Read full article on original website
Related
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State
This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
Powerball Tickets Worth $6 Million Sold Across New York State
Nearly 1 million Powerball tickets sold in New York State for Saturday's drawing are winners. The Powerball jackpot just keeps getting bigger. A record jackpot is up for grabs Monday night. The jackpot for Monday's Powerball is at least $1.9 billion, which would be the highest prize claimed in the...
Three Haunted Upstate New York Waterways
Halloween is finally over, after 2 months of non-stop promoting this non-holiday, but could someone tell that fact to my neighbors? Isn't it time to replace the pumpkins and Halloween decorations with Thanksgiving or Christmas?. You could say it's haunting me. Oh, and speaking of hauntings, we have heard many...
New York State To Charge For Car Deer Wrecks?
The Fall is well underway across New York State and the leaves have changed color and fallen to the ground. For some, this is the best time of the year in the Empire State. As a life long New York State resident, I have often said that the best part of the year is from September 21st until New Year's day.
A November Stimulus Check On The Way In New York?
Many New Yorkers had the chance to cash a stimulus check from New York State in October, so should we be really for another one coming up before Thanksgiving?. In the month of October, New York State sent out stimulus checks worth $240 to those that qualified for them. The state sent out about $475 million worth of checks to New York residents.
Where Can You Find Legendary ‘Smokey the Bear’ in New York State?
It is almost time to find Smokey the Bear hiding in plain sight in New York State. Even with all of the amazing forest acreage across New York, Smokey doesn't spend too much time here, unless he is educating people about how to prevent forest fires. Where can we find...
15 Things You Should NEVER Say to a Central New Yorker
We hear it all the time. Stupid questions or phrases out-of-towners say that really get on our nerves. From our weather and food to where we really are in New York state. Here are 15 things you should NEVER say to a Central New Yorker. "What's a Riggie?" -It's not...
Domino Sugar Recall In New York State, 100,000 Pounds Contaminated
Another day, another recall. This time, more than 6,000 cases of sugar have been recalled and it affects New York State. Domino Foods Inc. has issued a recall for Domino and C&H Sugar, so check your pantry. The lots that were affected may have been contaminated, according to BGR. The...
Buy Your Powerball Ticket Online In New York State
Have you ever been sitting in your bed with that overwhelming feeling like you forgot something?. And then, you remember…. You could try to rush off to the nearest gas station, but odds are, you will not make it there in time. But you may not have to worry...
wnynewsnow.com
Nicole To Become Hurricane Before Reaching Florida
MIAMI, Fla. (Newsource) – Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to get stronger and become a category one hurricane late Wednesday. Florida Governor Ron Desantis declared a state of emergency for 34 counties ahead of the storm’s impact. The National Hurricane Center has a Hurricane Watch in effect along...
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
‘Shocking:’ Drug Overdose Deaths Surge In New York State, Hudson Valley
New York State officials are shocked to find out drug overdose deaths are surging in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. On Tuesday, New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli shared new data about drug overdose deaths across New York State. New York Drug Overdose Deaths Surged During...
New York State Residents Can Get Almost $1,000 In Heating Assistance
New Yorkers who need help paying their heating bills this winter can get money from the state now. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state's heating assistance program is currently accepting applications. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, opened for the 2022-2023 winter season on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Low- and middle-income residents and seniors can apply to receive up to $976 in aid. Gov. Hochul said,
Massive Incentives To Give Blood In New York State
Now that the Halloween and pumpkin spice season are over for most, it is time to focus on giving thanks and getting ready for the holiday season. The warm air is still here across New York State and pumpkins are still on porches, but it is time to think about Thanksgiving and Christmas.
What is New York State’s Smallest County By Area Outside of the City?
There is still a bit of stigma when you tell someone from outside the area that you live in New York. Some will assume that you mean New York City, and that you're surrounded by a vast metropolis of skyscrapers, traffic, and almost non-stop activity in very direction. But the state is much bigger than just the five boroughs.
Some People In New York State May Be Eligible For More Stimulus Money
If you got a letter from the Internal Revenue Service, don't throw it away. Certain people in New York may be getting a second stimulus check from the IRS. More than 9 million people may qualify to receive stimulus payments and tax credits, according to an announcement the IRS made in mid-October.
wnynewsnow.com
Assistance in New York Available for Income Eligible Medicare Beneficiaries
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – More New Yorkers will be eligible for additional financial assistance in 2023 through the Medicare Savings Program. The New York State Governor’s Office says that the increased income-eligibility limits will help older adults and individuals with disabilities pay for health care costs by helping to save an estimated agerage of $7,000 per year.
Snow in Forecast After CNY Hits Record Warm Temperatures
Welcome to Central New York. Days after reaching record-warm temperatures, making it feel like June or July, we're about to get a reminder of what season it really is. Snow showers are in the forecast!. Record highs were set all across the state. Utica reached 77, 1 degree warmer than...
hudsonvalleyone.com
A marijuana primer for inquiring New Yorkers
As of October 5, medical marijuana patients and caregivers could legally grow and get by on their own supply in New York State. For those whose suffering and symptoms are ameliorated by the plant, this news is a huge relief. However, these new regulations can be confusing. There are many nuances to navigating your first cultivation cycle. We’re here to help.
Exciting News For Deer Hunters In New York State
See anything yet? It has been very warm and many deer hunters across New York have been reporting that they have seen some deer action but could really use some colder air to move in. But while we wait for the snow and frosty air, the deer season rolls on and if you want a doe permit, you are in luck.
Comments / 0