NBA Fans Think Golden State Warriors Are Tanking For Victor Wembanyama After Four Straight Losses

By Aikansh Chaudhary
 4 days ago

Following the Golden State Warriors' fourth consecutive loss, fans have started to believe that the team is tanking for Victor Wembanyama.

It's been almost a month since the 2022-23 NBA season kicked off. The Golden State Warriors entered the season as one of the best teams in the league and the favorites to defend their 2022 NBA Championship. While the Warriors haven't made any astronomical changes to the roster, they are playing like shells of themselves.

The Warriors currently have a record of 3-6 following an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Orlando Magic. This was the fourth consecutive loss for the Dubs, and it has certainly made some fans doubt the team .

One of the biggest issues for the Warriors this season has been the poor performances of the young players on the team. Draymond Green mentioned in the postgame press conference that they need to be better in the future .

It looks like the Warriors are going through a rough patch and won't be getting better anytime soon this season. But is there any other reason behind the team's poor performance?

NBA Fans Speculate The Warriors Are Tanking For Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama is projected to be the first overall draft pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He is touted as the best draft prospect in the history of the NBA, and it's obvious that every team in the league wants him to be on their roster.

With that said, after seeing the Warriors play miserably this season, a few fans have started to think that the franchise is actually tanking for Victor Wembanyama.

Jordan Belfort: Warriors are risking too much with this "two timelines" experiment. Curry is having amazing start, and they losing, trade one of the youngsters and take advantage of him still being great it's not like there's gonna be another Curry in near future, use him while he is still there.

Danny Trowbridge: They’re tanking for Victor Whereyamamaat.

Lachlan Cox: They finally playing teams at full strength.

Edward Johnson: It’s called a slump, every great team in every sport goes through one.

Bing Nogy: When you let go of defensive role players such as Payton and Otto Porter.

Flavio Saucedo: Y’all trippen if you don’t think the warriors at least gonna be a 5th seed. The warriors are champions for reason.

Adrian Edilo: Tanking for Wembayanna and then win the championship next year.

Travis Lightfoot: GSW are tanking.

Michael Viray Labrada: They are tanking for wembanyama.

Miki Christian: Consistency. Now, let’s change it up to winning consistently.

Jann Cedric: The Lack of Defense is the Problem they currently have because don't have someone like GP2.

While many fans believe the Warriors are simply tanking for Wembanyama, others pointed out some real issues about the team. Their bench is simply missing elite defenders, and it's costing the team dearly. But at the same time, we have seen the Warriors turn things around in the second half of the season several times, and fans shouldn't worry a lot about the team as of now.

