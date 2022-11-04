ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

McMahan Law Firm: Are you underinsured?

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jay Kennamer talks about how McMahan Law Firm is a firm you can trust. With massive amounts of experience handling various cases, choose your local law firm that you can depend on. Stay connected with McMahan Law Firm. (423) 265-1100. ______________. Follow This N That on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
US News and World Report

Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel, Rail Cars to See $10M Revamp

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — The historic Chattanooga Choo Choo’s hotel and gardens will undergo a more than $10 million restoration, with the effort to include the iconic Pullman train cars, officials said Monday. Trestle Studio, a Chicago-based developer with a track record of transforming vintage properties in the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
freightwaves.com

Chattanooga poised to be major logistics hub

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Scenic City is evolving rapidly and the logistics industry is a major player in its growth story. That was the message this week when Weston Wamp, the mayor of Hamilton County, Tennessee, sat down with FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller during the Future of Freight Festival.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
american-rails.com

Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)

Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
TENNESSEE STATE
treksplorer.com

Where to Stay in Chattanooga, Tennessee: The Best Hotels & Areas

Loaded with historic landmarks and natural beauty, Chattanooga is one of Tennessee’s coolest urban travel destinations. And whether you’re traveling with kids, solo, or for a romantic getaway, there’s a perfect choice for where to stay in Chattanooga, TN. Although it’s only a medium-sized city, Chattanooga teems...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chainstoreage.com

Dollar General’s Popshelf concept on fast track for expansion

Dollar General is celebrating two milestones for its Popshelf retail concept. Popshelf opened its 100th store on Nov. 5, in Chattanooga, Tenn., which also marked its second birthday. Dollar General unveiled Popshelf, with two locations in the Nashville area. Of its current 100 locations, more than 30 are store-within-a-store locations that combine Popshelf and DG Market offerings. (Popshelf currently operates in nine states, having recently opened its first location in Mississippi.)
CHATTANOOGA, TN
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee

Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
KIMBALL, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Oct. 31-Nov. 6

PROBATIONARY CAPIAS (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN. FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED 2ND) BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAYNE. 401 WOOD CREEK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741. Age at Arrest: 31 years old. Arresting Agency: East Ridge. ALIAS CAPIAS (FORGERY) POSSESSION...
EAST RIDGE, TN
wutc.org

Moccasin Bend And The Civil War Battles For Chattanooga

Jim Ogden is historian at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park. Next week, he will give the final talk in this fall’s Moccasin Bend Lecture Series, presented by National Park Partners - titled, “A Salient Point: Moccasin Bend and the Civil War Struggle for Chattanooga.”. The talk is...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
utc.edu

Dr. Roland Carter Street a tribute to a legendary educator

A University of Tennessee at Chattanooga campus street now bears the name of an educator, music composer and conductor whose impact on UTC students reaches around the globe. At a Friday, Nov. 4., ceremony on campus, the section of Vine Street from Lupton Hall to Palmetto Street was renamed in honor of Dr. Roland Carter.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Armed robbery of Middle Valley business

MIDDLE VALLEY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators are working an armed robbery case from the Middle Valley area this morning. It happened at A-Affordable Fence Company on Hixson Pike near Chester Frost Park at around 11:15 AM. No one was hurt in the robbery. That is all the...
MIDDLE VALLEY, TN
fox17.com

Student arrested for threats written on wall at Franklin County High

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Franklin County High School student has been arrested after deputies investigated threats that were reportedly written on a wall at the Middle Tennessee high school on Monday. The student is believed to have written the threat on the wall in the high school,...
WTVC

2 teens shot in Chattanooga Sunday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot in Chattanooga Sunday night, according to Chattanooga Police. A little after 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 200 block of West 38th Street. Officers found no victims at the scene. A little while...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Jewish Press

Antisemitic Hate Flyers Found at University of Tennessee

Jewish students at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga woke up this weekend to discover vicious antisemitic flyers posted around the campus. “At the height of American slavery, 78% of slave owners were ethnic jews (sic),” the flyers proclaimed. “40% of the jewish population were slave owners, while only 0.35% of white Americans owned slaves,” the flyers continued.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Man riding bicycle hit by car in Cleveland Thursday, police say

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A 66-year-old man riding his bicycle was hit by a car in Cleveland Thursday, the Cleveland Police Department says. Cleveland police officers responded to the crash at the intersection of 25th Street and North Ocoee involving a vehicle and a bicycle.:. The bicyclist was traveling south...
CLEVELAND, TN

