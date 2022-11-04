Read full article on original website
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
McMahan Law Firm: Are you underinsured?
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jay Kennamer talks about how McMahan Law Firm is a firm you can trust. With massive amounts of experience handling various cases, choose your local law firm that you can depend on. Stay connected with McMahan Law Firm. (423) 265-1100. ______________. Follow This N That on...
The cost of CARTA: How efficient is Chattanooga's public transit with taxpayer money?
Getting from point A to point B can be a little difficult if you don't have your own vehicle. Thirty percent of our folks don't have cars in the city. That's Lisa Maragnano, CARTA's Executive Director. Jimmy Johnson knows the struggle. When we met him on the Number Four bus,...
Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel, Rail Cars to See $10M Revamp
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — The historic Chattanooga Choo Choo’s hotel and gardens will undergo a more than $10 million restoration, with the effort to include the iconic Pullman train cars, officials said Monday. Trestle Studio, a Chicago-based developer with a track record of transforming vintage properties in the...
Chattanooga poised to be major logistics hub
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Scenic City is evolving rapidly and the logistics industry is a major player in its growth story. That was the message this week when Weston Wamp, the mayor of Hamilton County, Tennessee, sat down with FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller during the Future of Freight Festival.
Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
Where to Stay in Chattanooga, Tennessee: The Best Hotels & Areas
Loaded with historic landmarks and natural beauty, Chattanooga is one of Tennessee’s coolest urban travel destinations. And whether you’re traveling with kids, solo, or for a romantic getaway, there’s a perfect choice for where to stay in Chattanooga, TN. Although it’s only a medium-sized city, Chattanooga teems...
Dollar General’s Popshelf concept on fast track for expansion
Dollar General is celebrating two milestones for its Popshelf retail concept. Popshelf opened its 100th store on Nov. 5, in Chattanooga, Tenn., which also marked its second birthday. Dollar General unveiled Popshelf, with two locations in the Nashville area. Of its current 100 locations, more than 30 are store-within-a-store locations that combine Popshelf and DG Market offerings. (Popshelf currently operates in nine states, having recently opened its first location in Mississippi.)
Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee
Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
ERPD Arrests Oct. 31-Nov. 6
PROBATIONARY CAPIAS (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN. FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED 2ND) BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAYNE. 401 WOOD CREEK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741. Age at Arrest: 31 years old. Arresting Agency: East Ridge. ALIAS CAPIAS (FORGERY) POSSESSION...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bradley County (Bradley County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Bradley County on Monday afternoon. Tennessee Highway Patrol stated that the accident happened on Interstate 75 at around 2:00 p.m.
Step aside Mickey ears | Artist creates Dolly crowns out of egg cartons
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An East Tennessee artist combines her love of Dolly Parton and creativity to craft a crown she dons at Dollywood. JJ Barrows is most herself while covered in craft supplies. Her art studio in her Chattanooga home is filled to the gills with glitter, paint and pom poms.
Moccasin Bend And The Civil War Battles For Chattanooga
Jim Ogden is historian at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park. Next week, he will give the final talk in this fall’s Moccasin Bend Lecture Series, presented by National Park Partners - titled, “A Salient Point: Moccasin Bend and the Civil War Struggle for Chattanooga.”. The talk is...
Dr. Roland Carter Street a tribute to a legendary educator
A University of Tennessee at Chattanooga campus street now bears the name of an educator, music composer and conductor whose impact on UTC students reaches around the globe. At a Friday, Nov. 4., ceremony on campus, the section of Vine Street from Lupton Hall to Palmetto Street was renamed in honor of Dr. Roland Carter.
Man hits two police cars, leads authorities on chase from Catoosa County to Chattanooga
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE:. An arrest report we obtained from East Ridge Police identifies the man as Mitchell Frady. The report says the man told officers after his capture he was trying to cross the Georgia-Tennessee state line to evade the officers chasing him in Catoosa County. He...
Armed robbery of Middle Valley business
MIDDLE VALLEY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators are working an armed robbery case from the Middle Valley area this morning. It happened at A-Affordable Fence Company on Hixson Pike near Chester Frost Park at around 11:15 AM. No one was hurt in the robbery. That is all the...
Student arrested for threats written on wall at Franklin County High
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Franklin County High School student has been arrested after deputies investigated threats that were reportedly written on a wall at the Middle Tennessee high school on Monday. The student is believed to have written the threat on the wall in the high school,...
UPDATE: Local USPS employee shoots, kills supervisor before crashing into Highway 153 business Sunday night
UPDATE: From Local 3 News: Chattanooga police say a United States Postal Service employee shot and killed his boss over the weekend. It happened around 10:30pm on Sunday at the USPS location on Shallowford Road. Police say 27-year-old Brian Simmons got in to an argument with his supervisor, 30-year-old Cody...
2 teens shot in Chattanooga Sunday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot in Chattanooga Sunday night, according to Chattanooga Police. A little after 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 200 block of West 38th Street. Officers found no victims at the scene. A little while...
Antisemitic Hate Flyers Found at University of Tennessee
Jewish students at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga woke up this weekend to discover vicious antisemitic flyers posted around the campus. “At the height of American slavery, 78% of slave owners were ethnic jews (sic),” the flyers proclaimed. “40% of the jewish population were slave owners, while only 0.35% of white Americans owned slaves,” the flyers continued.
Man riding bicycle hit by car in Cleveland Thursday, police say
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A 66-year-old man riding his bicycle was hit by a car in Cleveland Thursday, the Cleveland Police Department says. Cleveland police officers responded to the crash at the intersection of 25th Street and North Ocoee involving a vehicle and a bicycle.:. The bicyclist was traveling south...
