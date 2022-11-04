Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6The Maine WriterMaine State
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Another Maine School District Has Requests to Remove Books From School LibraryThe Maine WriterLivermore Falls, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Related
Community resources available after death of Lisbon teen
LISBON, Maine — Police responded to the death of a Lisbon teen on Monday afternoon. At approximately 5:32 p.m., Lisbon police, fire, and emergency services arrived to the area of Canal Street in Lisbon Falls for the death of a 15-year-old girl, according to a news release from the Lisbon Police Department.
penbaypilot.com
Christmas By the Sea ornament proceeds benefit Knox County Homeless Coalition
Members of the Christmas By the Sea committee recently presented a donation in the amount of $930 to the Knox County Homeless Coalition. The donation was made possible through the sale of 2021 Christmas By the Sea ornaments last December. Wooden Alchemy of Camden crafted the ornaments in celebration of the event's 35th year.
Maine’s Pediatric Doctors Ask Parents to Take Steps to Avoid RSV
As Maine hospitals struggle under an overwhelming number of pediatric RSV cases, medical leaders are asking parents to take steps to prevent their children from getting sick. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common respiratory illness that, for most people, will make them sick with cold symptoms, but is not dangerous. In babies and toddlers, however, it can lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia. There's no known cure for the virus, other than supportive care like over-the-counter cold remedies. But for babies and toddlers, hospitals can provide fluids, oxygen, and more advanced respiratory care, if needed.
The Best Frappes in Maine are Still in Brunswick at a New Shoppe
If you are in the mood for a frappe and are having a hard time finding one, the search is over!. I guess it's important to know the difference between a frappe and a shake. This is a frappe. New England Today broke it down,. According to the American Heritage...
Go Night Tubing Under the Lights in Windham, Maine, for Some Ultimate Winter Fun
Even if you're not ready for winter in Maine yet, you know it's coming. When it arrives, there's going to be piles of snow and you'll have a couple choices: hibernate indoors with your favorite streaming apps, or embrace the white stuff and try something new during the coldest months of the year. One activity that more people are embracing every winter is night tubing, and one of the best places to do it in New England is in Windham, Maine.
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6
This weekend is going to be beautiful weather-wise so you will probably want to get out of the house. The good news for you is that you can get out and check out one of these events going on this weekend. With the holiday season quickly approaching, there is no shortage of craft fairs this weekend. If there is something going on that I didn't mention, feel free to mention it in the comments section, so others can check it out. Don't forget to turn your clocks back and check the batteries in your smoke detectors this weekend for daylight savings time.
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
Good News Falmouth Pizza Lovers – Portland Pie Will Open Where Ricetta’s Was
Ricetta's closed last month and that was good news for Portland Pie Company. Portland Pie has always wanted to have a location in Falmouth, but they knew with Ricetta's that the customer base was taken care of. Ricetta's unfortunately closed last month, and that's when Portland Pie thought that was a great location. This will be Portland Pie's ninth location.
This Maine Food Truck Offers People (& Their Pets!) a One-of-a-Kind Food Experience
If you are looking for a good spot to stop at to fill up your munchie craving, you have to try Mow's Munchies. Mow's Munchies is a mobile food trailer that provides fresh, made to order food for not only humans.. Kate Dargie is part owner with her business partner...
Maine Maritime Museum in Bath Is Free for the Month of November
There's an exciting opportunity in the Midcoast this month for seafaring enthusiasts. The Maine Maritime Museum shared the exciting news about free admission in November on its social media recently. The free month gives first-time visitors a great chance to discover a boatload of Maine maritime history. It's also a wonderful treat to the regulars to visit one of their favorite museums.
This Magical Tree House in Maine With a Hot Tub is the Perfect Escape
As the craziness of the holiday season sets in, I can't think of a better place to unplug than this tree house sanctuary in Georgetown, Maine. Can you imagine sipping on your coffee in the morning and watching the sun peek up over the trees from this divine deck?. Or...
The Color of Maine Fire Hydrants Can Help You Avoid Death
I grew up on the New Hampshire/Massachusetts state line -- more specifically, the Salem, NH/Methuen, MA line. And if you know anything about that area, you know that Methuen turns into Lawrence pretty damn quick. It just so happens that there's a ton of graffiti in parts of Lawrence --...
Have the Scam Violinists That Tricked Me in Falmouth Moved on From Maine?
I fell hook, line, and sinker for this scam on a hot summer night in August! I don't know what that says about me. It either says that I'm an idiot, or I have a big sympathetic heart. I'm sure it's a combination of both. The scam, which WGME13 and...
Silver Alert issued for missing Portland man
PORTLAND, Maine — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Portland man on Monday. Samuel Mugisha, 21, was last seen leaving his apartment on Auburn Street on Friday around 8 a.m., a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety said Monday. According to police, Mugisha...
Maine entrepreneur searches for great coffee, ends up in faraway places
PORTLAND, Maine — Nearly 30 years ago, Mary Allen Lindemann co-founded Coffee by Design in Portland, a single coffee shop that has since added three more coffeehouses, a roastery, and a major wholesale operation. As part of her job, she’s always on the lookout for good coffee, a mission...
bridgton.com
‘Queen’ answer to avid boater’s retirement plan
NAPLES — The Songo River Queen II has a new owner who is no stranger to marine vessels. “I’ve had a boat since I was 12. I was a commercial fisherman out of high school, a lobster fisherman out of the Saugus River. I’ve had a boat my entire life. It has always been a dream to have a retirement job that involved boats, like with a marina,” Ryan Carvalho said.
NECN
Missing Maine Man Found Safe
Police say a 23-year-old man who had reported missing in Gorham, Maine, has now been found. A Silver Alert was issued for Robert Murray on Sunday, saying he had last been known to be at his Finn Parker Road home in Gorham around 12:50 p.m. But state police reported around 10:30 p.m. that he had been safely located.
2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week
It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
Stolen, sunken vehicle pulled from Sidney boat landing
SIDNEY, Maine — A stolen, submerged truck was pulled from a Sidney boat landing on Friday. Deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of an "illegally parked vehicle" at the boat landing on Hosta Lane where "only the very top of the cab portion" was visible, according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff's office.
Where’s the Seacoast’s Winter Weather? It’s Coming
The days after Halloween is usually when the colder weather takes hold, ski areas start making snow, and thoughts turn to when the first snow might fall. This year, high temperature records fell in Concord, New Hampshire, and Portland and Augusta in Maine. Temperatures at noon on Sunday were in the '70s, with no sign of any kind of wintry weather.
Q97.9
Portland, ME
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0