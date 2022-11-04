Read full article on original website
theprescotttimes.com
COX Services Expanding in Yavapai County
Utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds distributed by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, Cox Communications is moving forward on plans to bring Cox gig internet, TV, phone, and home security and automation services, as well as business services to more than 3000 residents in Black Canyon City and Congress. Cox representatives will be presenting the plan overview to County officials and the community on November 15, 2022, and all residents are invited to attend.
SignalsAZ
Veterans Day Closures for Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley
With Veterans Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city and town closures happening in Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley. Town of Prescott Valley. The Town of Prescott Valley offices will be closed in...
knau.org
High winds and snow expected as storm moves into Northern Arizona
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of the region today. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. today through 5 a.m. Wednesday as another cold front moves into Northern Arizona. NWS says the Flagstaff area, Prescott, Williams and the Grand Canyon should expect...
AZFamily
DOJ sends election monitors to 5 Arizona counties to ensure voting law compliance
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Federal election monitors will be deployed to various poll locations in five Arizona counties starting Tuesday to monitor compliance with Federal Voting Rights Laws, the Department of Justice announced on Monday. Officials say that personnel from the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices...
flagscanner.com
House Fire in Flagstaff Monday Morning. Photos attached
Early this morning, the Flagstaff Fire Department responded to a structure fire on S. Fountaine Street. Initial reports stated smoke and flames were showing from the front of the building. Battalion 1 quickly upgraded the incident to a first alarm. Engine 2 was the first unit on scene and found heavy smoke and fire showing from the first and second stories of the house. The crew made an aggressive attack from the exterior before making their way inside where the fire had extended. A primary search of the building was completed, and it was found that all occupants had safely evacuated. Crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control and remained on scene for several hours. The damage cost is unknown at this time and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters reported.
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Main Street Closure for Walkin’ On Main
There will be no curbside parking on Main Street, in Old Town on Saturday, November 12th, from Pima Street to Cactus Street for the Walkin’ on Main event. Main Street will close Saturday at 4:00 am and will re-open the same day at 9:00 pm. The Old Town Jail...
Sedona Red Rock News
Proposed ‘Refuge at Sedona’ preliminary plat gets green light from P&Z
The city of Sedona’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a contested subdivision in West Sedona by a 4-1 vote on Oct. 18, despite concerns over safety, code variations and short-term rental use. Commissioner George Braam voted against. The Refuge at Sedona subdivision, proposed for 165 Golden Eagle Drive in...
prescottenews.com
Dirty Tricks In Prescott School Board Race Triggers Law Enforcement Investigation – Arizona Independent
[Editor’s Note: Prescott eNews thanks Arizona Independent for the permission to republish this article.]. A supporter or supporters of school board candidates Linda Conn, Michele Hamer and Andy Nelson, weren’t happy to see that the Yavapai County GOP were also supporting Republicans Stan Goligoski and Brooks Compton for election to the Prescott Unified School Board, so they decided to take matters into their black marker filled hands and tamper with thousands of the Yavapai GOP’s so-called “golden tickets”. The tickets are lists of the Republicans on the ballot and are traditionally printed on yellow paper, then distributed door-to-door by Precinct Committeemen.
KOLD-TV
Snow falls across parts of Arizona causing delays and accidents
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for a storm that’s already bringing cooler temperatures across the state and now snow in the High Country. Snow began falling in parts of Arizona Thursday morning, including Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, and areas further north,...
Phoenix temperatures plummet, Flagstaff sees snow
PHOENIX — It's cold in Phoenix and it's snowing in Flagstaff. A storm system that originated in the Pacific Northwest is delivering mountain snow, Valley rain and a sharp temperature drop to State 48. Many locations will fall into the single digits and teens across the high country, while...
fox10phoenix.com
New Mexico murder suspect caught in northern Arizona
SELIGMAN, Ariz. - Yavapai County deputies caught a murder suspect wanted out of New Mexico in the small town of Seligman, officials said on Nov. 4. Fabian Archuleta, 39, reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest from Rio Arriba County. He faces a first-degree murder charge, but no information was released about his case.
Multivehicle crash closes I-40 eastbound near Parks, Bellemont
PARKS, Ariz. - Up to 17 vehicles are involved in a crash on I-40 near Parks, according to Ponderosa Fire Department.
SignalsAZ
Snow, Michael Keaton in Prescott, NASCAR, Veterans Day, Dark Psychology of Halloween | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region on Cast11:
theprescotttimes.com
Single Vehicle Fatality Collision on White Spar Road
Single Vehicle Fatality Collision on White Spar Road. On Thursday, November 3 rd, 2022, at approximately 1:16 a.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a single-vehicle collision near the intersection of White Spar Road and Cheery Street. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a 2015 Nissan. Altima...
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In Arizona
Thrillist compiled a list of the creepiest places to visit in each state.
