraint on the remaining days before the large navigational lock in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. will close for the season and shipping virtually halts.
Bollinger to Acquire VT Halter Marine
Lockport, La. based Bollinger Shipyards announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Pascagoula, Miss. shipbuilder VT Halter Marine, Inc. and neighboring repair yard ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore (STEHMO) from parent company ST Engineering North America, the U.S. subsidiary of Singaporean multinational technology, defense and engineering group ST Engineering.
Busan, Pacific Northwest Seaports Partner on Decarbonization
The Northwest Seaport Alliance announced its newest decarbonization effort as part of the Green Shipping Challenge at the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP 27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change held in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh. The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA), the marine cargo...
Israel, Jordan advance deal to swap desalinated water for solar energy
Israel and Jordan moved one step closer Tuesday to realizing a pivotal cross-border resource exchange — signing a memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of the United Nations climate change conference (COP27). The agreement, signed in the presence of U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, advances a deal initially brokered...
Third Cape-class Patrol Boat Delivered to the Australian Navy
Australian shipbuilding group Austal announced it has delivered the third of eight Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats (ECCPB) to the Royal Australian Navy. The 58-meter aluminum monohull vessel, ADV Cape Naturaliste, was built by Austal Australia and is the third of eight to be delivered to the Royal Australian Navy since the contract was signed in May 2020. The first two Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats, ADV Cape Otway and ADV Cape Peron were delivered in March and August 2022, respectively.
USCG Needs to Do More to Improve Fishing Vessel Safety - GAO
The U.S. Coast Guard must do more to improve safety in the extremely dangerous commercial fishing industry, according to a new report from watchdog agency the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO). Commercial fishing has one of the highest industry death rates in the U.S., according to the U.S. Bureau of...
New Solution Launched to Track Dark Shipping
Spire Global, Inc., a provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, unveiled a dark shipping detection solution to track vessels that manipulate their reported position in order to conceal nefarious activities. The Automatic Identification System (AIS) on a vessel helps avoid collisions at sea, track global shipping trends and...
Ports of Singapore and LA, Long Beach to Establish a Green and Digital Shipping Corridor
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), Port of Los Angeles, Port of Long Beach and C40 Cities have begun discussions to establish a green and digital shipping corridor between Singapore and the San Pedro Bay port complex. The corridor will focus on low- and zero-carbon fuels for bunkering, as well as digital tools to support deployment of low- and zero-carbon ships.
US Offshore Wind Update: New Construction Kicks Off
October saw the first offshore construction activity for a commercial scale U.S. offshore wind farm. Two cable layers have commenced the laying of Vineyard Wind’s export cable. This important milestone was also accompanied by complaints around the deployment of foreign flag workboats to support the cable layers. At the same time, South Fork wind farm has deployed Jones Act compliant vessels to prepare the offshore construction areas for cable laying and foundation installation. These two projects bring into focus the ongoing opportunities and challenges of the U.S. offshore wind market.
DP World to Invest Around $500 Million to Reduce CO2 Emissions
